Anna van der Breggen scores record-setting sixth consecutive Women’s Flèche Wallonne win
No ‘curse of the rainbow stripes’ for the 30-year-old Boels-Dolmans queen of the Huy.
Anna van der Breggen (Boels–Dolmans), in her newly-earned world champion’s rainbow stripes, scored her sixth consecutive win at the 2020 Women’s Flèche Wallonne.
Attacking just outside of 100m to go, van der Breggen launched her winning move on the Muir de Huy to pull away from Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig (FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope) and Demi Vollering (Parkhotel-Valkenberg) after 124 km of racing.
When asked if she was tired of winning van der Breggen said, “No, not at all, especially when the team rides so strong. Christine guided me to the front of the pack when the final started. Chantal [van den Broek-Blaak] and Amy [Pieters] were already in the first group when we climbed the Mur de Huy for the first time. On the climb before the Muir the team drove so hard no attacks were possible. This enabled me to focus really on the final climb. So after all their hard work I really felt the pressure to win and thank God I did.”
Marianne Vos, who has five wins in the Women’s Flèche Wallonne was also looking to pad her palmarès, but could not match the legs of her Dutch compatriot, and ultimately finished in ninth place, some 22 seconds back.
Van der Breggen is just of a winning weekend in which she took wins in both the UCI elite woman’s time trial and road race.
She now has Liège-Bastogne-Liège, Sunday, set in her sights. She won this race in both 2017 and 2018, and knows its demands, and what she must to do prepare for it.
“I feel that I am a little tired, however, the priority is to recover well,” van der Breggen said.
The 2019 Liège winner Annemiek van Vlueten skipped the Women’s Flèche Wallonne to prepare for her title defense.
Van Vlueten, racing with a broken wrist sustained at the Giro Rosa, was second at the UCI elite woman’s road race.
AFP contributed to this report.
La Flèche Wallonne Féminine Results
|Stage
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|VAN DER BREGGEN Anna
|Boels - Dolmans Cycling Team
|3:17:28
|2
|LUDWIG Cecilie Uttrup
|FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope
|0:02
|3
|VOLLERING Demi
|Parkhotel Valkenburg
|0:06
|4
|DEIGNAN Elizabeth
|Trek-Segafredo Women
|0:11
|5
|LONGO BORGHINI Elisa
|Trek-Segafredo Women
|0:11
|6
|MOOLMAN Ashleigh
|CCC - Liv
|0:11
|7
|HARVEY Mikayla
|Équipe Paule Ka
|0:11
|8
|LIPPERT Liane
|Team Sunweb
|0:18
|9
|VOS Marianne
|CCC - Liv
|0:22
|10
|NIEWIADOMA Katarzyna
|Canyon SRAM Racing
|0:25
|11
|AALERUD Katrine
|Movistar Team
|0:32
|12
|FISHER-BLACK Niamh
|Équipe Paule Ka
|0:32
|13
|BROWN Grace
|Mitchelton-Scott
|0:37
|14
|KENNEDY Lucy
|Mitchelton-Scott
|0:41
|15
|STEPHENS Lauren
|Team TIBCO - SVB
|0:43
|16
|CHURSINA Anastasiia
|Alé BTC Ljubljana
|0:46
|17
|CAVALLI Marta
|Valcar - Travel & Service
|1:01
|18
|MACKAIJ Floortje
|Team Sunweb
|1:11
|19
|PIETERS Amy
|Boels - Dolmans Cycling Team
|1:37
|20
|BARNES Hannah
|Canyon SRAM Racing
|1:37
|21
|VAN DEN BROEK-BLAAK Chantal
|Boels - Dolmans Cycling Team
|1:54
|22
|LABOUS Juliette
|Team Sunweb
|2:02
|23
|VAN DER BURG Nancy
|Parkhotel Valkenburg
|2:05
|24
|CHABBEY Elise
|Équipe Paule Ka
|2:08
|25
|PINTAR Urša
|Alé BTC Ljubljana
|2:10
|26
|LEVENEZ Sandra
|Team Arkéa
|2:20
|27
|KOSTER Anouska
|Parkhotel Valkenburg
|2:24
|28
|ERIĆ Jelena
|Movistar Team
|2:51
|29
|ROOIJAKKERS Pauliena
|CCC - Liv
|3:27
|30
|RAGUSA Katia
|Astana Womens Team
|3:39
|31
|WINDER Ruth
|Trek-Segafredo Women
|4:00
|32
|STULTIENS Sabrina
|CCC - Liv
|4:00
|33
|FAULKNER Kristen
|Team TIBCO - SVB
|5:46
|34
|BUJAK Eugenia
|Alé BTC Ljubljana
|5:57
|35
|SIERRA Arlenis
|Astana Womens Team
