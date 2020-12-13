Aevolo finalizes roster, Wildlife Generation signs Mexican champion Ulises Castillo

Aevolo Pro Cycling and Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling have been busy finalizing their lineups for the 2021 season.

Continental level development team Aevolo has renewed all 10 of its current roster, including five riders that would have aged out of the U23 program. Gabriel Shipley also comes aboard as a new signing having formerly raced with Hot Tubes.

“2021 will be a very important year for almost everyone,” team director Michael Creed said last week. “Not just the riders who aged out, but for the riders who will be aging out. In a lot of ways, it’s now or never for some of them.”

Shipley, 18, is a Montana resident and student at Union College in New York.

“I’m ecstatic to carry the Aevolo mantle on my shoulders and eager to begin racing with the team,” Shipley said. “It’s been a dream of mine to join the t­­eam this last year, so I want to capitalize on every opportunity and learn from team members and riders what it truly means to be an Aevolo rider.”

The team’s commitment to the five riders that tick over the U23 limit in 2021 is a nod to the disrupted and minimal calendar that was available to young U.S. racers in 2020 due to the coronavirus race shutdown. Aevolo is now effectively a U24 squad.

“I hope this gives the 22-year-old riders some relief mentally,” Creed said in March when he confirmed the news. “This pandemic isn’t their fault and I don’t want them tempted to come back too soon.”

The team is hoping to race in Europe through spring 2021 and participate in the USA Cycling Pro Road Tour.

Meanwhile, Wildlife Generation Pro Cycling has renewed four of its current roster, and added Mexican champion Ulises Castillo.

“Ulises is an all arounder that packs a punch come the final 200 meters,” read a social post from the squad this week. “We think he is a killer addition to the team!”

The four returners so far confirmed for Wildlife Generation in 2021 are Ryan Jastrab, Cormac Mcgeough, Kent Ross, and former U23 national champion Alex Hoehn.

Aevolo Pro Cycling 2021 roster: