Tirreno-Adriatico stage 1: Filippo Ganna powers to win and into leader’s jersey
Remco Evenepoel shows good form for second while defending champ Tadej Pogačar finished in third.
Filippo Ganna (Ineos Grenadiers) rode into the lead of the 2022 Tirreno-Adriatico, covering the 14km pan-flat course in just 15:17, at an average speed of 54.6kph.
The world time trial champion pushed past the mid-course time check nine seconds faster than any other rider when he came through, and ultimately won by 11 seconds ahead of Remco Evenepoel (Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl).
Evenepoel covered the front half of the course two seconds slower than Ganna, and rode the back half home an additional nine seconds back.
Defending champion Tadej Pogačar ceded just seven seconds to the Belgian Evenepoel, setting up the GC battle for the week.
Results and report to follow.
Tirreno-Adriatico Stage 1 Results
|Time Trial
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|GANNA Filippo
|INEOS Grenadiers
|15:17
|2
|EVENEPOEL Remco
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|0:11
|3
|POGAČAR Tadej
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:18
|4
|ASGREEN Kasper
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|0:24
|5
|DOWSETT Alex
|Israel - Premier Tech
|0:25
|6
|ARENSMAN Thymen
|Team DSM
|0:28
|7
|LUDVIGSSON Tobias
|Groupama - FDJ
|0:32
|8
|VAN EMDEN Jos
|Jumbo-Visma
|0:33
|9
|BJERG Mikkel
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:39
|10
|SOBRERO Matteo
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|0:39
|11
|CRADDOCK Lawson
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|0:39
|12
|THOMAS Benjamin
|Cofidis
|0:42
|13
|LÓPEZ Miguel Ángel
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|0:42
|14
|GEOGHEGAN HART Tao
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:42
|15
|AFFINI Edoardo
|Jumbo-Visma
|0:44
|16
|OLIVEIRA Nelson
|Movistar Team
|0:44
|17
|GUERNALEC Thibault
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|0:45
|18
|SOLER Marc
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:47
|19
|ČERNÝ Josef
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|0:47
|20
|CARAPAZ Richard
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:47
|21
|BOARO Manuele
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|0:48
|22
|MAS Lluís
|Movistar Team
|0:49
|23
|BODNAR Maciej
|TotalEnergies
|0:51
|24
|MATTHEWS Michael
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|0:51
|25
|PORTE Richie
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:51
|26
|CORT Magnus
|EF Education-EasyPost
|0:53
|27
|VINGEGAARD Jonas
|Jumbo-Visma
|0:53
|28
|SÜTTERLIN Jasha
|Bahrain - Victorious
|0:53
|29
|VALGREN Michael
|EF Education-EasyPost
|0:54
|30
|BALLERINI Davide
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|0:55
|31
|DÉMARE Arnaud
|Groupama - FDJ
|0:57
|32
|ALAPHILIPPE Julian
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|0:58
|33
|BRÄNDLE Matthias
|Israel - Premier Tech
|0:58
|34
|TRATNIK Jan
|Bahrain - Victorious
|0:59
|35
|JUNGELS Bob
|AG2R Citroën Team
|1:00
|36
|EDMONDSON Alex
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|1:01
|37
|IMPEY Daryl
|Israel - Premier Tech
|1:01
|38
|PADUN Mark
|EF Education-EasyPost
|1:02
|39
|PEREZ Anthony
