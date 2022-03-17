Alberto Contador: ‘Jumbo-Visma can make life difficult for Tadej Pogačar’

Get access to everything we publish when you join VeloNews or Outside+.

Who can stop the Pogačar Express?

Alberto Contador suggests Jumbo-Visma has the block of riders who can challenge Tadej Pogačar this season in the grand tours. Speaking to the Spanish daily AS, the ex-pro said the Dutch team brings the horsepower to challenge for the yellow jersey.

“It’s obvious with what he’s showing this season he’s the No. 1 favorite,” Contador told AS. “There are other teams, and Jumbo-Visma looks scary and in the right moment they can make things difficult for him with the many cards they have to play.”

Contador, who is staying busy in retirement with various projects including his Eolo-Kometa team, said Jumbo-Visma’s depth can counter Pogačar’s singular strength.

“We think about Roglič, but the one who was second in the Tour was Vingegaard, and he showed at Tirreno-Adriatico he’s in good form,” Contador said. “If they’re both there in the Tour together it can be more complicated for him. It’s a very strong block, and because of that Pogačar cannot be quiet.”

Contador in contact with Egan Bernal

Contador also said he’s been in contact with Egan Bernal, the Colombian star who crashed heavily in January, and giving him encouragement in his recovery.

“I am confident he can return to be the same as he was before,” Contador said. “His motivation and confidence in himself is brutal. You can see he is controlling his weight, and that’s one of the hardest things.

“What he’s doing shows the difference between the big champions,” he said. “When they are confronted with an adversity like this one, they put the same energy into recovering from the injuries as they do in winning the Tour de France. I confide that Egan will return to his maximum level.”