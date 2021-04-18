Road

Amstel Gold Race: Marianne Vos storms to sprint win

Demi Vollering and Annemiek van Vleuten round out podium in Valkenburg.

Marianne Vos (Jumbo-Visma) accelerated hard to win the reduced bunch kick at Amstel Gold Race on Sunday.

The Dutchwoman sprinted from a select group of 10 riders, winning with a powerful move that beat Demi Vollering (SD Worx) and Annemiek van Vleuten (Movistar).

The victory adds yet another trophy to Vos’s stacked palmarès, with Sunday’s result being the first Amstel Gold title of her illustrious career. Valkenburg is a happy hunting ground for Vos, who won her world title in 2012 on a circuit based in the same city.

“It’s good to be back here, and even better with a victory,” she said.

The result made for an all-Dutch celebration with Vos and her Netherlands-based team winning on home soil.

The sprint had played out after a flurry of attacks on the Cauberg climb, which fell just 2500 meters from the finishline. Van Vleuten was the first to hit out on the tough climb before defending champ Kasia Niewiadoma (Canyon-SRAM) and Elisa Longo Borghini (Trek-Segafredo) came round to crest the short climb together at the front of the race.

With Longo Borghini not fancying her chances in a sprint, the Italian tried to maneuver her rival into doing the pulling. As the two escapees stuttered, the all-star chase group bridged with just 400 meters to go.

Longo Borghini opened the sprint, but Vos kicked hard from her wheel, and once the Dutchwoman hit the wind, there was no stopping her. The Jumbo-Visma leader took a clear gap and sat up to celebrate early. Vollering came up late and fast to take second place, Van Vleuten finished third.

The race had played out over seven laps of a hilly circuit around Valkenburg as race organizers had to pivot from the usual route. The circuit made for an open and attacking race, with moves going off the front from almost kilometer zero.

“The race was breathtaking, I was out of breath for the whole last lap,” Vos said. “When it was the final sprint you always have that little bit of energy left of course. I expected a hard race, but it was even harder than expected. There were attacks from the gun.”

Trek-Segafredo dominates opening of race

Trek-Segafredo had flooded the front of the main group as flurries of breaks and attacks went in the opening hours of the race. The U.S.-registered squad squeezed the pace in the favorites’ group with Tayler Wiles, Audrey Cordon Ragot and Ruth Winder all making short solo attacks as the team piled pressure on SD Worx and BikeExchange, who did much of the chasing.

Canyon-SRAM was also active in trying to light up the race, attacking with several riders including Tiffany Cromwell and Alena Amialiusik.

Grace Brown tries her luck

Lucinda Brand, Mavi Garcia and van Vleuten all made big moves in the penultimate lap before Grace Brown hit out with Pauliena Rooijakkers the only rider to respond. The duo pulled out a 30-second gap and worked together well.

Brown’s relentless pace eventually put an end to Rooijakkers’ chances, who lost the Aussie’s wheel on a fast descent.

Brown dangled around 20 seconds ahead of the bunch going into the final 17km circuit nursed a slim lead through the final lap. The Aussie looked as though she could possibly pull off a surprise only for the pace to rocket in the bunch behind just ahead of the Cauberg, and she was eventually reeled in just at the bottom of the decisive climb.