|Cofidis
|1:02
|40
|FUGLSANG Jakob
|Israel - Premier Tech
|1:02
|41
|FERRON Valentin
|TotalEnergies
|1:03
|42
|KELDERMAN Wilco
|BORA - hansgrohe
|1:03
|43
|URÁN Rigoberto
|EF Education-EasyPost
|1:03
|44
|SWEENY Harry
|Lotto Soudal
|1:03
|45
|VELASCO Simone
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|1:03
|46
|SIMMONS Quinn
|Trek - Segafredo
|1:05
|47
|HINDLEY Jai
|BORA - hansgrohe
|1:05
|48
|THEUNS Edward
|Trek - Segafredo
|1:06
|49
|GROVES Kaden
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|1:06
|50
|BOUET Maxime
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|1:06
|51
|BYSTRØM Sven Erik
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|1:06
|52
|CARUSO Damiano
|Bahrain - Victorious
|1:06
|53
|BOUCHARD Geoffrey
|AG2R Citroën Team
|1:07
|54
|CATALDO Dario
|Trek - Segafredo
|1:07
|55
|RIOU Alan
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|1:08
|56
|OLDANI Stefano
|Alpecin-Fenix
|1:08
|57
|MEURISSE Xandro
|Alpecin-Fenix
|1:10
|58
|MAS Enric
|Movistar Team
|1:10
|59
|RUSSO Clément
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|1:10
|60
|BILBAO Pello
|Bahrain - Victorious
|1:10
|61
|KLUGE Roger
|Lotto Soudal
|1:11
|62
|CAICEDO Jonathan Klever
|EF Education-EasyPost
|1:11
|63
|MOSCON Gianni
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|1:12
|64
|CONSONNI Simone
|Cofidis
|1:13
|65
|FABBRO Matteo
|BORA - hansgrohe
|1:13
|66
|TEJADA Harold
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|1:14
|67
|STANNARD Robert
|Alpecin-Fenix
|1:14
|68
|SCULLY Tom
|EF Education-EasyPost
|1:15
|69
|GRMAY Tsgabu
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|1:16
|70
|POZZOVIVO Domenico
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|1:16
|71
|HAMILTON Chris
|Team DSM
|1:16
|72
|KRISTOFF Alexander
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|1:16
|73
|VENDRAME Andrea
|AG2R Citroën Team
|1:16
|74
|ARNDT Nikias
|Team DSM
|1:17
|75
|MARTINELLI Davide
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|1:18
|76
|CALMEJANE Lilian
|AG2R Citroën Team
|1:18
|77
|ROTA Lorenzo
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|1:19
|78
|GUERREIRO Ruben
|EF Education-EasyPost
|1:19
|79
|WELLENS Tim
|Lotto Soudal
|1:20
|80
|PETIT Adrien
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|1:20
|81
|ARANBURU Alex
|Movistar Team
|1:21
|82
|SKUJIŅŠ Toms
|Trek - Segafredo
|1:21
|83
|CICCONE Giulio
|Trek - Segafredo
|1:22
|84
|MAESTRI Mirco
|EOLO-Kometa
|1:22
|85
|LANDA Mikel
|Bahrain - Victorious
|1:23
|86
|NEILANDS Krists
|Israel - Premier Tech
|1:23
|87
|SAGAN Peter
|TotalEnergies
|1:23
|88
|DAINESE Alberto
|Team DSM
|1:23
|89
|BOASSON HAGEN Edvald
|TotalEnergies
|1:23
|90
|KONOVALOVAS Ignatas
|Groupama - FDJ
|1:24
|91
|PINOT Thibaut
|Groupama - FDJ
|1:25
|92
|VAN GILS Maxim
|Lotto Soudal
|1:25
|93
|NIEUWENHUIS Joris
|Team DSM
|1:25
|94
|COSNEFROY Benoît
|AG2R Citroën Team
|1:26
|95
|VIVIANI Elia
|INEOS Grenadiers
|1:27
|96
|VAN AVERMAET Greg
|AG2R Citroën Team
|1:29
|97
|HAUSSLER Heinrich
|Bahrain - Victorious
|1:29
|98
|RODRÍGUEZ Cristián
|TotalEnergies
|1:29
|99
|FORMOLO Davide
|UAE Team Emirates
|1:30
|100
|BARDET Romain
|Team DSM
|1:30
|101
|CAVENDISH Mark
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|1:30
|102
|ALBANESE Vincenzo
|EOLO-Kometa
|1:30
