Allan Peiper returns to UAE Team Emirates as part-time race analyst

Allan Peiper is set to return to UAE Team Emirates as a part-time race analyst after taking a step back from the team at the end of 2021 to focus on his health.

Peiper has been undergoing cancer treatment for about seven years and stepped away as a sport director in November 2021. He had hoped to stay on in an advisory role, but that did not go ahead as he decided to step back from cycling altogether.

His new role will see him support the race staff by preparing research ahead of select events and work with the other staff to prepare a strategy.

“Throughout the past year we’ve maintained in contact and I’m grateful to Mauro and the team for the opportunity to return. It’s been great to see the team doing so well. I love this sport and the team so to be back involved is really good,” Peiper said Monday.

“It’s going to be a less intensive role for sure, I’m not going to be in the car like before but I’ll be able to focus on some specific elements and offer feedback to the sporting department which can hopefully be beneficial on the road.”

A former racer turned DS, Peiper joined UAE Team Emirates in 2019 and helped Tadej Pogačar win the 2020 Tour de France.

His return could be key as the team looks to get back onto the top step in Paris again after losing out to Jumbo-Visma’s Jonas Vingegaard in 2022.

“When Allan stopped for his health reasons I said there would always be a place for him and when he called me I was really happy to maintain that promise: not for the job but because he finally got back in good health, which is really the best news. In the meantime, the team has grown but it is always a pleasure to have his experience and expertise close at hand,” team principal Mauro Gianetti said.