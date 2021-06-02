2021 Critérium du Dauphiné stage 4: Alexey Lutsenko fastest in race against the clock
American Brandon McNulty had another strong ride — finishing in eighth place on the stage after setting one of the fastest intermediate times — following his third place on the previous stage.
Alexey Lutsenko (Astana Premier-Tech) won the stage 4 time trial at the 2021 Critérium du Dauphiné, stopping the clock eight seconds ahead of teammate Ion Izagirre.
There was no change to the general classification after Lukas Pöstlberger (Bora-Hansgrohe) had a very strong ride to defend his overall lead by just one second.
The 16.4-kilometer time trial gradually gained elevation from start to finish, and many riders were out of the aero bars throughout the middle of the stage.
🏆 What. A. Day @dauphine
It was a 🥇🥈 for our team as @AlexeyLutsenko3 flew to his first win of the season and teammate Ion Izagirre took a great second place. #UnitedWeRace 🤜🏻🤛🏻 pic.twitter.com/TOJJ01Q4Uy
— Astana – Premier Tech (@AstanaPremTech) June 2, 2021
American Brandon McNulty (UAE Team Emirates) set the best time of the day at the intermediate time check ahead of the leader at the time, Jonas Vingegaard (Jumbo-Visma).
McNulty had a very handy performance on the previous stage, finishing in third place after an effective sprint for the line.
Behind McNulty, Nils Politt (Bora-Hansgrohe) passed Chris Froome (Israel Start-Up Nation) just after the midway time check. Froome would eventually finish more than two minutes back of the stage winner.
And then the GC favorites were out of the start house and on the course. The intermediate time checks and the stage lead changed regularly.
When Richie Porte (Ineos-Grenadiers) went through the intermediate time check, he was three seconds faster than McNulty and was pacing for the win.
The Australian rode into the early-going fastest time of the day by two seconds. Porte’s last time trial win was four years ago at this race.
And then, Izaguirre, a very competent time-trialer, went through seven seconds ahead of Porte at the finish.
When Wilco Kelderman (Jumbo-Visma) went through the intermediate time check, he was less than one second up on Porte. And by the time he arrived at the finish, Kelderman was still ahead of Porte, but fell behind Izaguirre on the stage standings.
Izaguirre’s lead did not last long, as GC star Geraint Thomas (Ineos-Grenadiers) blew out the intermediate time check by nearly seven seconds.
Thomas looked very good for the stage win until Lutsenko (Astana-Premier Tech) slotted into the lead, surprising the Brit with the strong performance.
What’s to come
Thursday’s fifth stage is a 175.4km route from Saint-Chamond to Saint-Vallier. A steep climb some 12km from the finish will prove a challenge for any of the sprinters looking to unseat Sonny Colbrelli (Bahrain-Victorious) from the green jersey lead.
The first half of the stage loses elevation, and is quite lumpy, while the remaining half of the stage features four climbs to test the bunch before the final, downhill run-in to the finish at Saint Vallier.
Critérium du Dauphiné Stage 4 (ITT) Results
|Time Trial
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|LUTSENKO Alexey
|Astana - Premier Tech
|21:36
|2
|IZAGIRRE Ion
|Astana - Premier Tech
|0:08
|3
|ASGREEN Kasper
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|0:09
|4
|KELDERMAN Wilco
|BORA - hansgrohe
|0:12
|5
|VAN WILDER Ilan
|Team DSM
|0:13
|6
|PORTE Richie
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:15
|7
|VINGEGAARD Jonas
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:17
|8
|MCNULTY Brandon
|UAE-Team Emirates
|0:21
|9
|PÖSTLBERGER Lukas
|BORA - hansgrohe
|0:23
|10
|THOMAS Geraint
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:23
|11
|KWIATKOWSKI Michał
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:28
|12
|KONRAD Patrick
|BORA - hansgrohe
|0:31
|13
|O'CONNOR Ben
|AG2R Citroën Team
|0:33
|14
|HAIG Jack
|Bahrain - Victorious
|0:34
|15
|BJERG Mikkel
|UAE-Team Emirates
|0:35
|16
|PARET-PEINTRE Aurélien
|AG2R Citroën Team
|0:37
|17
|WELLENS Tim
|Lotto Soudal
|0:38
|18
|CRADDOCK Lawson
|EF Education - Nippo
|0:39
|19
|KRUIJSWIJK Steven
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:39
|20
|LÓPEZ Miguel Ángel
|Movistar Team
|0:42
|21
|SKJELMOSE JENSEN Mattias
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:48
|22
|RODRÍGUEZ Óscar
|Astana - Premier Tech
|0:50
|23
|HERMANS Ben
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|0:51
|24
|POLITT Nils
|BORA - hansgrohe
|0:51
|25
|SWEENY Harry
|Lotto Soudal
|0:52
|26
|ARMIRAIL Bruno
|Groupama - FDJ
|0:53
|27
|RODRIGUEZ Carlos
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:58
|28
|HOWSON Damien
