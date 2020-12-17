Ag2r-Citroën unveils bold new jersey for 2021

The long-running French WorldTour team managed by Vincent Lavenu is seeing a bold new look for 2021 with the arrival of new co-sponsor Citroën.

The team’s jerseys will be emblazoned with AG2R CITROËN splashed across a white backdrop. Coupled with a brown bib, it’s sure to stand out in the peloton.

Lavenu, who formed the team in the early 1990s, called the arrival of French carmaker Citroën a “new chapter” in the team’s progression. Ag2r, a French insurance company, has already backed Lavenu for 23 years, and both partners have agreed to support the team through the 2025 racing season.

“A jersey unites our entire team, from the riders to members of staff and the management,” Lavenu said Thursday. “It is also a visual rallying point for our fans. This Ag2r-Citroën team jersey marks the start of a new chapter in our history.”

Graphic designers worked on the jersey for five months, and the new-look kit will make its debut in 2021.

Changes are more than aesthetic. The team also undergoes a major overhaul in its lineup for 2021, with 10 riders leaving and 11 arriving. Longtime captain Romain Bardet joins Sunweb (set to be called Team DSM in 2021), along with Alexis Vuillermoz, Alexandre Geniez and Pierre LaTour heading to Total Direct Energie. Stijn Vandenbergh, Axel Domont and Clément Chevrier retire.

New arrivals include Greg Van Avermaet (CCC Team), Bob Jungels (Deceuninck-Quick-Step), and Ben O’Connor (NTT).

BMC replaces Eddy Merckx frames, and arrives as a new bike sponsor for 2021.