2022 Women’s WorldTour calendar headlined by eight-day Tour de France

10-day Giro Rosa returns to the lineup, as well as a six-day Battle of the North.

The UCI has released the official Women’s WorldTour calendar for 2022.

There are 22 events on the calendar, with 10 stage races in the mix. Headlining those is the first-ever Tour de France Femmes, the long-awaited offering from men’s Tour de France promoter ASO. The women’s race will run July 24 – 31, one week after the men’s event and will replace the one-day La Course.

Another change for 2022 is the return of the Giro d’Italia Donne to the Women’s WorldTour. The race, commonly known as the Giro Rosa, has been restored to WWT status after being downgraded to 2.Pro status in 2021. It runs July 1-10, two weeks ahead of the Tour de France Femmes.

Two other stage races will see an increase in racing days in 2022; the Ladies Tour of Norway will become the Battle of the North and unfold over six, rather than four, days in August, and Ceratizit Challenge by La Vuelta moves from three to four days in September.

Two events that have been on hiatus for the past two seasons will see a return in 2022; Great Britain’s Prudential RideLondon Classique is scheduled for  May 27-29, and the Postnord Vårgårda WestSweden road race and time trial are scheduled for August 6-7.

One other modification in the WWT structure for 2022 has to do with team invitations to UCI Women’s WorldTour events. Race organizers will be required to invite not only the 15 UCI Women’s WorldTeams but also the two best UCI Women’s Continental Teams. The increase in the number of invited teams from 15 to 17, according to the UCI, “aims to stimulate the development of women’s teams.”

2022 Women’s WorldTour calendar

Date Event
March 3 Strade Bianche
March 13 Ronde van Drenthe
March 20 Trofeo Alfredo Binda – Comune di Cittiglio
March 24 Oxyclean Classic Brugge-De Panne
March 27 Gent-Wevelgem In Flanders Fields
April 3 Ronde van Vlaanderen
April 10 Paris-Roubaix Femmes
April 17 Amstel Gold Race Ladies Edition
April 20 La Flèche Wallonne Féminine
April 24 Liège-Bastogne-Liège Femmes
May 5-7 Tour of Chongming Island
May 13-15 Itzulia Women
May 19-22 Vuelta a Burgos Feminas
May 27-29 RideLondon Classique
June 6-11 Women’s Tour
July 1-10 Giro d’Italia Donne
July 24-31 Tour de France Femmes
August 6 Postnord Vårgårda West Sweden Team Time Trial
August 7 Postnord Vårgårda West Sweden Road Race
August 9-14 Battle of the North
August 27 GP Lorient Agglomération – Trophée Ceratizit
August 30 – September 4 Boels Ladies Tour
September 8-11 Ceratizit Challenge by La Vuelta
October 18 Tour of Guangxi

