Aevolo Cycling hangs tough in its European adventure

U.S. Continental team Aevolo Cycling is almost at the end of its European adventure with the young squad taking part in a final dash of kermesses before heading home for the U.S. nationals.

The development team has competed in a number of European races including the International Tour of Rhodes, where they secured a top-ten overall with Jared Scott, and the Flèche du Sud, where the squad were unfortunate to miss out on a key split.

The trip to Europe has allowed the ten-rider roster to gain vital European racing experience under the guidance of manager and former professional, Mike Creed.

“It’s gone pretty well but we’ve had a lot of bad luck this season with illness and sickness,” Creed told VeloNews from the team’s current base in Belgium.

“That meant that we had to pull out of a stage race because we simply didn’t have enough people to start it. That was a bit of a bummer but we’ve got a young crew and they’re racing well. We did Flèche du Sud and we were in the hunt for a top-10 overall with Jarred Scott. We missed the split in the cross-wind with him but he still had the ability.”

Still over here thinkin’ about #flechedusud22 and how Cooper Johnson got into the break on the final day and finished top 10! #letsgochamp pic.twitter.com/0DOyOI5cU4 — Aevolo Cycling (@Aevolo_Cycling) June 1, 2022

Scott has been a huge success since coming to the team from Lux but the entire squad has benefited from the chance to experience European racing.

There has been one glitch, with the U23 version of Paris-Roubaix canceled late on, meaning that the team didn’t have enough time or resources to pivot back to the U.S. in time for the Joe Martin stage race.

“So far we’ve done a couple of kermesses. It’s not super extensive but we still have a few more and then we go home on the 14th in order to get ready for nationals. I think that this experience has been good preparation for nationals, especially when you consider the options these kids have back in the States,” Creed said.

“What was disappointing was that U23 Paris-Roubaix was canceled. We were really looking forward to that but because we were planning on going ahead it meant that we didn’t go to Joe Martin in the U.S. It was too late to shift plans and pivot. That’s a shame because we want to support races in the U.S. Everyone on our roster has been to Europe this year though,” he added.

Nationals (June 24-26) will see the team look to defend their crown in the men’s U23 road race.

“We want to go there and try to win. The competition is going to be tough, so we might not be favorites. The talent level is high this year and it’s going to be competitive. We’ll be heavily marked and watched but we’ll go in there with confidence,” Creed said.

Scott will line up as a potential contender. The 19-year-old finished eighth on GC in the Tour of the Gila earlier this year, and Creed believes he has the makings of a top rider.

“He’s been doing well. He won the last stage in Redlands and was up there in the Tour of Rhodes. He’s got the quality. He has to learn to stay at the front without using too much effort but I’m cautiously optimistic for him. He came from Lux as a guest rider and he showed his quality right away.”