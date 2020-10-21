Alexis Vuillermoz to Total Direct Énergie on two-year deal

Alexis Vuillermoz has inked a two-year deal with team Total Direct Énergie.

While it was previously reported that the 32-year-old would be continuing in a contract with the WorldTour team AG2R-La Mondiale for another season, sources indicate he plans on racing with the French Pro Continental team starting in 2021.

Total Direct Énergie raced in the 2020 Tour de France on a wildcard invite. It has previously raced under the colors of Brioches La Boulangère, Bonjour, Bouygues Télécom Bbox Bouygues Telecom, and Europcar in 2016.

Vuillermoz is the third rider to move from AG2R-La Mondiale to Total Direct Énergie, joining teammates Pierre Latour — who previously announced his move — and Alexandre Geniez.

“I am very happy to follow Pierre Latour and to be able to support him in its progression. In addition to being an excellent rouleur, his qualities of climber make him a top-level racer,” said Vuillermoz in a press release.

The 32-year-old won a memorable stage in the 2015 Tour de France on the Mûr du Bretagne, and is a consistent contender in classics the Ardennes classics and the Giro di Lombardia.

Vuillermoz finished in 35th place on the GC in the 2020 Tour de France, some 2:16:19 behind winner Tadej Pogačar.

Lilian Calmejane will be taking the opposite path, moving from Total Direct Énergie to AG2R-Citroën for the 2021 season.

Vuillermoz joined Ag2r-La Mondiale for the 2014 season, after Sojasun folded at the end of the 2013 season.

As of this report, no further information was available about Vuillermoz’s late contract renegotiation.

AFP contributed to this report.