|103
|SCHÄR Michael
|AG2R Citroën Team
|1:31
|104
|KUSS Sepp
|Jumbo-Visma
|1:31
|105
|ACKERMANN Pascal
|UAE Team Emirates
|1:32
|106
|MAJKA Rafał
|UAE Team Emirates
|1:32
|107
|MERLIER Tim
|Alpecin-Fenix
|1:32
|108
|OSS Daniel
|TotalEnergies
|1:32
|109
|BUCHMANN Emanuel
|BORA - hansgrohe
|1:33
|110
|BOUWMAN Koen
|Jumbo-Visma
|1:34
|111
|SWIFT Ben
|INEOS Grenadiers
|1:35
|112
|NORSGAARD Mathias
|Movistar Team
|1:36
|113
|DUCHESNE Antoine
|Groupama - FDJ
|1:37
|114
|GUARNIERI Jacopo
|Groupama - FDJ
|1:37
|115
|PASQUALON Andrea
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|1:38
|116
|LAFAY Victor
|Cofidis
|1:38
|117
|MOSCHETTI Matteo
|Trek - Segafredo
|1:39
|118
|HONORÉ Mikkel Frølich
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|1:40
|119
|VILLELLA Davide
|Cofidis
|1:41
|120
|BENEDETTI Cesare
|BORA - hansgrohe
|1:42
|121
|FORTUNATO Lorenzo
|EOLO-Kometa
|1:42
|122
|MCLAY Daniel
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|1:42
|123
|TUSVELD Martijn
|Team DSM
|1:43
|124
|GOGL Michael
|Alpecin-Fenix
|1:45
|125
|SINKELDAM Ramon
|Groupama - FDJ
|1:46
|126
|SIMON Julien
|TotalEnergies
|1:46
|127
|BASSO Leonardo
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|1:46
|128
|VAN DER SANDE Tosh
|Jumbo-Visma
|1:47
|129
|MEEUS Jordi
|BORA - hansgrohe
|1:47
|130
|TONELLI Alessandro
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|1:47
|131
|ZABEL Rick
|Israel - Premier Tech
|1:49
|132
|NARVÁEZ Jhonatan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|1:50
|133
|KONYCHEV Alexander
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|1:50
|134
|VAN DER HOORN Taco
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|1:54
|135
|BAIS Davide
|EOLO-Kometa
|1:54
|136
|ARCAS Jorge
|Movistar Team
|1:54
|137
|BRAMBILLA Gianluca
|Trek - Segafredo
|1:55
|138
|RASTELLI Luca
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|1:56
|139
|HALLER Marco
|BORA - hansgrohe
|1:57
|140
|KOOIJ Olav
|Jumbo-Visma
|1:57
|141
|ROSA Diego
|EOLO-Kometa
|1:58
|142
|BOUHANNI Nacer
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|2:00
|143
|BAUHAUS Phil
|Bahrain - Victorious
|2:01
|144
|NIZZOLO Giacomo
|Israel - Premier Tech
|2:03
|145
|CIMOLAI Davide
|Cofidis
|2:05
|146
|RICHEZE Maximiliano
|UAE Team Emirates
|2:06
|147
|BARGUIL Warren
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|2:06
|148
|PLANCKAERT Edward
|Alpecin-Fenix
|2:07
|149
|LONARDI Giovanni
|EOLO-Kometa
|2:08
|150
|GAVAZZI Francesco
|EOLO-Kometa
|2:13
|151
|SEPÚLVEDA Eduardo
|Drone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli
|2:15
|152
|VERMEERSCH Gianni
|Alpecin-Fenix
|2:18
|153
|SELIG Rüdiger
|Lotto Soudal
|2:20
|154
|FIORELLI Filippo
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|2:20
|155
|MARENGO Umberto
|Drone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli
|2:20
|156
|ZARDINI Edoardo
|Drone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli
|2:20
|157
|RESTREPO Jhonatan
|Drone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli
|2:21
|158
|GABBURO Davide
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|2:22
|159
|SCHWARZMANN Michael
|Lotto Soudal
|2:23
|160
|VISCONTI Giovanni
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|2:24
|161
|MODOLO Sacha
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|2:28
