A yellow card in cycling? Survey reveals peloton supports calling out dangerous riding

The peloton is overwhelmingly in favor of banning riders from races for causing crashes by dangerous riding, according to a survey of the peloton.

CPA president Adam Hansen has been canvassing the peloton for their opinions on safety in races and has been revealing some of the results on social media.

On Thursday, Hansen posted the results to a question about whether or not riders should be issued with a warning for causing a crash by dangerous riding and receive a ban for a second offense.

The image showed that 100 percent of the 171 respondents were in favor of the idea of giving riders a yellow card for the first infraction and a red for the second, which would mean that they would be banned from racing the next WorldTour event.

“It seems the riders would really want a rule like this put in place. If you are held accountable with a punishment, then you would think twice about taking risks and putting other riders in danger,” Hansen wrote on Twitter.

The survey doesn’t go into detail about how that would be imposed and who would implement the rule.

When asked by a Twitter user how the next race would be chosen, given that riders do not compete in all WorldTour events, Hansen said: “You’re right and I have thought about this. One idea would be 3 WT (sic) races, or maybe the race that the riders is already down for (UCI has a long start list well in advance). But at the end of the day, this is something the UCI and riders must discuss for the best outcome.”

Hansen told VeloNews recently that he wants to improve safety standards in cycling and implement new UCI rules to support that. In an effort to get the peloton involved, he has been traveling to races to visit teams and speak with them to get their thoughts.

Several other responses have been published by Hansen on his social media in recent weeks. Another proposal that was supported by 94 percent of respondents was if the GC time during stage races should be taken with five kilometers to go on a sprint stage.

Currently, the time is taken on the finish line, but riders who crash or puncture in the final three kilometers are given the same time as the group they were in when they had the issue.