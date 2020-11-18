Alex Dowsett postpones hour record attempt after contracting COVID-19

Alex Dowsett has postponed his planned attempt on the hour record, which was set for December 12, 2020, due to contracting COVID-19.

The Israel Start-Up Nation rider and previous holder of the world hour record, at 52.937km, announced via Twitter that due to contracting coronavirus, he has been forced to change his plans to make another run at “the longest hour” in the velodrome.

The Brit said, “I am really disappointed the attempt can’t go ahead as planned but my health is first and foremost the priority. I’d like to thank everyone, the event organizers, event sponsors, my team, the UCI, and above all the public for their support and very much look forward to attacking the record in 2021 with the same intent.”

Really disappointed to have to postpone the hour record attempt. Shortly after we announced the attempt I had some symptoms of Cov & a test result came back positive. My focus now is recovery, isolation & my health. Thanks to everyone for their support, we’ll be back stronger 💪 pic.twitter.com/4MIuld25xA — Alex Dowsett (@alexdowsett) November 18, 2020

Dowsett was briefly the world hour record holder in 2015. His record stood for 36 days until countryman Bradley Wiggins smashed the record, riding 54.526km at the Lee Valley VeloPark in London.

With the news that he has tested positive for COVID-19, Dowsett has committed to isolation, recovery, and regaining his health.

“We’re looking to announce a 2021 date as soon as possible,” Dowsett said.

A battle was shaping up between Dowsett and Victor Campenaerts who is and current world hour record holder at 55.089km. Campenaerts stated that if Dowsett did indeed set the new record, he’d be forced to make an attempt to regain it.

Filippo Ganna, the current world time trial champion has been placed as a favorite to set an unbeatable mark in this test against the clock. The Italian, who wore the Maglia Rosa in the recent Giro d’Italia, is also the current individual pursuit world champion. But he, too, has tested positive for the coronavirus, forcing him to withdraw from last weekend’s European track championships just days before the event started.