|6:07
|36
|NILSSON Hanna
|Parkhotel Valkenburg
|6:15
|37
|CORDON-RAGOT Audrey
|Trek-Segafredo Women
|6:25
|38
|GARCÍA Mavi
|Alé BTC Ljubljana
|6:49
|39
|CROMWELL Tiffany
|Canyon SRAM Racing
|6:52
|40
|JACKSON Alison
|Team Sunweb
|6:55
|41
|PATIÑO Paula Andrea
|Movistar Team
|6:57
|42
|MAGNALDI Erica
|Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling
|6:57
|43
|BEEKHUIS Teuntje
|Lotto Soudal Ladies
|7:01
|44
|KIRCHMANN Leah
|Team Sunweb
|7:01
|45
|MAJERUS Christine
|Boels - Dolmans Cycling Team
|7:05
|46
|BALSAMO Elisa
|Valcar - Travel & Service
|7:07
|47
|CECCHINI Elena
|Canyon SRAM Racing
|7:07
|48
|CHAPMAN Brodie
|FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope
|7:10
|49
|SHAPIRA Omer
|Canyon SRAM Racing
|7:10
|50
|YONAMINE Eri
|Alé BTC Ljubljana
|7:13
|51
|RODRÍGUEZ Gloria
|Movistar Team
|7:15
|52
|NOSKOVÁ Nikola
|Équipe Paule Ka
|7:19
|53
|CANUEL Karol-Ann
|Boels - Dolmans Cycling Team
|7:19
|54
|CIPRIANI Carmela
|Aromitalia Vaiano
|7:19
|55
|LELEIVYTĖ Rasa
|Aromitalia Vaiano
|7:31
|56
|MUZIC Évita
|FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope
|7:34
|57
|GAREEVA Aigul
|Cogeas - Mettler Pro Cycling Team
|8:36
|58
|NOVOLODSKAIA Mariia
|Cogeas - Mettler Pro Cycling Team
|8:36
|59
|KLIMOVA Diana
|Cogeas - Mettler Pro Cycling Team
|9:09
|60
|VAN DE VEL Sara
|Ciclotel
|9:22
|61
|KONONENKO Valeriya
|Ciclotel
|9:50
|62
|SOUYRIS Manon
|Charente-Maritime Women Cycling
|10:54
|63
|SWINKELS Karlijn
|Parkhotel Valkenburg
|10:54
|64
|LAURANCE Typhaine
|Team Arkéa
|10:54
|65
|VERHULST Gladys
|Team Arkéa
|10:54
|66
|HAMMES Kathrin
|Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling
|10:54
|67
|STEIGENGA Nicole
|Doltcini - Van Eyck Sport
|10:54
|68
|WILLIAMS Georgia
|Mitchelton-Scott
|10:54
|69
|RIJKES Sarah
|Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling
|10:54
|70
|GUILMAN Victorie
|FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope
|11:01
|71
|KESSLER Nina
|Team TIBCO - SVB
|11:03
|72
|GRANGIER India
|Charente-Maritime Women Cycling
|11:03
|73
|VIECELI Lara
|Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling
|11:03
|74
|SCHWEINBERGER Christina
|Doltcini - Van Eyck Sport
|11:09
|75
|BUURMAN Eva
|Boels - Dolmans Cycling Team
|11:12
|76
|RATTO Rossella
|Chevalmeire Cycling Team
|11:12
|77
|BUYSMAN Nina
|Parkhotel Valkenburg
|11:12
|78
|WIEL Jade
|FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope
|11:12
|79
|DUVAL Eugénie
|FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope
|11:12
|80
|DIXON Leah
|Team TIBCO - SVB
|11:12
|81
|LUCAS Sharlotte
|Team TIBCO - SVB
|11:12
|82
|HOUDIN Coralie
|Team Arkéa
|11:12
|83
|LETH Julie
|Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling
|11:12
|84
|BERTIZZOLO Sofia
|CCC - Liv
|11:12
|85
|GUDERZO Tatiana
|Alé BTC Ljubljana
|11:16
|86
|PALADIN Soraya
|CCC - Liv
|11:16
|87
|RYAN Alexis
|Canyon SRAM Racing
|11:20
|88
|GUAZZINI Vittoria
|Valcar - Travel & Service
|11:20
|89
|ASENCIO Laura
|Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling
|11:20
|90
|BORGHESI Letizia
|Aromitalia Vaiano
|11:20
|91
|OLAUSSON Wilma
|Team Sunweb
|11:26
|92
|ABGRALL Noémie
|Charente-Maritime Women Cycling
|11:28
|93
|GONZÁLEZ Alicia
|Movistar Team
|11:51
|94
|GALIMULLINA Iuliia
|Cogeas - Mettler Pro Cycling Team
|14:10
|95
|VAN DEN STEEN Kelly
|Chevalmeire Cycling Team
|14:42
|96
|DOCX Mieke
|Doltcini - Van Eyck Sport
|14:42
|97
|MEERTENS Lone
|Lotto Soudal Ladies
|14:42
|98
|SHARPE Alice
|Ciclotel
|14:46
|99
|OYARBIDE Lourdes
|Movistar Team
|14:46
|100
|TRIAS Mireia
|Massi - Tactic Women Team
|14:46
|101
|ALLEN Jessica
|Mitchelton-Scott
|15:09
|102
|POLLICINI Silvia
|Valcar - Travel & Service
|15:17
|103
|KULYNYCH Olha
|Ciclotel
|15:20
|104
|ENSING Janneke
|Mitchelton-Scott
|15:47
Results provided by ProCyclingStats.