Road

Anna van der Breggen scores record-setting sixth consecutive Women’s Flèche Wallonne win

No ‘curse of the rainbow stripes’ for the 30-year-old Boels-Dolmans queen of the Huy.

Anna van der Breggen (Boels–Dolmans), in her newly-earned world champion’s rainbow stripes, scored her sixth consecutive win at the 2020 Women’s Flèche Wallonne.

Attacking just outside of 100m to go, van der Breggen launched her winning move on the Muir de Huy to pull away from Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig (FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope) and Demi Vollering (Parkhotel-Valkenberg) after 124 km of racing.

When asked if she was tired of winning van der Breggen said, “No, not at all, especially when the team rides so strong. Christine guided me to the front of the pack when the final started. Chantal [van den Broek-Blaak] and Amy [Pieters] were already in the first group when we climbed the Mur de Huy for the first time. On the climb before the Muir the team drove so hard no attacks were possible. This enabled me to focus really on the final climb. So after all their hard work I really felt the pressure to win and thank God I did.”

Marianne Vos, who has five wins in the Women’s Flèche Wallonne was also looking to pad her palmarès, but could not match the legs of her Dutch compatriot, and ultimately finished in ninth place, some 22 seconds back.

Van der Breggen is just of a winning weekend in which she took wins in both the UCI elite woman’s time trial and road race.

She now has Liège-Bastogne-Liège, Sunday, set in her sights. She won this race in both 2017 and 2018, and knows its demands, and what she must to do prepare for it.

“I feel that I am a little tired, however, the priority is to recover well,” van der Breggen said.

The 2019 Liège winner Annemiek van Vlueten skipped the Women’s Flèche Wallonne to prepare for her title defense.

Van Vlueten, racing with a broken wrist sustained at the Giro Rosa, was second at the UCI elite woman’s road race.

AFP contributed to this report.