|162
|TESFATSION Natnael
|Drone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli
|2:30
|163
|BAIS Mattia
|Drone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli
|2:35
|164
|RUBIO Einer Augusto
|Movistar Team
|2:36
|165
|CEPEDA Jefferson Alexander
|Drone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli
|2:37
|166
|CAÑAVERAL Johnatan
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|2:41
|167
|EWAN Caleb
|Lotto Soudal
|2:51
|GC
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|GANNA Filippo
|INEOS Grenadiers
|15:17
|2
|EVENEPOEL Remco
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|0:11
|3
|POGAČAR Tadej
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:18
|4
|ASGREEN Kasper
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|0:24
|5
|DOWSETT Alex
|Israel - Premier Tech
|0:25
|6
|ARENSMAN Thymen
|Team DSM
|0:28
|7
|LUDVIGSSON Tobias
|Groupama - FDJ
|0:32
|8
|VAN EMDEN Jos
|Jumbo-Visma
|0:33
|9
|BJERG Mikkel
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:39
|10
|SOBRERO Matteo
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|0:39
|11
|CRADDOCK Lawson
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|0:39
|12
|THOMAS Benjamin
|Cofidis
|0:42
|13
|LÓPEZ Miguel Ángel
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|0:42
|14
|GEOGHEGAN HART Tao
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:42
|15
|AFFINI Edoardo
|Jumbo-Visma
|0:44
|16
|OLIVEIRA Nelson
|Movistar Team
|0:44
|17
|GUERNALEC Thibault
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|0:45
|18
|SOLER Marc
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:47
|19
|ČERNÝ Josef
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|0:47
|20
|CARAPAZ Richard
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:47
|21
|BOARO Manuele
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|0:48
|22
|MAS Lluís
|Movistar Team
|0:49
|23
|BODNAR Maciej
|TotalEnergies
|0:51
|24
|MATTHEWS Michael
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|0:51
|25
|PORTE Richie
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:51
|26
|CORT Magnus
|EF Education-EasyPost
|0:53
|27
|VINGEGAARD Jonas
|Jumbo-Visma
|0:53
|28
|SÜTTERLIN Jasha
|Bahrain - Victorious
|0:53
|29
|VALGREN Michael
|EF Education-EasyPost
|0:54
|30
|BALLERINI Davide
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|0:55
|31
|DÉMARE Arnaud
|Groupama - FDJ
|0:57
|32
|ALAPHILIPPE Julian
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|0:58
|33
|BRÄNDLE Matthias
|Israel - Premier Tech
|0:58
|34
|TRATNIK Jan
|Bahrain - Victorious
|0:59
|35
|JUNGELS Bob
|AG2R Citroën Team
|1:00
|36
|EDMONDSON Alex
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|1:01
|37
|IMPEY Daryl
|Israel - Premier Tech
|1:01
|38
|PADUN Mark
|EF Education-EasyPost
|1:02
|39
|PEREZ Anthony
|Cofidis
|1:02
|40
|FUGLSANG Jakob
|Israel - Premier Tech
|1:02
|41
|FERRON Valentin
|TotalEnergies
|1:03
|42
|KELDERMAN Wilco
|BORA - hansgrohe
|1:03
|43
|URÁN Rigoberto
|EF Education-EasyPost
|1:03
|44
|SWEENY Harry
|Lotto Soudal
|1:03
|45
|VELASCO Simone
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|1:03
|46
|SIMMONS Quinn
|Trek - Segafredo
|1:05
|47
|HINDLEY Jai
|BORA - hansgrohe
|1:05
|48
|THEUNS Edward
|Trek - Segafredo
|1:06
|49
