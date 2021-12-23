Amy Pieters airlifted to hospital in Alicante after crash

Get access to everything we publish when you join VeloNews or Outside+.

Amy Pieters (SD Worx) was airlifted to a hospital in Alicante, Spain, Thursday after a crash while training near Calpe, Spain.

Pieters, 30, was unconscious following a collision with another Dutch national team track rider.

The team did not release further details and asked for privacy for Pieters and others involved, while also expressing that Pieters is in the team’s thoughts.

“At the moment, no further announcements can be made about the accident, and we would ask everyone to respect the privacy of those involved. Of course, everyone within Team SD Worx is currently thinking of Amy and her family,” read an SD Worx team statement.

Pieters is the 2021 Dutch national road champion, and she won the most recent edition of the Nokere Koerse. She is the current world champion in the women’s Madison, on the track, with compatriot Kirsten Wild.

VeloNews will continue to respectfully follow this story and wishes Pieters a swift and full recovery.