Alpecin-Fenix set to sign Kragh Andersen, Groves, Hermans for 2023

Alpecin-Fenix has wasted no time in bolstering its roster for 2023 with a trio of impressive signings on their way to the team for next year.

VeloNews has learned that Quinten Hermans, Kaden Groves and Søren Kragh Andersen are all set to race alongside Mathieu van der Poel next year as the team steps up to WorldTour level for the first time.

Kragh Andersen, a two-time Tour de France stage winner is probably the most high profile addition. V

eloNews broke the story earlier this week that the Danish rider would leave his current squad Team DSM at the end of the season and that he had missed out on a spot for the Tour de France. He will bring huge firepower to Alpecin-Fenix in one-day events and stage races.

Groves is set to move across from Team BikeExchange. The Australian has been on Gerry Ryan’s team since 2019 and enjoyed a breakthrough year in 2022 with a stage win apiece in both Catalunya and the Tour of Turkey. He is expected to fill the void created by the departure of Tim Merlier, who is on his way to Patrick Lefevere’s Quick-Step squad.

Hermans is currently on the books at Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert-Matériaux and was on the transfer market for next season. A solid all-rounder, the 26-year-old won a stage and finished third overall at the recent Baloise Belgium Tour. A strong source has told us that the Belgian rider has agreed on terms to join Alpecin next season.