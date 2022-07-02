Alejandro Valverde victim of hit and run during training in Spain

Don't miss a moment from Paris-Roubaix and Unbound Gravel, to the Giro d’Italia, Tour de France, Vuelta a España, and everything in between when you join Outside+.

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) and two friends are reportedly victims of a hit and run incident during a training ride in Murcia, Spain on Saturday.

All three individuals have been taken to hospital and there are no reports of any serious injuries with Eurosport contacting the Movistar team to find out Valverde’s state of health. The team confirmed that his condition is not serious and that he is fine. He will remain in hospital for observations before being released in the next 24 hours.

“We confirm that @alejanvalverde has no fractures or serious injuries after suffering an incident this Saturday when he was riding with a teammate in Alcantarilla. Bala will remain under observation for 24 hours and will later be discharged. Your partner is also OK,” the team posted on Twitter.

According to a witness on the scene, a car passed at full speed and close to the group. One of the three riders then reportedly remonstrated with the driver of the vehicle for his actions, and according to the witness, the driver stopped the car and then reversed into the cyclists. Valverde’s bike was apparently broken.

