Amy Pieters ‘is now stable’ after crash and surgery, says Dutch coach

Dutch star Amy Pieters is said to be in a “stable” condition after undergoing surgery on her head Thursday.

Pieters, 30, crashed heavily and lost consciousness during a training ride with the national team in Alicante, Spain, this week and has since had surgery on her head. The SD Worx rider is currently being kept in an induced coma.

In the meantime, Pieters’ family and closest staffers have flown to Spain to be at her side. The rest of the Dutch riders have returned home.

“We went to Spain this morning,” Dutch federation head coach Jan van Veen told NOS. “The situation has of course a lot of impact on everyone. That is why we try to support everyone involved as much as possible and be there for each other.”

Surgeons operated to alleviate a build-up on pressure in Pieters’ head Thursday. An assessment of any possible damage will be made when she is woken from her coma in the coming days.

“Amy’s situation is now stable. It remains to be seen how she will wake up from her sleep,” van Veen said. “Hopefully there will be more clarity once she is out of it.”

Riders, teams and organizations have since sent messages of support to Pieters and her family.

The Dutchwoman’s team SD Worx sports director Danny Stam also spoke to De Telegraaf in recent days.

“Of course everyone within SD Worx is currently thinking about Amy and her loved ones,” he said. “When you receive such a message, the concerns are of course great. Fingers crossed.”

The team at VeloNews extends our best wishes to Pieters and her friends and family.