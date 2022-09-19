Alison Jackson signs with EF Education-TIBCO-SVB

Don't miss a moment from Paris-Roubaix and Unbound Gravel, to the Giro d’Italia, Tour de France, Vuelta a España, and everything in between when you join Outside+.

Canadian star Alison Jackson has signed on with EF Education-TIBCO-SVB for 2023.

The U.S.-based team confirmed Monday that Jackson would come aboard for the next season as it looks to bolster its classics unit and add leadership experience to the squad.

The move makes for a homecoming of sorts for Jackson, who raced with Team TIBCO-SVB in 2018 and 2019 before it took on EF Education as co-backer.

“We are delighted to welcome Alison back to the team,” said Linda Jackson, founder and owner of EF Education-TIBCO-SVB.

“We’ve both grown a lot in the last few years and I believe we both have a lot to give to each other. ‘AJ’ is incredibly strong and reads races well, especially the classics. She has been able to get herself to where she needs to be at the right time, and our deeper roster should lead to more results in these races. Our goal is to be a top-five WorldTour team in the next few years and ‘AJ’ is part of that process. I’m looking forward to working with Action Jackson #2 again!”

Jackson won the Canadian title last year and boasts a strong results-sheet through the spring.

The 33-year-old’s future EF Education-TIBCO-SVB team is looking to build out its classics unit as the Women’s WorldTour continues to expand and evolve.

“I’m a classics rider,” Jackson said. “Any of the spring classics are on the top of my goal list. I love being deep in the mix. There’s deep history in those races — they’re hard races. The one-day race where it just becomes this epic story from the start to the finish, whether there’s bad weather or obstacles, and you have to be smart with how you play your cards.

After one season with Sunweb and two with Liv Cycling, Jackson will be going back to her roots.

“I have a lot of good memories from being on the program. Linda Jackson is such a legend. She has such a passion for the women in the sport,” she said. “I’ve just been watching the team develop and grow. I think for sure it’s a new team now that it’s gone WorldTour. ​​I’m just excited to invest in it and have the team invest in me.”