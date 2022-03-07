Tirreno-Adriatico stage 1: Filippo Ganna powers to win and into leader’s jersey

Become a Member

Get access to everything we publish when you join VeloNews or Outside+.

Filippo Ganna (Ineos Grenadiers) rode into the lead of the 2022 Tirreno-Adriatico, covering the 14km pan-flat course in just 15:17, at an average speed of  54.6kph.

The world time trial champion pushed past the mid-course time check nine seconds faster than any other rider when he came through, and ultimately won by 11 seconds ahead of Remco Evenepoel (Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl).

Evenepoel covered the front half of the course two seconds slower than Ganna, and rode the back half home an additional nine seconds back.

Defending champion Tadej Pogačar ceded just seven seconds to the Belgian Evenepoel, setting up the GC battle for the week.

Results and report to follow.

Tirreno-Adriatico Stage 1 Results

Time Trial
RankNameTeamTime
1GANNA FilippoINEOS Grenadiers15:17
2EVENEPOEL RemcoQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team0:11
3POGAČAR TadejUAE Team Emirates0:18
4ASGREEN KasperQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team0:24
5DOWSETT AlexIsrael - Premier Tech0:25
6ARENSMAN ThymenTeam DSM0:28
7LUDVIGSSON TobiasGroupama - FDJ0:32
8VAN EMDEN JosJumbo-Visma0:33
9BJERG MikkelUAE Team Emirates0:39
10SOBRERO MatteoTeam BikeExchange - Jayco0:39
11CRADDOCK LawsonTeam BikeExchange - Jayco0:39
12THOMAS BenjaminCofidis0:42
13LÓPEZ Miguel ÁngelAstana Qazaqstan Team0:42
14GEOGHEGAN HART TaoINEOS Grenadiers0:42
15AFFINI EdoardoJumbo-Visma0:44
16OLIVEIRA NelsonMovistar Team0:44
17GUERNALEC ThibaultTeam Arkéa Samsic0:45
18SOLER MarcUAE Team Emirates0:47
19ČERNÝ JosefQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team0:47
20CARAPAZ RichardINEOS Grenadiers0:47
21BOARO ManueleAstana Qazaqstan Team0:48
22MAS LluísMovistar Team0:49
23BODNAR MaciejTotalEnergies0:51
24MATTHEWS MichaelTeam BikeExchange - Jayco0:51
25PORTE RichieINEOS Grenadiers0:51
26CORT MagnusEF Education-EasyPost0:53
27VINGEGAARD JonasJumbo-Visma0:53
28SÜTTERLIN JashaBahrain - Victorious0:53
29VALGREN MichaelEF Education-EasyPost0:54
30BALLERINI DavideQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team0:55
31DÉMARE ArnaudGroupama - FDJ0:57
32ALAPHILIPPE JulianQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team0:58
33BRÄNDLE MatthiasIsrael - Premier Tech0:58
34TRATNIK JanBahrain - Victorious0:59
35JUNGELS BobAG2R Citroën Team1:00
36EDMONDSON AlexTeam BikeExchange - Jayco1:01
37IMPEY DarylIsrael - Premier Tech1:01
38PADUN MarkEF Education-EasyPost1:02
39PEREZ AnthonyCofidis1:02
40FUGLSANG JakobIsrael - Premier Tech1:02
41FERRON ValentinTotalEnergies1:03
42KELDERMAN WilcoBORA - hansgrohe1:03
43URÁN RigobertoEF Education-EasyPost1:03
44SWEENY HarryLotto Soudal1:03
45VELASCO SimoneAstana Qazaqstan Team1:03
