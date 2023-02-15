A.J. August: The US teen that’s courted by the WorldTour and crushing two disciplines

Don't miss a moment from Paris-Roubaix and Unbound Gravel, to the Giro d’Italia, Tour de France, Vuelta a España, and everything in between when you join Outside+.

The WorldTour wants Andrew “A.J.” August, but August doesn’t want the WorldTour just yet.

For this 17-year-old U.S. super-talent, a slot at the top of the sport is an inevitability he’s happy to wait for.

“I don’t really feel in a rush to become WorldTour just yet. But I think in two or three years, I would like to be there, and think I can be,” August told VeloNews.

“I want a shot at these big under-23 races before I do other things, like the Baby Giro and the Tour de l’Avenir.”

August could be North America’s answer to Tom Pidcock, Wout van Aert, or Mathieu van der Poel.

The New York state sensation crushed the winter’s cyclocross calendar with marquee victories for the FinKraft team at the Koppencross and U.S. nationals. He was even touted as a favorite for junior worlds earlier this month only for an early crash to cut short his chances.

But for August, the pathway forward may be paved.

He stacked an impressive European road palmarès in 2022 with U.S. devo powerhouse Hot Tubes, and is poised for more in his final junior year in 2023.

“My first priority would be to be a road rider,” he said in a recent call. “But if it’s possible, I’d also like to still continue ‘cross in the winter as well. Guys like Pidcock show that’s possible, and so I’d like to try it.”

A slew of top GC placings last year turned heads toward August and his small, powerful frame.

A friendship with fellow Pittsford-born racer Magnus Sheffield and relationships between Hot Tubes and Sheffield’s Ineos Grenadiers team opened the door to time on camp with the British team.

And it’s not only Ineos Grenadiers knocking at August’s door as the world hunts the next Tadej Pogačar or Remco Evenepoel.

“All the big WorldTour teams had some contact with me or my manager,” August said. “It was kind of crazy for me. There were moments before when I thought this could all become a big thing, but it’s getting more and more.

“I’ve really realized now, ‘yeah, this is for me.’ It feels like it gets more real every day.”

But despite rising numbers of racers choosing to bypass the U23s in favor of a fast track to the WorldTour, August is in no rush to join the youthful U.S. contingent of the top-tier peloton.

The easygoing August is still planning to do things old-school style once he hits the U23 bracket in 2024.

“It’s hard to say where I might go after Hot Tubes. I’ve actually been talking more to WorldTour teams than U23 so far. But I think once I have things set with [WorldTour teams] for the future, I’ll start talking to more under 23 teams for next year,” he said. “At least, that’s the plan.”

From Sheffield to Mallorca

Links between Sheffield, August, Hot Tubes and Ineos Grenadiers saw August join the WorldTour team on training camp. (Photo: Tim de Waele/Getty Images)

August wasn’t able to say which other WorldTour teams he’d had contact with.

But he wasn’t shy in sharing his brush with the world’s best at a January camp with Ineos Grenadiers, the team of near-neighbor Sheffield.

“It was my first pro team camp, so it was crazy,” August said. “There are so many staff, it feels like there’s a person for everything, and everything’s so dialed. Being a 17-year-old around guys that achieved so much like Pidcock, Michal Kwiatkowski, it was quite something.”

August lives just a handful of minutes from the 20-year-old Sheffield, and his father’s bike shop supported the Ineos Grenadiers sophomore during his rise through the junior ranks.

The two are in regular contact, and August repeatedly hailed the rider three years his senior “his greatest inspiration.”

The links between August and Sheffield don’t stop there after the latter spent time racing with Hot Tubes, a relationship that helped book August’s ticket for a 10-day trip to the Balearics.

“My Hot Tubes team director Toby Stanton had contact with their director Dario Cioni, and he came and saw us race last year. We’ve had constant contact with him since then. And then this opportunity to go on camp in Mallorca came,” August explained.

“I learned so much with the way the riders were, with their experience,” he continued. “But as well as getting a feel for what it’s all like, I could learn how that specific team works and functions.”

Gritty racing and G.C. potential

August led the GC in the prestigious Eurocycles Eurobaby Junior Tour 2022. (Photo: Stephen McMahon/Getty Image)

At 17 years old, August could still turn in any direction on the road as he continues to mature.

His physique suggests neither burly cobble basher nor pocket-rocket climber. But his time racing ‘cross has honed a certain hardiness.

“I’m definitely still discovering what type of rider I am. I’ve done well in GC in a lot of races, I’m a good climber, and I can TT quite well. So it makes me a good all-round GC rider. But I also don’t mind punchy, classics races too,” August said.

“Overall I just like hard racing. I don’t like races where it’s easy. I like it being a gritty day, like long and raining or something.”

The Hot Tubes devo powerhouse already sent Sheffield, Matteo Jorgenson, Lawson Craddock, Ian Boswell, and many more toward the WorldTour.

It seems only a matter of time before August joins that illustrious list.