|GROVES Kaden
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|1:06
|50
|BOUET Maxime
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|1:06
|51
|BYSTRØM Sven Erik
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|1:06
|52
|CARUSO Damiano
|Bahrain - Victorious
|1:06
|53
|BOUCHARD Geoffrey
|AG2R Citroën Team
|1:07
|54
|CATALDO Dario
|Trek - Segafredo
|1:07
|55
|RIOU Alan
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|1:08
|56
|OLDANI Stefano
|Alpecin-Fenix
|1:08
|57
|MEURISSE Xandro
|Alpecin-Fenix
|1:10
|58
|MAS Enric
|Movistar Team
|1:10
|59
|RUSSO Clément
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|1:10
|60
|BILBAO Pello
|Bahrain - Victorious
|1:10
|61
|KLUGE Roger
|Lotto Soudal
|1:11
|62
|CAICEDO Jonathan Klever
|EF Education-EasyPost
|1:11
|63
|MOSCON Gianni
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|1:12
|64
|CONSONNI Simone
|Cofidis
|1:13
|65
|FABBRO Matteo
|BORA - hansgrohe
|1:13
|66
|TEJADA Harold
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|1:14
|67
|STANNARD Robert
|Alpecin-Fenix
|1:14
|68
|SCULLY Tom
|EF Education-EasyPost
|1:15
|69
|GRMAY Tsgabu
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|1:16
|70
|POZZOVIVO Domenico
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|1:16
|71
|HAMILTON Chris
|Team DSM
|1:16
|72
|KRISTOFF Alexander
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|1:16
|73
|VENDRAME Andrea
|AG2R Citroën Team
|1:16
|74
|ARNDT Nikias
|Team DSM
|1:17
|75
|MARTINELLI Davide
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|1:18
|76
|CALMEJANE Lilian
|AG2R Citroën Team
|1:18
|77
|ROTA Lorenzo
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|1:19
|78
|GUERREIRO Ruben
|EF Education-EasyPost
|1:19
|79
|WELLENS Tim
|Lotto Soudal
|1:20
|80
|PETIT Adrien
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|1:20
|81
|ARANBURU Alex
|Movistar Team
|1:21
|82
|SKUJIŅŠ Toms
|Trek - Segafredo
|1:21
|83
|CICCONE Giulio
|Trek - Segafredo
|1:22
|84
|MAESTRI Mirco
|EOLO-Kometa
|1:22
|85
|LANDA Mikel
|Bahrain - Victorious
|1:23
|86
|NEILANDS Krists
|Israel - Premier Tech
|1:23
|87
|SAGAN Peter
|TotalEnergies
|1:23
|88
|DAINESE Alberto
|Team DSM
|1:23
|89
|BOASSON HAGEN Edvald
|TotalEnergies
|1:23
|90
|KONOVALOVAS Ignatas
|Groupama - FDJ
|1:24
|91
|PINOT Thibaut
|Groupama - FDJ
|1:25
|92
|VAN GILS Maxim
|Lotto Soudal
|1:25
|93
|NIEUWENHUIS Joris
|Team DSM
|1:25
|94
|COSNEFROY Benoît
|AG2R Citroën Team
|1:26
|95
|VIVIANI Elia
|INEOS Grenadiers
|1:27
|96
|VAN AVERMAET Greg
|AG2R Citroën Team
|1:29
|97
|HAUSSLER Heinrich
|Bahrain - Victorious
|1:29
|98
|RODRÍGUEZ Cristián
|TotalEnergies
|1:29
|99
|FORMOLO Davide
|UAE Team Emirates
|1:30
|100
|BARDET Romain
|Team DSM
|1:30
|101
|CAVENDISH Mark
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|1:30
|102
|ALBANESE Vincenzo
|EOLO-Kometa
|1:30
|103
|SCHÄR Michael
|AG2R Citroën Team
|1:31
|104
|KUSS Sepp
|Jumbo-Visma
|1:31
|105
|ACKERMANN Pascal
|UAE Team Emirates
|1:32
|106
|MAJKA Rafał
|UAE Team Emirates
|1:32
|107
|MERLIER Tim
|Alpecin-Fenix
|1:32
|108
|OSS Daniel
|TotalEnergies
|1:32
|109
|BUCHMANN Emanuel
|BORA - hansgrohe
|1:33
|110
|BOUWMAN Koen
|Jumbo-Visma
|1:34
|111
|SWIFT Ben
|INEOS Grenadiers
|1:35
|112
|NORSGAARD Mathias
|Movistar Team
|1:36
|113
|DUCHESNE Antoine
|Groupama - FDJ
