Anna van der Breggen scores record-setting sixth consecutive Women’s Flèche Wallonne win

Anna van der Breggen (Boels–Dolmans), in her newly-earned world champion’s rainbow stripes, scored her sixth consecutive win at the 2020 Women’s Flèche Wallonne.

Attacking just outside of 100m to go, van der Breggen launched her winning move on the Muir de Huy to pull away from Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig (FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope) and Demi Vollering (Parkhotel-Valkenberg) after 124 km of racing.

When asked if she was tired of winning van der Breggen said, “No, not at all, especially when the team rides so strong. Christine guided me to the front of the pack when the final started. Chantal [van den Broek-Blaak] and Amy [Pieters] were already in the first group when we climbed the Mur de Huy for the first time. On the climb before the Muir the team drove so hard no attacks were possible. This enabled me to focus really on the final climb. So after all their hard work I really felt the pressure to win and thank God I did.”

Marianne Vos, who has five wins in the Women’s Flèche Wallonne was also looking to pad her palmarès, but could not match the legs of her Dutch compatriot, and ultimately finished in ninth place, some 22 seconds back.

Van der Breggen is just of a winning weekend in which she took wins in both the UCI elite woman’s time trial and road race.

She now has Liège-Bastogne-Liège, Sunday, set in her sights. She won this race in both 2017 and 2018, and knows its demands, and what she must to do prepare for it.

“I feel that I am a little tired, however, the priority is to recover well,” van der Breggen said.

The 2019 Liège winner Annemiek van Vlueten skipped the Women’s Flèche Wallonne to prepare for her title defense.

Van Vlueten, racing with a broken wrist sustained at the Giro Rosa, was second at the UCI elite woman’s road race.