46SIMMONS QuinnTrek - Segafredo1:05
47HINDLEY JaiBORA - hansgrohe1:05
48THEUNS EdwardTrek - Segafredo1:06
49GROVES KadenTeam BikeExchange - Jayco1:06
50BOUET MaximeTeam Arkéa Samsic1:06
51BYSTRØM Sven ErikIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux1:06
52CARUSO DamianoBahrain - Victorious1:06
53BOUCHARD GeoffreyAG2R Citroën Team1:07
54CATALDO DarioTrek - Segafredo1:07
55RIOU AlanTeam Arkéa Samsic1:08
56OLDANI StefanoAlpecin-Fenix1:08
57MEURISSE XandroAlpecin-Fenix1:10
58MAS EnricMovistar Team1:10
59RUSSO ClémentTeam Arkéa Samsic1:10
60BILBAO PelloBahrain - Victorious1:10
61KLUGE RogerLotto Soudal1:11
62CAICEDO Jonathan KleverEF Education-EasyPost1:11
63MOSCON GianniAstana Qazaqstan Team1:12
64CONSONNI SimoneCofidis1:13
65FABBRO MatteoBORA - hansgrohe1:13
66TEJADA HaroldAstana Qazaqstan Team1:14
67STANNARD RobertAlpecin-Fenix1:14
68SCULLY TomEF Education-EasyPost1:15
69GRMAY TsgabuTeam BikeExchange - Jayco1:16
70POZZOVIVO DomenicoIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux1:16
71HAMILTON ChrisTeam DSM1:16
72KRISTOFF AlexanderIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux1:16
73VENDRAME AndreaAG2R Citroën Team1:16
74ARNDT NikiasTeam DSM1:17
75MARTINELLI DavideAstana Qazaqstan Team1:18
76CALMEJANE LilianAG2R Citroën Team1:18
77ROTA LorenzoIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux1:19
78GUERREIRO RubenEF Education-EasyPost1:19
79WELLENS TimLotto Soudal1:20
80PETIT AdrienIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux1:20
81ARANBURU AlexMovistar Team1:21
82SKUJIŅŠ TomsTrek - Segafredo1:21
83CICCONE GiulioTrek - Segafredo1:22
84MAESTRI MircoEOLO-Kometa1:22
85LANDA MikelBahrain - Victorious1:23
86NEILANDS KristsIsrael - Premier Tech1:23
87SAGAN PeterTotalEnergies1:23
88DAINESE AlbertoTeam DSM1:23
89BOASSON HAGEN EdvaldTotalEnergies1:23
90KONOVALOVAS IgnatasGroupama - FDJ1:24
91PINOT ThibautGroupama - FDJ1:25
92VAN GILS MaximLotto Soudal1:25
93NIEUWENHUIS JorisTeam DSM1:25
94COSNEFROY BenoîtAG2R Citroën Team1:26
95VIVIANI EliaINEOS Grenadiers1:27
96VAN AVERMAET GregAG2R Citroën Team1:29
97HAUSSLER HeinrichBahrain - Victorious1:29
98RODRÍGUEZ CristiánTotalEnergies1:29
99FORMOLO DavideUAE Team Emirates1:30
100BARDET RomainTeam DSM1:30
101CAVENDISH MarkQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team1:30
102ALBANESE VincenzoEOLO-Kometa1:30
103SCHÄR MichaelAG2R Citroën Team1:31
104KUSS SeppJumbo-Visma1:31
105ACKERMANN PascalUAE Team Emirates1:32
106MAJKA RafałUAE Team Emirates1:32
107MERLIER TimAlpecin-Fenix1:32
108OSS DanielTotalEnergies1:32
109BUCHMANN EmanuelBORA - hansgrohe1:33
110BOUWMAN KoenJumbo-Visma1:34
111SWIFT BenINEOS Grenadiers1:35
112NORSGAARD MathiasMovistar Team1:36
113DUCHESNE AntoineGroupama - FDJ1:37
114GUARNIERI JacopoGroupama - FDJ1:37
115PASQUALON AndreaIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux1:38
116LAFAY VictorCofidis1:38
117MOSCHETTI MatteoTrek - Segafredo1:39