|1:37
|114
|GUARNIERI Jacopo
|Groupama - FDJ
|1:37
|115
|PASQUALON Andrea
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|1:38
|116
|LAFAY Victor
|Cofidis
|1:38
|117
|MOSCHETTI Matteo
|Trek - Segafredo
|1:39
|118
|HONORÉ Mikkel Frølich
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|1:40
|119
|VILLELLA Davide
|Cofidis
|1:41
|120
|BENEDETTI Cesare
|BORA - hansgrohe
|1:42
|121
|FORTUNATO Lorenzo
|EOLO-Kometa
|1:42
|122
|MCLAY Daniel
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|1:42
|123
|TUSVELD Martijn
|Team DSM
|1:43
|124
|GOGL Michael
|Alpecin-Fenix
|1:45
|125
|SINKELDAM Ramon
|Groupama - FDJ
|1:46
|126
|SIMON Julien
|TotalEnergies
|1:46
|127
|BASSO Leonardo
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|1:46
|128
|VAN DER SANDE Tosh
|Jumbo-Visma
|1:47
|129
|MEEUS Jordi
|BORA - hansgrohe
|1:47
|130
|TONELLI Alessandro
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|1:47
|131
|ZABEL Rick
|Israel - Premier Tech
|1:49
|132
|NARVÁEZ Jhonatan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|1:50
|133
|KONYCHEV Alexander
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|1:50
|134
|VAN DER HOORN Taco
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|1:54
|135
|BAIS Davide
|EOLO-Kometa
|1:54
|136
|ARCAS Jorge
|Movistar Team
|1:54
|137
|BRAMBILLA Gianluca
|Trek - Segafredo
|1:55
|138
|RASTELLI Luca
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|1:56
|139
|HALLER Marco
|BORA - hansgrohe
|1:57
|140
|KOOIJ Olav
|Jumbo-Visma
|1:57
|141
|ROSA Diego
|EOLO-Kometa
|1:58
|142
|BOUHANNI Nacer
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|2:00
|143
|BAUHAUS Phil
|Bahrain - Victorious
|2:01
|144
|NIZZOLO Giacomo
|Israel - Premier Tech
|2:03
|145
|CIMOLAI Davide
|Cofidis
|2:05
|146
|BARGUIL Warren
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|2:06
|147
|RICHEZE Maximiliano
|UAE Team Emirates
|2:06
|148
|PLANCKAERT Edward
|Alpecin-Fenix
|2:07
|149
|LONARDI Giovanni
|EOLO-Kometa
|2:08
|150
|GAVAZZI Francesco
|EOLO-Kometa
|2:13
|151
|SEPÚLVEDA Eduardo
|Drone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli
|2:15
|152
|VERMEERSCH Gianni
|Alpecin-Fenix
|2:18
|153
|SELIG Rüdiger
|Lotto Soudal
|2:20
|154
|FIORELLI Filippo
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|2:20
|155
|MARENGO Umberto
|Drone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli
|2:20
|156
|ZARDINI Edoardo
|Drone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli
|2:20
|157
|RESTREPO Jhonatan
|Drone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli
|2:21
|158
|GABBURO Davide
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|2:22
|159
|SCHWARZMANN Michael
|Lotto Soudal
|2:23
|160
|VISCONTI Giovanni
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|2:24
|161
|MODOLO Sacha
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|2:28
|162
|TESFATSION Natnael
|Drone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli
|2:30
|163
|BAIS Mattia
|Drone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli
|2:35
|164
|RUBIO Einer Augusto
|Movistar Team
|2:36
|165
|CEPEDA Jefferson Alexander
|Drone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli
|2:37
|166
|CAÑAVERAL Johnatan
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|2:41
|167
|EWAN Caleb
|Lotto Soudal
