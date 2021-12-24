Amy Pieters kept in induced coma following training crash

Get access to everything we publish when you join VeloNews or Outside+.

Amy Pieters is being kept in an induced coma following a training crash this week.

The SD Worx rider lost consciousness following a fall during a training ride with the national team in Alicante, Spain, this week.

She underwent surgery on her head to alleviate pressure build-up as a result of the fall, and is now in an induced coma, team officials confirmed.

In a statement, SD Worx officials said it would only be possible to fully assess her injuries when doctors would wake her in the coming days.

“Yesterday Amy Pieters was operated on her head in the hospital of Alicante. During this operation, the doctors took away the pressure in her head that was created by the fall. Amy Pieters will be kept asleep in the coming days,” SD Worx said in an update Friday.

“When the doctors wake her up in a few days, it will be possible to make an assessment of the possible damage. Her family has traveled to the hospital. At the moment, no further announcements can be made regarding the accident, and we would ask everyone to respect the privacy of those involved. Of course, everyone in Team SD Worx is currently thinking of Amy and her family.”

Pieters has been a pro for a decade and mixes her road racing with the track, where she recently became the Madison world champion alongside Kirsten Wild. She also won the Dutch national road race, a stage of the Women’s Tour, and Nokere Koerse this year.

Teams and organizers from across the cycling world have sent their well wishes to Pieters.

“Wishing Amy a speedy recovery and sending our best wishes to her, her friends, family and teammates. We know how much of a fighter she is,” Team DSM said on Twitter.

Movistar wrote: “Wishing all the best for Amy and thinking of her teammates, family, and friends in these difficult times. Sterkte.”

“Our thoughts are with Dutch cyclist Amy Pieters who has been hospitalised after a collision at a training camp near Calpe, Spain. We wish all the best for Amy and our thoughts are with her friends, family and teammates,” a message from the Santos Tour Down Under said.