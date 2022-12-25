Alberto Contador receives surgery to remove more than one hundred fat lipomas

Don't miss a moment from Paris-Roubaix and Unbound Gravel, to the Giro d’Italia, Tour de France, Vuelta a España, and everything in between when you join Outside+.

Retired Spanish grand tour star Alberto Contador underwent surgery to remove scores of fat lipomas.

Contador posted video this week of himself swathed in bandages after recently going under the knife to remove the fatty deposits.

“Yesterday it was time to go to the repair shop. I needed to get some lipomas removed and it turned out I had over one hundred. I won’t be riding for a while,” he said.

Lipomas are fatty tumors typically located below the skin and above the muscle layer. The non-cancerous lumps are usually harmless.

Contador’s video reveals the 40-year-old to be semi-mummified with bandages across his torso and legs after taking advantage of the cooler winter months to interrupt his retirement riding with some much-needed surgery.

Side effects from the procedure can include bruising or scarring.

With a stake in the AURUM bike brand he created with Ivan Basso and a founding/management role in the pair’s Eolo-Kometa squad, Contador remains active in the cycling community. He also has a role with Spanish Eurosport.

“El Pistolero” also makes sure to keep the pedals turning after he hung up the wheels on his prolific, if controversial, 16-year career.

He set an Everesting record in 2020 and last winter attempted to ride from Madrid to Milan to celebrate Eolo-Kometa’s victory atop the Monte Zoncoloan in the 2021 Giro d’Italia with Lorenzo Fortunato.