|2:51
|Points
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Points
|1
|GANNA Filippo
|INEOS Grenadiers
|12
|2
|EVENEPOEL Remco
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|10
|3
|POGAČAR Tadej
|UAE Team Emirates
|8
|4
|ASGREEN Kasper
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|7
|5
|DOWSETT Alex
|Israel - Premier Tech
|6
|6
|ARENSMAN Thymen
|Team DSM
|5
|7
|LUDVIGSSON Tobias
|Groupama - FDJ
|4
|8
|VAN EMDEN Jos
|Jumbo-Visma
|3
|9
|BJERG Mikkel
|UAE Team Emirates
|2
|10
|SOBRERO Matteo
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|1
|Youth
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|EVENEPOEL Remco
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|15:28
|2
|POGAČAR Tadej
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:07
|3
|ARENSMAN Thymen
|Team DSM
|0:17
|4
|BJERG Mikkel
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:28
|5
|SOBRERO Matteo
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|0:28
|6
|GUERNALEC Thibault
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|0:34
|7
|FERRON Valentin
|TotalEnergies
|0:52
|8
|SWEENY Harry
|Lotto Soudal
|0:52
|9
|SIMMONS Quinn
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:54
|10
|GROVES Kaden
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|0:55
|11
|RIOU Alan
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|0:57
|12
|OLDANI Stefano
|Alpecin-Fenix
|0:57
|13
|TEJADA Harold
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|1:03
|14
|STANNARD Robert
|Alpecin-Fenix
|1:03
|15
|DAINESE Alberto
|Team DSM
|1:12
|16
|VAN GILS Maxim
|Lotto Soudal
|1:14
|17
|NORSGAARD Mathias
|Movistar Team
|1:25
|18
|HONORÉ Mikkel Frølich
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|1:29
|19
|MEEUS Jordi
|BORA - hansgrohe
|1:36
|20
|NARVÁEZ Jhonatan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|1:39
|21
|KONYCHEV Alexander
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|1:39
|22
|BAIS Davide
|EOLO-Kometa
|1:43
|23
|RASTELLI Luca
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|1:45
|24
|KOOIJ Olav
|Jumbo-Visma
|1:46
|25
|TESFATSION Natnael
|Drone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli
|2:19
|26
|RUBIO Einer Augusto
|Movistar Team
|2:25
|27
|CEPEDA Jefferson Alexander
|Drone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli
|2:26
|Teams
|Rank
|Name
|Time
|1
|Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team
|47:13
|2
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:07
|3
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:22
|4
|Team BikeExchange - Jayco
|0:47
|5
|Jumbo-Visma
|0:48
|6
|Israel - Premier Tech
|1:02
|7
|Astana Qazaqstan Team
|1:11
|8
|Movistar Team
|1:21
|9
|EF Education-EasyPost
|1:27
|10
|Groupama - FDJ
|1:31
|11
|Cofidis
|1:35
|12
|Bahrain - Victorious
|1:36
|13
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|1:37
|14
|Team DSM
|1:39
|15
|TotalEnergies
|1:55
|16
|Trek - Segafredo
|1:56
|17
|BORA - hansgrohe
|1:59
|18
|AG2R Citroën Team
|2:01
|19
|Alpecin-Fenix
|2:10
|20
|Lotto Soudal
|2:12
|21
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|2:16
|22
|EOLO-Kometa
|3:12
|23
|Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
|4:41
|24
|Drone Hopper - Androni Giocattoli
|5:33
Results provided by ProCyclingStats.