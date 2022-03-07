Tirreno-Adriatico stage 1: Filippo Ganna powers to win and into leader’s jersey

Get access to everything we publish when you join VeloNews or Outside+.

Filippo Ganna (Ineos Grenadiers) rode into the lead of the 2022 Tirreno-Adriatico, covering the 14km pan-flat course in just 15:17, at an average speed of 54.6kph.

The world time trial champion pushed past the mid-course time check nine seconds faster than any other rider when he came through, and ultimately won by 11 seconds ahead of Remco Evenepoel (Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl).

Evenepoel covered the front half of the course two seconds slower than Ganna, and rode the back half home an additional nine seconds back.

Defending champion Tadej Pogačar ceded just seven seconds to the Belgian Evenepoel, setting up the GC battle for the week.

Results and report to follow.