American talent Edward Anderson to ride with Alpecin-Fenix in 2021

Edward Anderson will be racing with Alpecin-Fenix in 2021 – at least, that’s according to the UCI.

The 22-year-old Virginian is listed on the governing body’s website as part of the roster of the Belgian squad for 2021. Neither Alpecin-Fenix nor Anderson’s current team Hagens Berman Axeon has confirmed the news as yet.

A post on Anderson’s Instagram account Thursday did suggest that a move was on the cards however.

“As 2020 comes to a close, so does my fourth and final year with Hagens Berman Axeon,” he wrote. “I cannot thank all of the riders and staff enough for four incredible years with such a terrific program, and for helping me become the person and bike racer that I am today. I made lifelong friends and shared experiences that I will cherish forever. Thank you Axel Merckx for believing in me, and for giving me the opportunity of a lifetime to #ProveIt.

“Stay tuned for some exciting plans for 2021!”

Anderson has raced with Axel Merckx’s talent-factory since 2017 and this season rode alongside a stacked WorldTour field at the Tour de L’Ain and challenged at the prestigious U23 race the Baby Giro. He also took second-place at the Belgian Waffle Ride in 2019.

Alpecin-Fenix, home to Mathieu van der Poel, topped the ProTeam rankings in 2020, so giving them automatic invites to WorldTour races.

Should the UCI’s listing be correct, Anderson will be the latest in a long line of riders to have graduated from Hagens Berman Axeon to compete at the top. Will Barta, Nielson Powless, Tao Geoghegan Hart and Joao Almeida are just a handful of the star talents to have recently passed through Merckx’s program.