Amstel Gold Race Ladies Edition Results

Stage
RankNameTeamTime
1VOS MarianneTeam Jumbo-Visma Women3:00:20
2VOLLERING DemiSD Worx0:00
3VAN VLEUTEN AnnemiekMovistar Team0:00
4SPRATT AmandaTeam BikeExchange0:00
5PALADIN SorayaLiv Racing0:00
6GARCÍA MaviAlé BTC Ljubljana0:00
7LUDWIG Cecilie UttrupFDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope0:01
8LONGO BORGHINI ElisaTrek-Segafredo Women 0:01
9MOOLMAN AshleighSD Worx0:01
10NIEWIADOMA KatarzynaCanyon SRAM Racing0:02
11AALERUD KatrineMovistar Team0:09
12FISHER-BLACK NiamhSD Worx0:09
13NOVOLODSKAIA MariaA.R. Monex Women's Pro Cycling Team0:10
14MAGNALDI EricaCeratizit-WNT Pro Cycling0:10
15FAULKNER KristenTeam TIBCO - SVB0:16
16LABOUS JulietteTeam DSM0:18
17SHACKLEY AnnaSD Worx0:19
18KENNEDY LucyTeam BikeExchange0:26
19BROWN GraceTeam BikeExchange0:55
20WINDER RuthTrek-Segafredo Women 1:00
21THOMAS LeahMovistar Team1:00
22ROOIJAKKERS PaulienaLiv Racing1:00
23BRAND LucindaTrek-Segafredo Women 1:00
24CROMWELL TiffanyCanyon SRAM Racing5:08
25VAN BOKHOVEN JuliaParkhotel Valkenburg 5:35
26RIVERA CorynTeam DSM8:11
27LACH MartaCeratizit-WNT Pro Cycling8:11
28KOSTER AnouskaTeam Jumbo-Visma Women8:11
29MACKAIJ FloortjeTeam DSM8:11
30REUSSER MarlenAlé BTC Ljubljana8:11
31HANSON LaurettaTrek-Segafredo Women 8:11
32MARTIN SaraMovistar Team8:12
33CHABBEY EliseCanyon SRAM Racing8:12
34RAGUSA KatiaA.R. Monex Women's Pro Cycling Team8:12
35BASTIANELLI MartaAlé BTC Ljubljana8:12
36SANTESTEBAN AneTeam BikeExchange8:12
37KOREVAAR JeanneLiv Racing8:12
38DE JONG ThalitaBingoal Casino - Chevalmeire Cycling Team 8:12
39BEEKHUIS TeuntjeTeam Jumbo-Visma Women8:12
40SHARPE AmeliaNXTG Racing8:12
41STULTIENS SabrinaLiv Racing8:12
42HAMMES KathrinCeratizit-WNT Pro Cycling8:12
43TON QuintyGT Krush Tunap8:12
44CHAPMAN BrodieFDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope8:12
45WILES TaylerTrek-Segafredo Women 8:13
46SIERRA ArlenisA.R. Monex Women's Pro Cycling Team8:15
47HARVEY MikaylaCanyon SRAM Racing8:15
48AMIALIUSIK AlenaCanyon SRAM Racing8:15
49BALSAMO ElisaValcar - Travel & Service8:15
50KIRCHMANN LeahTeam DSM8:45
51PIERGIOVANNI Federica DamianaValcar - Travel & Service8:45
52VAN DEN BROEK-BLAAK ChantalSD Worx8:46
53VAN DER BREGGEN AnnaSD Worx8:46
54ERIĆ JelenaMovistar Team8:47
55JACKSON AlisonLiv Racing9:43
56BREDEWOLD MischaParkhotel Valkenburg 9:43
57STEPHENS LaurenTeam TIBCO - SVB9:43
58SALAZAR Lizbeth YareliA.R. Monex Women's Pro Cycling Team9:43
59FAHLIN EmiliaFDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope9:43
60EKLUND NathalieGT Krush Tunap9:43
61BORGLI StineFDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope9:43
62PARKINSON Abby-MaeLotto Soudal Ladies9:43
63OTTESTAD Mie BjørndalAndy Schleck - CP NVST - Immo Losch9:43
64DEMEY ValerieLiv Racing9:43
65VIECELI LaraCeratizit-WNT Pro Cycling9:43
66SWINKELS KarlijnTeam Jumbo-Visma Women9:44
67MARKUS RiejanneTeam Jumbo-Visma Women9:44
68NILSSON HannaLotto Soudal Ladies9:44
69RAAIJMAKERS MaritParkhotel Valkenburg 9:44
70ENSING JannekeTeam BikeExchange9:44
71PATIÑO Paula AndreaMovistar Team9:44
72KOCH FranziskaTeam DSM9:44
73CHURSINA AnastasiiaAlé BTC Ljubljana9:44
74BUYSMAN NinaParkhotel Valkenburg 9:44
75WILLIAMS GeorgiaTeam BikeExchange9:44
76VAN DE VELDE JulieTeam Jumbo-Visma Women9:44
77MERINO EiderA.R. Monex Women's Pro Cycling Team9:45
78MUZIC ÉvitaFDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope9:45
79GIGANTE SarahTeam TIBCO - SVB9:45
80GUAZZINI VittoriaValcar - Travel & Service9:46
81GUDERZO TatianaAlé BTC Ljubljana9:46
82MALCOTTI BarbaraValcar - Travel & Service9:46
83CAVALLI MartaFDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope9:46

Results provided by ProCyclingStats.