118HONORÉ Mikkel FrølichQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team1:40
119VILLELLA DavideCofidis1:41
120BENEDETTI CesareBORA - hansgrohe1:42
121FORTUNATO LorenzoEOLO-Kometa1:42
122MCLAY DanielTeam Arkéa Samsic1:42
123TUSVELD MartijnTeam DSM1:43
124GOGL MichaelAlpecin-Fenix1:45
125SINKELDAM RamonGroupama - FDJ1:46
126SIMON JulienTotalEnergies1:46
127BASSO LeonardoAstana Qazaqstan Team1:46
128VAN DER SANDE ToshJumbo-Visma1:47
129MEEUS JordiBORA - hansgrohe1:47
130TONELLI AlessandroBardiani-CSF-Faizanè1:47
131ZABEL RickIsrael - Premier Tech1:49
132NARVÁEZ JhonatanINEOS Grenadiers1:50
133KONYCHEV AlexanderTeam BikeExchange - Jayco1:50
134VAN DER HOORN TacoIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux1:54
135BAIS DavideEOLO-Kometa1:54
136ARCAS JorgeMovistar Team1:54
137BRAMBILLA GianlucaTrek - Segafredo1:55
138RASTELLI LucaBardiani-CSF-Faizanè1:56
139HALLER MarcoBORA - hansgrohe1:57
140KOOIJ OlavJumbo-Visma1:57
141ROSA DiegoEOLO-Kometa1:58
142BOUHANNI NacerTeam Arkéa Samsic2:00
143BAUHAUS PhilBahrain - Victorious2:01
144NIZZOLO GiacomoIsrael - Premier Tech2:03
145CIMOLAI DavideCofidis2:05
146RICHEZE MaximilianoUAE Team Emirates2:06
147BARGUIL WarrenTeam Arkéa Samsic2:06
148PLANCKAERT EdwardAlpecin-Fenix2:07
149LONARDI GiovanniEOLO-Kometa2:08
150GAVAZZI FrancescoEOLO-Kometa2:13
151SEPÚLVEDA EduardoDrone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli2:15
152VERMEERSCH GianniAlpecin-Fenix2:18
153SELIG RüdigerLotto Soudal2:20
154FIORELLI FilippoBardiani-CSF-Faizanè2:20
155MARENGO UmbertoDrone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli2:20
156ZARDINI EdoardoDrone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli2:20
157RESTREPO JhonatanDrone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli2:21
158GABBURO DavideBardiani-CSF-Faizanè2:22
159SCHWARZMANN MichaelLotto Soudal2:23
160VISCONTI GiovanniBardiani-CSF-Faizanè2:24
161MODOLO SachaBardiani-CSF-Faizanè2:28
162TESFATSION NatnaelDrone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli2:30
163BAIS MattiaDrone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli2:35
164RUBIO Einer AugustoMovistar Team2:36
165CEPEDA Jefferson AlexanderDrone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli2:37
166CAÑAVERAL JohnatanBardiani-CSF-Faizanè2:41
167EWAN CalebLotto Soudal2:51
GC
RankNameTeamTime
1GANNA FilippoINEOS Grenadiers15:17
2EVENEPOEL RemcoQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team0:11
3POGAČAR TadejUAE Team Emirates0:18
4ASGREEN KasperQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team0:24
5DOWSETT AlexIsrael - Premier Tech0:25
6ARENSMAN ThymenTeam DSM0:28
7LUDVIGSSON TobiasGroupama - FDJ0:32
8VAN EMDEN JosJumbo-Visma0:33
9BJERG MikkelUAE Team Emirates0:39
10SOBRERO MatteoTeam BikeExchange - Jayco0:39
11CRADDOCK LawsonTeam BikeExchange - Jayco0:39
12THOMAS BenjaminCofidis0:42
13LÓPEZ Miguel ÁngelAstana Qazaqstan Team0:42
14GEOGHEGAN HART TaoINEOS Grenadiers0:42
15AFFINI EdoardoJumbo-Visma0:44
