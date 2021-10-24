Alexis Ryan the next new name for L39ion of Los Angeles

Get access to everything we publish when you sign up for Outside+.

Alexis Ryan is the latest WorldTour racer to join L39ion of Los Angeles.

Ryan moves to the U.S.-based squad after spending seven years with Women’s WorldTour team Canyon-SRAM. The 27-year-old American will join her sister Kendall after she joined L39ion from Tibco-SVB last year.

The news comes hot off the back of L39ion of Los Angeles confirming Friday that Ian Garrison would be joining the squad after two seasons with top-tier team Deceuninck-Quick-Step.

Ryan rose to the WorldTour via time racing with American team United Healthcare. She then joined Canyon-SRAM in 2016 and went on to amass a haul of top placings, including second-place finishes at the Ronde van Drenthe and Omloop Het Nieuwsblad.

Her return to U.S. racing next season stretches back to connections made even before her time with United Healthcare. Ryan explained that she had raced with L39ion founders Justin and Cory Williams when she was part of the Major Motion development squad as a junior.

“I grew up racing with Justin and Cory on Major Motion. They’re like brothers to me,” she said. “Their vision for the future is exactly what cycling needs to be accessible and inclusive.”

Just like a move to L39ion would see Ryan unite with the Williams brothers, it would also be the first time Alexis has raced on the same team as her elder sister Kendall.

“We both raced for Major Motion, but our professional careers have never crossed paths,” Alexis said. “Our talents complement each other, and I think we’re going to accomplish a lot together!”

Ryan will join her sister and the team’s leading racer Skylar Schneider in the team’s mixed program of events next year, possibly including appearances at L39ion of Los Angeles’ new critérium series, Into the Lion’s Den.

The team’s Instagram post this weekend also suggested that more signings may be on the way.

“We are super happy to be extending our women’s program and our first addition is a really really good one! Let’s welcome Alexis Ryan to the team!” read the message.

Stay tuned for more names joining the L39ion in the coming weeks – maybe.