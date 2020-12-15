Allan Peiper named director sportif of the year by Belgian media

Allan Peiper, the ex-pro and sport director who helped guide Tadej Pogačar to the yellow jersey, has been named as best cycling manager of 2020 by Belgian media.

Peiper, 60, beat out Patrick Lefevere to win the prestigious Flanders cycling prize, Kristallen Fiets, created in 1992 by Belgian daily Het Laatste Nieuws.

“Apart from the birth of my son, it’s the most important event in my life,” Peiper told the paper about winning the Tour with Pogačar. “It was a huge responsibility, but at the same time, we had nothing to lose.”

Peiper has lived in Belgium since his racing days when he was part of a first wave of English-speaking riders who entered the European peloton in the 1980s. After retiring, he worked as a sport director at such teams as High Road, Slipstream, and BMC Racing. He joined UAE-Team Emirates, and quickly connected with Pogačar.

“I didn’t expect this,” Peiper said. “It’s a great honor to receive this recognition in Belgium, a cycling country beyond measure. This is the pinnacle of my cycling career.”