Alexandre Geniez gets four-month suspended prison sentence for domestic violence

Get access to everything we publish when you join VeloNews or Outside+.

Alexandre Geniez (Team TotalEnergies) was given a four-month suspended prison sentence on Wednesday when he was found guilty of domestic violence against his wife at the time Lucie Garrigues.

Garrigues was with Geniez from 2013 to 2020, and she is the mother of their two children.

Also read: TotalEnergies’ Alexandre Geniez appears in French court on charges of domestic violence

Multiple European news outlets reported that the Rodez, France prosecutors requested a sixth-month suspended sentence. Geniez was also fined a symbolic €1.

Geniez denied causing physical harm and his defense counsel contested the charges of physical violence; however, audio recordings of threats Ganiez made indicated otherwise.

The complaint alleged that Geniez said to Garrigues, “You will understand, you will see what will happen to you.”

The report filed by Garrigues against Geniez last November indicated that disputes between the two were not uncommon, and that on November 7, 2021, Geniez threw a phone at Garrigues and made verbal threats.

Garrigues offered two medical certificates supporting her claims against Geniez, one that documented a frontal hematoma requiring a day of medical observation on November 17, and a second that documented a hematoma on her forearm.

“I wonder what would have happened if my daughter hadn’t been in the hallway when he took my arm,” Garrigues said in her testimony before the court.

Geniez has plans for retirement planned for the conclusion of the 2022 season and had been training and racing with the TotalEnergies squad. He finished eighth overall at the 2022 Saudi Tour, and also won two stages of the Tour of Rwanda.

At the time of this report, neither Geniez nor Team TotalEnergies had yet released a statement about the suspended prison sentence.