16OLIVEIRA NelsonMovistar Team0:44
17GUERNALEC ThibaultTeam Arkéa Samsic0:45
18SOLER MarcUAE Team Emirates0:47
19ČERNÝ JosefQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team0:47
20CARAPAZ RichardINEOS Grenadiers0:47
21BOARO ManueleAstana Qazaqstan Team0:48
22MAS LluísMovistar Team0:49
23BODNAR MaciejTotalEnergies0:51
24MATTHEWS MichaelTeam BikeExchange - Jayco0:51
25PORTE RichieINEOS Grenadiers0:51
26CORT MagnusEF Education-EasyPost0:53
27VINGEGAARD JonasJumbo-Visma0:53
28SÜTTERLIN JashaBahrain - Victorious0:53
29VALGREN MichaelEF Education-EasyPost0:54
30BALLERINI DavideQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team0:55
31DÉMARE ArnaudGroupama - FDJ0:57
32ALAPHILIPPE JulianQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team0:58
33BRÄNDLE MatthiasIsrael - Premier Tech0:58
34TRATNIK JanBahrain - Victorious0:59
35JUNGELS BobAG2R Citroën Team1:00
36EDMONDSON AlexTeam BikeExchange - Jayco1:01
37IMPEY DarylIsrael - Premier Tech1:01
38PADUN MarkEF Education-EasyPost1:02
39PEREZ AnthonyCofidis1:02
40FUGLSANG JakobIsrael - Premier Tech1:02
41FERRON ValentinTotalEnergies1:03
42KELDERMAN WilcoBORA - hansgrohe1:03
43URÁN RigobertoEF Education-EasyPost1:03
44SWEENY HarryLotto Soudal1:03
45VELASCO SimoneAstana Qazaqstan Team1:03
46SIMMONS QuinnTrek - Segafredo1:05
47HINDLEY JaiBORA - hansgrohe1:05
48THEUNS EdwardTrek - Segafredo1:06
49GROVES KadenTeam BikeExchange - Jayco1:06
50BOUET MaximeTeam Arkéa Samsic1:06
51BYSTRØM Sven ErikIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux1:06
52CARUSO DamianoBahrain - Victorious1:06
53BOUCHARD GeoffreyAG2R Citroën Team1:07
54CATALDO DarioTrek - Segafredo1:07
55RIOU AlanTeam Arkéa Samsic1:08
56OLDANI StefanoAlpecin-Fenix1:08
57MEURISSE XandroAlpecin-Fenix1:10
58MAS EnricMovistar Team1:10
59RUSSO ClémentTeam Arkéa Samsic1:10
60BILBAO PelloBahrain - Victorious1:10
61KLUGE RogerLotto Soudal1:11
62CAICEDO Jonathan KleverEF Education-EasyPost1:11
63MOSCON GianniAstana Qazaqstan Team1:12
64CONSONNI SimoneCofidis1:13
65FABBRO MatteoBORA - hansgrohe1:13
66TEJADA HaroldAstana Qazaqstan Team1:14
67STANNARD RobertAlpecin-Fenix1:14
68SCULLY TomEF Education-EasyPost1:15
69GRMAY TsgabuTeam BikeExchange - Jayco1:16
70POZZOVIVO DomenicoIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux1:16
71HAMILTON ChrisTeam DSM1:16
72KRISTOFF AlexanderIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux1:16
73VENDRAME AndreaAG2R Citroën Team1:16
74ARNDT NikiasTeam DSM1:17
75MARTINELLI DavideAstana Qazaqstan Team1:18
76CALMEJANE LilianAG2R Citroën Team1:18
77ROTA LorenzoIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux1:19
78GUERREIRO RubenEF Education-EasyPost1:19
79WELLENS TimLotto Soudal1:20
80PETIT AdrienIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux1:20
81ARANBURU AlexMovistar Team1:21
82SKUJIŅŠ TomsTrek - Segafredo1:21
83CICCONE GiulioTrek - Segafredo1:22
84MAESTRI MircoEOLO-Kometa1:22
85LANDA MikelBahrain - Victorious1:23
