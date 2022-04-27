2022 Maryland Cycling Classic announces route

Don't miss a moment from Paris-Roubaix and Unbound Gravel, to the Giro d’Italia, Tour de France, Vuelta a España, and everything in between when you join Outside+.

The 2022 Maryland Cycling Classic, set for September 4, announced the route that will see teams like Trek-Segafredo and L39ION of Los Angeles vie for bragging rights.

The race has twice been delayed due to the pandemic but now seems set for a Labor Day weekend debut.

Also read: Trek-Segafredo, BikeExchange-Jayco, and Human Powered Health to line up at Maryland Cycling Classic

The 193.7-kilometer (120.4 miles) route will take the peloton through rolling terrain in Baltimore county before moving through the downtown city area, and finishing at the Inner Harbor.

The Maryland Cycling Classic route.

“We are extremely proud and appreciative of the public-private effort and collaboration of our partners. Throughout the planning process, we’ve been able to develop a very diverse and challenging course integrating legendary routes in Baltimore County with a big city finish in downtown Baltimore,” said Chris Aronhalt, owner and president of race promotion company Medalist Sports. “This Labor Day weekend will provide spectators and viewers with the perfect opportunity to enjoy world-class cycling, community engagement, and Maryland hospitality.”

The race starts at the Kelly Benefits headquarters, in Baltimore County, and winds north towards the Pennsylvania southern state line before looping around and heading south for a finish on East Pratt Street and Market Place, in the Inner Harbor District, harkening to a finale reminiscent of the 1996 Tour DuPont.

With 120km in their legs, riders will head into the heart of Baltimore, past the neighborhoods of Little Italy, Fells Point, Old Town, Mount Vernon, and Greenmount West, before taking on 4.5 laps of a 12km finishing circuit, which includes 19 turns, and 71m of elevation gain per lap.

The final 3km features a drop down St. Paul Street onto East Pratt for a flat, fast finish.

The Maryland Cycling Classic Baltimore finish circuit.

Pro cyclist and Charlottesville, Virginia resident Ben King, who will be racing for Human Powered Health provided positive feedback about the route design.

“The Maryland Cycling Classic will give riders and spectators alike a feel for rural and urban Maryland. I really like what they’ve done. The quiet country roads at the start are like those that I train on in central Virginia and will be relatable to local riders. I can guarantee the constant rolling terrain will be more punishing than it looks on paper,” King said. “I expect the atmosphere in the city to rival that of any major race in the world. The East Coast has a great spectator fan base for pro cycling. The multiple finishing circuits in front of thousands and thousands of fans will for sure be an adrenaline boost. The people of Maryland and Baltimore should get ready for a great show.”

VeloNews and Outside will be on hand for the professional race and will broadcast the action live, as well as bring you on the ground coverage of the race, interviews with riders, and more.