La Flèche Wallonne Féminine Results

Stage
RankNameTeamTime
1VAN DER BREGGEN AnnaBoels - Dolmans Cycling Team3:17:28
2LUDWIG Cecilie UttrupFDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope0:02
3VOLLERING DemiParkhotel Valkenburg0:06
4DEIGNAN ElizabethTrek-Segafredo Women 0:11
5LONGO BORGHINI ElisaTrek-Segafredo Women 0:11
6MOOLMAN AshleighCCC - Liv0:11
7HARVEY MikaylaÉquipe Paule Ka0:11
8LIPPERT LianeTeam Sunweb0:18
9VOS MarianneCCC - Liv0:22
10NIEWIADOMA KatarzynaCanyon SRAM Racing0:25
11AALERUD KatrineMovistar Team0:32
12FISHER-BLACK NiamhÉquipe Paule Ka0:32
13BROWN GraceMitchelton-Scott0:37
14KENNEDY LucyMitchelton-Scott0:41
15STEPHENS LaurenTeam TIBCO - SVB0:43
16CHURSINA AnastasiiaAlé BTC Ljubljana0:46
17CAVALLI MartaValcar - Travel & Service1:01
18MACKAIJ FloortjeTeam Sunweb1:11
19PIETERS AmyBoels - Dolmans Cycling Team1:37
20BARNES HannahCanyon SRAM Racing1:37
21VAN DEN BROEK-BLAAK ChantalBoels - Dolmans Cycling Team1:54
22LABOUS JulietteTeam Sunweb2:02
23VAN DER BURG NancyParkhotel Valkenburg2:05
24CHABBEY EliseÉquipe Paule Ka2:08
25PINTAR UršaAlé BTC Ljubljana2:10
26LEVENEZ SandraTeam Arkéa2:20
27KOSTER AnouskaParkhotel Valkenburg2:24
28ERIĆ JelenaMovistar Team2:51
29ROOIJAKKERS PaulienaCCC - Liv3:27
30RAGUSA KatiaAstana Womens Team3:39
31WINDER RuthTrek-Segafredo Women 4:00
32STULTIENS SabrinaCCC - Liv4:00
33FAULKNER KristenTeam TIBCO - SVB5:46
34BUJAK EugeniaAlé BTC Ljubljana5:57
35SIERRA ArlenisAstana Womens Team6:07
36NILSSON HannaParkhotel Valkenburg6:15
37CORDON-RAGOT AudreyTrek-Segafredo Women 6:25
38GARCÍA MaviAlé BTC Ljubljana6:49
39CROMWELL TiffanyCanyon SRAM Racing6:52
40JACKSON AlisonTeam Sunweb6:55
41PATIÑO Paula AndreaMovistar Team6:57
42MAGNALDI EricaCeratizit-WNT Pro Cycling6:57
43BEEKHUIS TeuntjeLotto Soudal Ladies7:01
44KIRCHMANN LeahTeam Sunweb7:01
45MAJERUS ChristineBoels - Dolmans Cycling Team7:05
46BALSAMO ElisaValcar - Travel & Service7:07
47CECCHINI ElenaCanyon SRAM Racing7:07
48CHAPMAN BrodieFDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope7:10
49SHAPIRA OmerCanyon SRAM Racing7:10
50YONAMINE EriAlé BTC Ljubljana7:13
51RODRÍGUEZ GloriaMovistar Team7:15
52NOSKOVÁ NikolaÉquipe Paule Ka7:19
53CANUEL Karol-AnnBoels - Dolmans Cycling Team7:19
54CIPRIANI CarmelaAromitalia Vaiano7:19
55LELEIVYTĖ RasaAromitalia Vaiano7:31
56MUZIC ÉvitaFDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope7:34
57GAREEVA AigulCogeas - Mettler Pro Cycling Team8:36
58NOVOLODSKAIA MariiaCogeas - Mettler Pro Cycling Team8:36
59KLIMOVA DianaCogeas - Mettler Pro Cycling Team9:09
60VAN DE VEL SaraCiclotel9:22
61KONONENKO ValeriyaCiclotel9:50
62SOUYRIS ManonCharente-Maritime Women Cycling10:54
63SWINKELS KarlijnParkhotel Valkenburg10:54
64LAURANCE TyphaineTeam Arkéa10:54
65VERHULST GladysTeam Arkéa10:54
66HAMMES KathrinCeratizit-WNT Pro Cycling10:54
67STEIGENGA NicoleDoltcini - Van Eyck Sport10:54
68WILLIAMS GeorgiaMitchelton-Scott10:54
69RIJKES SarahCeratizit-WNT Pro Cycling10:54
70GUILMAN VictorieFDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope11:01
71KESSLER NinaTeam TIBCO - SVB11:03
72GRANGIER IndiaCharente-Maritime Women Cycling11:03
73VIECELI LaraCeratizit-WNT Pro Cycling11:03
74SCHWEINBERGER ChristinaDoltcini - Van Eyck Sport11:09
75BUURMAN EvaBoels - Dolmans Cycling Team11:12
76RATTO RossellaChevalmeire Cycling Team11:12
77BUYSMAN NinaParkhotel Valkenburg11:12
78WIEL JadeFDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope11:12
79DUVAL EugénieFDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope11:12
80DIXON LeahTeam TIBCO - SVB11:12
81LUCAS SharlotteTeam TIBCO - SVB11:12
82HOUDIN CoralieTeam Arkéa11:12
83LETH JulieCeratizit-WNT Pro Cycling11:12
84BERTIZZOLO SofiaCCC - Liv11:12
85GUDERZO TatianaAlé BTC Ljubljana11:16
86PALADIN SorayaCCC - Liv11:16
87RYAN AlexisCanyon SRAM Racing11:20
88GUAZZINI VittoriaValcar - Travel & Service11:20
89ASENCIO LauraCeratizit-WNT Pro Cycling11:20
90BORGHESI LetiziaAromitalia Vaiano11:20
91OLAUSSON WilmaTeam Sunweb11:26
92ABGRALL NoémieCharente-Maritime Women Cycling11:28
93GONZÁLEZ AliciaMovistar Team11:51
94GALIMULLINA IuliiaCogeas - Mettler Pro Cycling Team14:10
95VAN DEN STEEN KellyChevalmeire Cycling Team14:42
96DOCX MiekeDoltcini - Van Eyck Sport14:42
97MEERTENS LoneLotto Soudal Ladies14:42
98SHARPE AliceCiclotel14:46
99OYARBIDE LourdesMovistar Team14:46
100TRIAS MireiaMassi - Tactic Women Team14:46
101ALLEN JessicaMitchelton-Scott15:09
102POLLICINI SilviaValcar - Travel & Service15:17
103KULYNYCH OlhaCiclotel15:20
104ENSING JannekeMitchelton-Scott15:47

Results provided by ProCyclingStats.

