Adam Yates to Team Ineos Grenadiers on two-year contract

Adam Yates will join Team Ineos Grenadiers beginning in 2021 on a two-year contract.

The British rider is currently on contract with Australian-based Mitchelton-Scott (formerly Orica-GreenEdge) through the end of the current season.

“The prospect of riding for a British team is one that I am extremely excited about. I’ve witnessed the rise of cycling in the UK during my career and I think this has been spurred on by the success of British riders and this team,” said Yates Friday. “It is an exciting opportunity and one that I feel has come at the right time.”

Yates began 2020 with a general classification win at a truncated 2020 UAE Tour.

“My results in week-long races and one-day races have been really solid but I would like to take that consistency to grand tour racing with the Ineos Grenadiers and see where it takes me.”

The Britton finished just off the overall podium at the Tour de France in 2016, in fourth place.

Ineos Grenadiers team principal Sir Dave Brailsford commented, “I’m really delighted that Adam is finally joining the team. It feels like the timing is just right as he enters the prime of his career and we embark on a new era as the Ineos Grenadiers.”

“As a global team with a British heart, Adam’s no-nonsense British character is a perfect fit. He knows how to win and his gritty, determined, and resilient approach are exactly the attributes we are looking to foster as we assemble the new Ineos Grenadiers to be built on purpose,” Brailsford continued.

This will be the first time the twin Yates brothers will not be racing on the same team.

Simon Yates has signed a two-year contract extension with Mitchelton-Scott.