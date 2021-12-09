‘Allez Opi-Omi’ fan given €1,200 fine for sparking Tour de France crash

Get access to everything we publish when you join VeloNews or Outside+.

The fan who caused a huge crash on the opening stage of the Tour de France has been fined €1,200 ($1,350) by a French court.

According to the Ouest-France website, the 31-year-old French woman must also pay a symbolic €1 to the French Union of Professional Cyclists (UNCP) and an additional €500. She was charged with “endangering others” and “unintentional injuries” at a hearing in October.

Prosecutors had asked for a four-month suspended sentence, but that was not handed down.

The woman, who is from Finèstere, was stood on the side of the road during the first stage of the 2021 Tour de France from Brest to Landerneau on June 26. She was holding up a sign with the words “Allez Opi-Omi” written in dedication to her grandparents as the peloton approached.

She was still partially on the road when the first riders came past, and Tony Martin crashed as he clipped her sign. The incident sparked a mass pile-up in the bunch with resulted in Jasha Sütterlin and Marc Soler leaving the race.

After initially going into hiding for four days, she surrendered herself to the local authorities.

Ouest-France said the woman was not in attendance for her sentencing, but she had appeared at previous hearings. Her identity has been withheld after she was subject to online abuse following the incident.

According to the report, her lawyer, Julien Bradmetz, said the woman had been “fragile for many years” and she had stopped working for “medical reasons” in 2017.

“She was better at the end of 2020. However, given the fallout from that day, this fragility has been increased tenfold,” he is reported to have said.

The woman, who also sustained an injury to her arm as a result of the incident, has since apologized for the crash and said she had done “something stupid.”