Andy Schleck women’s team sells banned 2022 jerseys

Get access to everything we publish when you join VeloNews or Outside+.

The Andy Schleck-CP NVST-Immo Losch women’s team has sold its 2022 jerseys after the UCI banned the kit amid an influx of orange and purple designs in the women’s peloton.

The Luxembourg-based team was one of four squads to unveil similar color schemes for next year, including SD Worx, Human Powered Health, and the new UAE Team.

Despite being the first to submit the design, which it also used last year, it was the Continental team that was forced to change its jerseys for 2022.

VeloNews has contacted the UCI about its decision to ban the kit, but no response has yet been received.

Also read: UCI forces Andy Schleck women’s team to change kit after three other squads unveil similar looks

Following the ruling by the UCI, the team unveiled a new, predominantly black design, which featured the orange and purple scheme on the sleeves.

Having already begun producing the kit for its riders, the team was left with stacks of unusable jerseys that it had already paid for.

With a limited budget to operate for the year, the team took to its Facebook page to sell off the kit and raise money for the squad.

The kit has proved popular and has almost all sold with just a few skinsuits remaining. If you’re in need of a new women’s skinsuit then head over to the team’s Facebook page.