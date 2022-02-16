Alexander Kristoff connects with spectators after Jordi Meeus deviates from his line in Algarve sprint

Get access to everything we publish when you join VeloNews or Outside+.

Alexander Kristoff (Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux) was left fuming and in pain at the end of stage 1 of the Volta ao Algarve after Jordi Meeus (Bora-Hansgrohe) deviated from his line in the sprint and forced the Norwegian into the barriers.

Kristoff told VeloNews that he even collided with spectators at the side of the road after Meeus changed his line. The Bora rider was soon relegated by the race officials with Kristoff bumped up to third on the stage behind winner Fabio Jakobsen (Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl) and Bryan Coquard (Cofidis).

“I feel that the Bora guy squeezed me into the barrier,” Kristoff told VeloNews after he held a short debrief with his teammates at the side of the road in Lagos.

“I saw that I’m there and then he moved into me. I hit spectators with my shoulder, so I’m not happy. I’m not injured but there is pain because I hit people who were leaning out,” he said as he began to freewheel to his team bus.

“I had a clear line so I’m not happy with him. At the finish, I asked him ‘why the fuck did you change line?’ He said he had to go there but I don’t agree. He was completely open on the other side. I felt good, and I felt I was close today but I had to stop pedaling.”