86NEILANDS KristsIsrael - Premier Tech1:23
87SAGAN PeterTotalEnergies1:23
88DAINESE AlbertoTeam DSM1:23
89BOASSON HAGEN EdvaldTotalEnergies1:23
90KONOVALOVAS IgnatasGroupama - FDJ1:24
91PINOT ThibautGroupama - FDJ1:25
92VAN GILS MaximLotto Soudal1:25
93NIEUWENHUIS JorisTeam DSM1:25
94COSNEFROY BenoîtAG2R Citroën Team1:26
95VIVIANI EliaINEOS Grenadiers1:27
96VAN AVERMAET GregAG2R Citroën Team1:29
97HAUSSLER HeinrichBahrain - Victorious1:29
98RODRÍGUEZ CristiánTotalEnergies1:29
99FORMOLO DavideUAE Team Emirates1:30
100BARDET RomainTeam DSM1:30
101CAVENDISH MarkQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team1:30
102ALBANESE VincenzoEOLO-Kometa1:30
103SCHÄR MichaelAG2R Citroën Team1:31
104KUSS SeppJumbo-Visma1:31
105ACKERMANN PascalUAE Team Emirates1:32
106MAJKA RafałUAE Team Emirates1:32
107MERLIER TimAlpecin-Fenix1:32
108OSS DanielTotalEnergies1:32
109BUCHMANN EmanuelBORA - hansgrohe1:33
110BOUWMAN KoenJumbo-Visma1:34
111SWIFT BenINEOS Grenadiers1:35
112NORSGAARD MathiasMovistar Team1:36
113DUCHESNE AntoineGroupama - FDJ1:37
114GUARNIERI JacopoGroupama - FDJ1:37
115PASQUALON AndreaIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux1:38
116LAFAY VictorCofidis1:38
117MOSCHETTI MatteoTrek - Segafredo1:39
118HONORÉ Mikkel FrølichQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team1:40
119VILLELLA DavideCofidis1:41
120BENEDETTI CesareBORA - hansgrohe1:42
121FORTUNATO LorenzoEOLO-Kometa1:42
122MCLAY DanielTeam Arkéa Samsic1:42
123TUSVELD MartijnTeam DSM1:43
124GOGL MichaelAlpecin-Fenix1:45
125SINKELDAM RamonGroupama - FDJ1:46
126SIMON JulienTotalEnergies1:46
127BASSO LeonardoAstana Qazaqstan Team1:46
128VAN DER SANDE ToshJumbo-Visma1:47
129MEEUS JordiBORA - hansgrohe1:47
130TONELLI AlessandroBardiani-CSF-Faizanè1:47
131ZABEL RickIsrael - Premier Tech1:49
132NARVÁEZ JhonatanINEOS Grenadiers1:50
133KONYCHEV AlexanderTeam BikeExchange - Jayco1:50
134VAN DER HOORN TacoIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux1:54
135BAIS DavideEOLO-Kometa1:54
136ARCAS JorgeMovistar Team1:54
137BRAMBILLA GianlucaTrek - Segafredo1:55
138RASTELLI LucaBardiani-CSF-Faizanè1:56
139HALLER MarcoBORA - hansgrohe1:57
140KOOIJ OlavJumbo-Visma1:57
141ROSA DiegoEOLO-Kometa1:58
142BOUHANNI NacerTeam Arkéa Samsic2:00
143BAUHAUS PhilBahrain - Victorious2:01
144NIZZOLO GiacomoIsrael - Premier Tech2:03
145CIMOLAI DavideCofidis2:05
146BARGUIL WarrenTeam Arkéa Samsic2:06
147RICHEZE MaximilianoUAE Team Emirates2:06
148PLANCKAERT EdwardAlpecin-Fenix2:07
149LONARDI GiovanniEOLO-Kometa2:08
150GAVAZZI FrancescoEOLO-Kometa2:13
151SEPÚLVEDA EduardoDrone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli2:15
152VERMEERSCH GianniAlpecin-Fenix2:18
153SELIG RüdigerLotto Soudal2:20
154FIORELLI FilippoBardiani-CSF-Faizanè2:20
155MARENGO UmbertoDrone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli2:20
156ZARDINI EdoardoDrone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli2:20
