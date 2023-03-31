2023 Women’s Tour event canceled, hopes for 2024 race

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

Organizers of the Women’s Tour have announced that the race will not happen in 2023 due to rising costs and challenges in finding sponsors.

SweetSpot, which has organized the race since 2014, said that costs had gone up a fifth compared to last year’s event in conjunction with less financial backing and it was “impossible” to host the race under those circumstances. It is hoped that the race will happen again in 2024.

Earlier this month, the race organizers unveiled details of its proposed route for this season’s event in an effort to attract sponsors. It made an appeal for additional funding and subsequently launched a crowdfunding campaign to help fill the gap.

The appeal raised just over £18,000 in donations across three weeks, all of which will be refunded.

“Owing to a combination of increased running costs (approximately 20% higher in comparison to the 2022 race), a reduced level of commercial support, and challenges in finding a vehicle partner to replace Škoda to help create a safe racing environment for riders and spectators alike, it has proved impossible to deliver the event that was proposed for June,” a statement from the event said.

“This outcome is incredibly disappointing for the stakeholders set to host this year’s race, who have shown great support and understanding throughout this process. We will continue to work with them to explore opportunities for hosting world-class cycling events in the near future.”

Work is now going on to prepare for the 2024 event, which is set to start in Wales thanks to a long-term agreement with the Welsh Government that incorporates the men’s Tour of Britain.