Alessandro De Marchi adds his grand tour know-how to BikeExchange-Jayco in 2023

Alessandro De Marchi will bring his grand tour know-how to BikeExchange-Jayco in 2023.

The Aussie team confirmed Thursday that De Marchi signed a one-year deal in what is something of a late-career life raft. De Marchi, 36, was out of contract with Israel-Premier Tech and hunting a new team as late as last month.

“First of all, I must admit that I am really proud to receive an offer from such a great team in such a delicate moment of my career. This season hasn’t been the best for me, but having this new proposal gives me lots of motivation for 2023,” De Marchi said.

De Marchi will be a part of a newly bolstered BikeExchange next season. The triple Vuelta a España stage-winner joins GC hopeful Eddy Dunbar and classics-crusher Zdenek Štybar as headliners among a slate of young new names for 2023.

“Having Alessandro join the team is a really great addition for us,” team manager Brent Copeland said.

“He has so much experience and it was important for us to find the right rider that can easily slot into our team environment, but also a rider that we trust to bring great experience and not only be able to act as a role model for the younger riders but be able to perform when given his own opportunity as well.”

BikeExchange sees valuable grand tour leadership in De Marchi as it continues to chase three-week victories with Dunbar, Simon Yates, and Michael Mathews.

De Marchi started 16 grand tours and wore pink for two stages at last year’s Giro d’Italia.

“I am very excited to begin this new adventure, it will be an important year for me to show that I am still a strong rider and one of my key roles will be to bring and use my experience from the last ten years as a professional,” he said.

“For 2023, the team has many changes, they are bringing a lot of young talent onto the team but mixed with experienced riders like myself, so I will do all I can to support new generations to grow and become the best athletes they can be and support the growth of the team.”