157RESTREPO JhonatanDrone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli2:21
158GABBURO DavideBardiani-CSF-Faizanè2:22
159SCHWARZMANN MichaelLotto Soudal2:23
160VISCONTI GiovanniBardiani-CSF-Faizanè2:24
161MODOLO SachaBardiani-CSF-Faizanè2:28
162TESFATSION NatnaelDrone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli2:30
163BAIS MattiaDrone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli2:35
164RUBIO Einer AugustoMovistar Team2:36
165CEPEDA Jefferson AlexanderDrone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli2:37
166CAÑAVERAL JohnatanBardiani-CSF-Faizanè2:41
167EWAN CalebLotto Soudal2:51
Points
RankNameTeamPoints
1GANNA FilippoINEOS Grenadiers12
2EVENEPOEL RemcoQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team10
3POGAČAR TadejUAE Team Emirates8
4ASGREEN KasperQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team7
5DOWSETT AlexIsrael - Premier Tech6
6ARENSMAN ThymenTeam DSM5
7LUDVIGSSON TobiasGroupama - FDJ4
8VAN EMDEN JosJumbo-Visma3
9BJERG MikkelUAE Team Emirates2
10SOBRERO MatteoTeam BikeExchange - Jayco1
Youth
RankNameTeamTime
1EVENEPOEL RemcoQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team15:28
2POGAČAR TadejUAE Team Emirates0:07
3ARENSMAN ThymenTeam DSM0:17
4BJERG MikkelUAE Team Emirates0:28
5SOBRERO MatteoTeam BikeExchange - Jayco0:28
6GUERNALEC ThibaultTeam Arkéa Samsic0:34
7FERRON ValentinTotalEnergies0:52
8SWEENY HarryLotto Soudal0:52
9SIMMONS QuinnTrek - Segafredo0:54
10GROVES KadenTeam BikeExchange - Jayco0:55
11RIOU AlanTeam Arkéa Samsic0:57
12OLDANI StefanoAlpecin-Fenix0:57
13TEJADA HaroldAstana Qazaqstan Team1:03
14STANNARD RobertAlpecin-Fenix1:03
15DAINESE AlbertoTeam DSM1:12
16VAN GILS MaximLotto Soudal1:14
17NORSGAARD MathiasMovistar Team1:25
18HONORÉ Mikkel FrølichQuick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team1:29
19MEEUS JordiBORA - hansgrohe1:36
20NARVÁEZ JhonatanINEOS Grenadiers1:39
21KONYCHEV AlexanderTeam BikeExchange - Jayco1:39
22BAIS DavideEOLO-Kometa1:43
23RASTELLI LucaBardiani-CSF-Faizanè1:45
24KOOIJ OlavJumbo-Visma1:46
25TESFATSION NatnaelDrone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli2:19
26RUBIO Einer AugustoMovistar Team2:25
27CEPEDA Jefferson AlexanderDrone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli2:26
Teams
RankNameTime
1Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team47:13
2INEOS Grenadiers0:07
3UAE Team Emirates0:22
4Team BikeExchange - Jayco0:47
5Jumbo-Visma0:48
6Israel - Premier Tech1:02
7Astana Qazaqstan Team1:11
8Movistar Team1:21
9EF Education-EasyPost1:27
10Groupama - FDJ1:31
11Cofidis1:35
12Bahrain - Victorious1:36
13Team Arkéa Samsic1:37
14Team DSM1:39
15TotalEnergies1:55
16Trek - Segafredo1:56
17BORA - hansgrohe1:59
18AG2R Citroën Team2:01
19Alpecin-Fenix2:10
20Lotto Soudal2:12
21Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux2:16
22EOLO-Kometa3:12
23Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè4:41
24Drone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli5:33

