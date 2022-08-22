Andrey Amador to join Richard Carapaz at EF Education-EasyPost in 2023

Don't miss a moment from Paris-Roubaix and Unbound Gravel, to the Giro d’Italia, Tour de France, Vuelta a España, and everything in between when you join Outside+.

Andrey Amador is set to join Ineos Grenadiers teammate Richard Carapaz at EF Education-EasyPost next season after he penned a contract with the team.

EF will be the third-ever team for the Costa Rican, who turned pro with Movistar’s predecessor Caisse d’Erpargne in 2009 and then moved to Ineos Grenadiers in 2020.

Amador was once a promising GC rider but he has transitioned to a domestique role in recent seasons. He hasn’t ridden a grand tour since doing the Tour de France and Vuelta a España in 2020, but he can be a good helper for Carapaz in the mountains at three-week races.

“I define myself as a rider who can give support in the best and worst moments,” Amador said. “If I have something, then I give it all and I give my best for the team. I sacrifice myself. Not only that, but I will aim for everything that I can reach.

“I want to come back to my real level, and I’m very confident I will do that. I am ready to help the team, to give my best for my teammate or our leader, and give the team what they need in the best possible way. I want to be a rider who they can rely on.”

Also read:

One of Amador’s biggest moments as a GC rider was his fourth place overall at the 2015 Giro d’Italia, where he finished just shy of the final podium. In 2016, he went on to finish eighth overall and spent a day in the leader’s jersey before it was taken by Steven Kruijswijk.

“The Giro is a big thing for me, and I love it. I fought for a podium spot in 2015 and one year later I finally could wear the maglia rosa,” he said. “That same day my parents came to Europe to watch the race. They took a rental car, and we were all together, my parents and girlfriend, so this was a wonderful moment. It deeply touched me and seeing myself battling for a podium spot and getting the jersey was a thing of beauty.”

Welcome 👉 @Andrey_Amador, we’re excited for 2023! “I define myself as a rider who can give support in the best and worst moments."https://t.co/gqYdpZJrrz pic.twitter.com/z195DWcEvq — EF Pro Cycling (@EFprocycling) August 22, 2022

EF Education-EasyPost has a growing Spanish-speaking contingent with the likes of Esteban Chaves, Jonathan Caicedo, and Jefferson Alexander Cepeda on the roster already. Amador has already built up a good rapport with many of the riders, including Lachlan Morton and Alex Howes, who will be spending more time off-road in 2023.

“I’ve always been in touch with the riders, and I’m always hearing such good things about the team. Also, I loved watching Lachlan Morton and Alex Howes riding [Costa Rican mountain bike race] La Ruta de los Conquistadores. I just see this as a big team with so many countries represented,” he said.

With a lot of young talent on the EF Education team for next season, team boss Jonathan Vaughters is hoping to gain from Amador’s many years in the peloton as well as his skills on the bike.

“Amador is an anchor rider, meaning he anchors the team in terms of getting the hard work done. He is incredibly experienced. He has been top-10 in multiple grand tours. He is a very capable rider with a big engine in this part of his career. So what he is bringing to us is experience,” Vaughters said.

“He has still got this big engine, but he is an experienced helper that for such a young and constantly evolving team that is really repositioning itself in a big way for 2023, he brings stability and experience and the ability to teach a group of younger riders, when we have a very large group of Spanish-speaking young riders for next year that are going to need mentorship. He is a mentor.”