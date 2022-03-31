2022 UCI world road cycling championships routes revealed

Get access to everything we publish when you join VeloNews or Outside+.

The UCI Thursday unveiled the routes for the 2022 world road cycling championships in Wollongong, Australia.

On Sunday, September 18, for the first time ever, the elite men’s and elite women’s events will both race the same routes and distances against the clock, over the same two-lap circuit, for a total distance of 37.6km.

The course is promised to be technically challenging with more than two dozen turns that riders will be forced to navigate.

The 2022 UCI world road time trial championships course for the elite women.

The 2022 UCI world road time trial championships course for the elite men.

At the end of the week, the road race will take riders over Mount Keira (473m elevation), on an 8.7km climb that averages just more than five percent — with a kick to 15 percent. After a 10km descent, each lap through Wollongong takes riders through 33 turns before taking on the 1km ascent of Mount Pleasant, which averages 7.7 percent grade and tops out at 14 percent.

The elite women will ride the Wollongong circuit six times and climb 2,433m over 164.3km on Saturday, August 24. The men’s elite race on Sunday, September 25, will take on the circuit 12 times, for a total elevation gain of 3,945m over266.9km.

The 2022 UCI world road championships course for the elite women will take on six laps in Wollongong.

The 2022 UCI world road championships course for the elite men will take on twelve laps in Wollongong.

UCI president David Lappartient commented on the technical natures of the routes, which will test riders’ skills and abilities.

“The UCI delegation that visited Wollongong in February is very excited about the tough, technical, and ambitious courses designed by the Organizing Committee in partnership with the UCI. These courses will attract the world’s top riders to Wollongong, all eager to be the athlete who triumphs in conditions that really test their skills and ability.”

Race director Scott Sunderland boasted of the unique venue, and the challenging elevation gain offered.

“Many people have a perception that Australia is flat, open and all about the ocean — in Wollongong, there are all the elements that make road cycling dynamic and difficult, from the Mount Keira climb through the escarpment to the urban ascent up Mount Pleasant.

“We’re going to see the riders really testing their strategic and athletic capabilities as they navigate the Wollongong City Circuit and Time Trial courses, which will be spectacular viewing for the on-ground crowds and broadcast viewers. If you think you know Wollongong and Australia, think again.

The last time Australia hosted the UCI road world championships was in 2010, in and around Geelong and Melbourne. Thor Hushovd (NOR) bested Matti Breschel (DEN) in the men’s road race, and Fabian Cancellara (SWI) won the men’s time trial. Giorgia Bronzini (ITL) edged Marianne Vos (NED) to win the women’s road race, while Emma Pooley (GBR) won the women’s time trial. Michael Matthews (AUS) won the men’s U23 road that year on home soil, and Taylor Phinney (USA) won the U23 time trial.