Amy Pieters wakes from coma four months after crash

Amy Pieters (SD Worx) is conscious for the first time since she had a horrific training crash in December.

Her team announced Thursday that the Dutch road race national champion Pieters was awake after four months in a coma. While she is able to recognize people and understand what is being said, her communication is non-verbal.

Pieters was placed into a coma after suffering a head injury and losing consciousness in a crash while out training in Spain with the Dutch track team on December 23. She will undergo further tests to establish the extent of her injuries, something that hasn’t been possible while she was in a coma.

“The condition of Amy Pieters has changed. There is consciousness. This means that she can communicate slightly non-verbally. Amy recognizes people, understands what is being said, and is able to carry out more and more assignments,” an SD Worx statement said.

“Doctors cannot yet say what residual symptoms and remaining abilities Amy Pieters will have as a result of the brain injury.”

Pieters was initially transferred to a local hospital after the crash where she underwent surgery to alleviate pressure on her brain. She was then placed into an artificial coma to help her recover.

On January 6, Pieters was taken back to the Netherlands. The last official update on her condition came at the beginning of February with SD Worx manager Danny Stam saying her condition was “stable but not good” during the team’s pre-season presentation.

There is consciousness now. This means that she can communicate slightly non-verbally. Amy recognizes people, understands what is being said and is able to carry out more and more assignments. More info: https://t.co/Fiq8H76bDi#staystrongamy pic.twitter.com/2VOMBSIMxi — Team SD Worx (@teamsdworx) April 28, 2022

Over the last two months, Pieters has been undergoing neurological rehabilitation treatment, and she will continue to do so.

“Since mid-February Amy Pieters has been following a specialized intensive neurorehabilitation program at one of the member institutions of the EENnacoma network. This institution is working towards a suitable continuation of the rehabilitation process,” the team wrote.

“The family appreciates the enormous sympathy shown, but also asks everyone to respect the privacy of those involved.”