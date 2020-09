Ackermann wins stage 2 of the Tirreno-Adriatico and retains overall lead

Bora-Hansgrohe’s Pascal Ackermann is two for two at the Tirreno-Adriatico.

The German rider finished Tuesday’s 201 km stage ahead of Fernando Gaviria (UAE Team Emirates) and Rick Zabel (Israel Start-Up Nation). Ackermann’s win on Tuesday keeps him in blue as the leader of the GC.

Ackermann is two-for-two with wins from a sprint at the 2020 Tirreno-Adriatico. Photo: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

Tuesday’s 201 km stage from Camaiore to Follonica proceeded without incident. With 26 km from the finish, Umberto Orsini (Bardani-CSF) tried for a solo breakaway, but the Italian was caught by a bunch of sprinters after 10 kilometers. Paul Martens (Jumbo-Visma) was no more successful with an attempt five kilometers from the finish.

Ackermann attributed his success on Tuesday to a case of perfect timing.

“Also today we were really strong, the lead-out was perfect,” Ackermann said. “It was a long sprint and probably I launched the sprint at the perfect distance to the finish.”

Wednesday’s third stage from Follonica to Saturnia is the last in Tuscany before heading towards central Italy. At 217 km, it’s the longest of the Tirreno-Adriatico and will see a double ascent of Poggio Murella, a short (about 5 km) but severe (slopes of up to 20 percent) climb. After his effort Tuesday, Ackermann was quick to announce his intentions for the next few days.

“The next stages are too difficult for me, I might try again on Saturday.”