Alejandro Valverde back home and on course for Vuelta a España after hit and run

Alejandro Valverde is back home and largely unscathed after being victim of a hit and run while training in Murcia, Spain on Saturday.

Spanish media reports indicate the 42-year-old Movistar captain was discharged from hospital Saturday night after undergoing a period of observation.

“I want to thank you all for the support and affection that I have received today,” Valverde confirmed on social media. “Luckily everything has been a scare and I’m fine.”

Spanish outlet Marca reports Valverde is still on course to start the final grand tour of his career at the Vuelta a España later this summer.

The 69-year-old driver who hit Valverde and a friend Saturday initially fled before handing himself into authorities. He now faces up to four years in prison.

Witnesses stated the motorist passed close to Valverde and his training group Saturday. When the riders remonstrated with the action, the driver reportedly stopped the car and reversed into them. Valverde’s bike was apparently broken.

“ We confirm that Alejandro Valverde has no fractures or serious injuries after suffering an incident this Saturday when he was riding with a teammate in Alcantarilla,” team Movistar wrote soon after the incident.

Valverde rolls out for his 32nd and final grand tour August 19.