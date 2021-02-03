2021 Tirreno-Adriatico boasts stage 4 summit finish to Prati di Tivo

The 56th Tirreno-Adriatico announced the 2021 route Tuesday, with this year’s seven stages on the calendar for March 10 – 16.

The 2021 Race of Two Seas will see three stages for sprinters, two for puncheurs and tacticians, a stage for the climbers on the Prati di Tivo, and a final time trial in San Benedetto del Tronto.

“We have created a route that resembles that of last year’s edition, with stages adapted to fit the characteristics of each and every rider competing,” said RCS Sport race director Stefano Allocchio. “We believe that this is a winning formula because it allows us to really showcase diverse and unique territories – from coastal locations to mountain passes and everything in between.”

While no team time trial will be contested this year, the first stage is similar to the parcours of the 2020 event.

The first three stages are flat to rolling, while stage four is likely to see a separation of the climbers from the sprinters, with a categorized climb and two smaller climbs. The first three days could be a chance for Peter Sagan to score an early-season win. After these first few days, look for Simon Yates, the 2020 overall winner, and Vincenzo Nibali — both of whom are expected to start this year’s race — to be at the front on stage four, along with 2020 Tour de France winner Tadej Pogačar

The stage seven time trial, a technical coastal route, differs from previous editions in that it is marginally longer. After the start at the Stadio delle Palme it passes beneath the nearby railway and takes on traditional roads in the reverse direction. Look for world time trial champion Filippo Ganna to light up the roads again this year in this race against the clock.

Trek-Segafredo’s Vincenzo Nibali, the 2021 and 2013 overall winner commented on the 2021 edition, saying it is a perennial test of fitness for races later in the spring.

“The Tirreno-Adriatico is an unmissable event in the early stages of my racing calendar. It’s an important test of form that I don’t think I could do without. It’s a race where I have had a lot of joy — especially in 2012 and 2013 — but it also always gives me a real boost for the rest of the season,” he said. “Even in a year like this, I am overjoyed to be riding the race.”

2021 Tirreno-Adriatico route.

Stage 1: March 10, Lido di Camaiore to Lido di Camaiore, 156km, flat

Stage 2: March 11, Camaiore to Chiusdino, 226km, rolling

Stage 3: March 12, Monticiano to Gualdo Tadino, 189km, rolling

Stage 4: March 13, Terni to Prati di Tivo, 148km, climbing

Stage 5: March 14, Castellalto to Castelfidardo, 205km, rolling

Stage 6: March 15, Castelraimondo to Lido di Femo, 169km, rolling

Stage 7: March 16, San Bendetto del Tronto to San Bendetto del Tronto, 11.1km, time trial