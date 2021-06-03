2022 Women’s WorldTour calendar headlined by eight-day Tour de France

The UCI has released the official Women’s WorldTour calendar for 2022.

There are 22 events on the calendar, with 10 stage races in the mix. Headlining those is the first-ever Tour de France Femmes, the long-awaited offering from men’s Tour de France promoter ASO. The women’s race will run July 24 – 31, one week after the men’s event and will replace the one-day La Course.

Another change for 2022 is the return of the Giro d’Italia Donne to the Women’s WorldTour. The race, commonly known as the Giro Rosa, has been restored to WWT status after being downgraded to 2.Pro status in 2021. It runs July 1-10, two weeks ahead of the Tour de France Femmes.

Two other stage races will see an increase in racing days in 2022; the Ladies Tour of Norway will become the Battle of the North and unfold over six, rather than four, days in August, and Ceratizit Challenge by La Vuelta moves from three to four days in September.

Two events that have been on hiatus for the past two seasons will see a return in 2022; Great Britain’s Prudential RideLondon Classique is scheduled for May 27-29, and the Postnord Vårgårda WestSweden road race and time trial are scheduled for August 6-7.

One other modification in the WWT structure for 2022 has to do with team invitations to UCI Women’s WorldTour events. Race organizers will be required to invite not only the 15 UCI Women’s WorldTeams but also the two best UCI Women’s Continental Teams. The increase in the number of invited teams from 15 to 17, according to the UCI, “aims to stimulate the development of women’s teams.”

2022 Women’s WorldTour calendar