|Team BikeExchange
|0:59
|29
|GAUDU David
|Groupama - FDJ
|0:59
|30
|PEREZ Anthony
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|0:59
|31
|MARTIN Tony
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:59
|32
|VAN MOER Brent
|Lotto Soudal
|1:00
|33
|HAGA Chad
|Team DSM
|1:01
|34
|GEOGHEGAN HART Tao
|INEOS Grenadiers
|1:03
|35
|TUSVELD Martijn
|Team DSM
|1:03
|36
|VALGREN Michael
|EF Education - Nippo
|1:05
|37
|HOLLENSTEIN Reto
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|1:07
|38
|TEUNS Dylan
|Bahrain - Victorious
|1:08
|39
|GENIETS Kevin
|Groupama - FDJ
|1:09
|40
|COLBRELLI Sonny
|Bahrain - Victorious
|1:11
|41
|VAN BAARLE Dylan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|1:13
|42
|MONIQUET Sylvain
|Lotto Soudal
|1:13
|43
|BRENNER Marco
|Team DSM
|1:14
|44
|QUINTANA Nairo
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|1:14
|45
|ARANBURU Alex
|Astana - Premier Tech
|1:14
|46
|MAS Enric
|Movistar Team
|1:15
|47
|CRAS Steff
|Lotto Soudal
|1:16
|48
|KUSS Sepp
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|1:17
|49
|VALVERDE Alejandro
|Movistar Team
|1:17
|50
|GODON Dorian
|AG2R Citroën Team
|1:20
|51
|GESINK Robert
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|1:20
|52
|MARTIN Guillaume
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|1:20
|53
|ČERNÝ Josef
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|1:21
|54
|WÜRTZ SCHMIDT Mads
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|1:21
|55
|MEINTJES Louis
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|1:22
|56
|VERMAERKE Kevin
|Team DSM
|1:23
|57
|MADOUAS Valentin
|Groupama - FDJ
|1:24
|58
|PADUN Mark
|Bahrain - Victorious
|1:26
|59
|GALL Felix
|Team DSM
|1:26
|60
|CHEVALIER Maxime
|B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|1:32
|61
|ARU Fabio
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|1:34
|62
|EL FARES Julien
|EF Education - Nippo
|1:37
|63
|PACHER Quentin
|B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|1:41
|64
|PICHON Laurent
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|1:42
|65
|AMADOR Andrey
|INEOS Grenadiers
|1:42
|66
|ELISSONDE Kenny
|Trek - Segafredo
|1:45
|67
|BARTA Will
|EF Education - Nippo
|1:45
|68
|MULLEN Ryan
|Trek - Segafredo
|1:46
|69
|DOMBROWSKI Joe
|UAE-Team Emirates
|1:46
|70
|STUYVEN Jasper
|Trek - Segafredo
|1:47
|71
|ANACONA Winner
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|1:48
|72
|OLIVEIRA Ivo
|UAE-Team Emirates
|1:48
|73
|ARMÉE Sander
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|1:49
|74
|LIETAER Eliot
|B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|1:49
|75
|BENNETT Sean
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|1:51
|76
|BERNARD Julien
|Trek - Segafredo
|1:51
|77
|NAESEN Oliver
|AG2R Citroën Team
|1:51
|78
|BAKELANTS Jan
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|1:52
|79
|GRUZDEV Dmitriy
|Astana - Premier Tech
|1:53
|80
|LE GAC Olivier
|Groupama - FDJ
|1:58
|81
|LADAGNOUS Matthieu
|Groupama - FDJ
|1:58
|82
|BUITRAGO Santiago
|Bahrain - Victorious
|2:00
|83
|ROLLAND Pierre
|B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|2:02
|84
|NATAROV Yuriy
|Astana - Premier Tech
|2:02
|85
|VAN AVERMAET Greg
|AG2R Citroën Team
|2:03
|86
|GOLDSTEIN Omer
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|2:03
|87
|RENARD Alexis
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|2:05
|88
|BYSTRØM Sven Erik
|UAE-Team Emirates
|2:05
|89
|DE PLUS Jasper
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|2:06
|90
|ERVITI Imanol
|Movistar Team
|2:07
|91
|OWSIAN Łukasz
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|2:10
|92
|RUSSO Clément
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|2:11
|93
|FROOME Chris
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|2:12
|94
|ZEITS Andrey
|Team BikeExchange
|2:13
|95
|DELACROIX Theo
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|2:13
|96
|PÉRICHON Pierre-Luc
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|2:14
|97
|ROOSEN Timo
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|2:16
|98
|CATAFORD Alexander
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|2:19
|99
|RIES Michel
|Trek - Segafredo
|2:21
|100
|ARDILA Andrés Camilo
|UAE-Team Emirates
|2:25
|101
|VAN MELSEN Kévin
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|2:26
|102
|COLLEONI Kevin
|Team BikeExchange
|2:27
|103
|GESCHKE Simon
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|2:28
|104
|BONNAMOUR Franck
|B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|2:31
|105
|GAMPER Patrick
|BORA - hansgrohe
|2:33
|106
|PEÁK Barnabás
|Team BikeExchange
|2:34
|107
|GRIGNARD Sébastien
|Lotto Soudal
|2:34
|108
|BARGUIL Warren
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|2:36
|109
|HOLMES Matthew
|Lotto Soudal
|2:36
|110
|GROVES Kaden
|Team BikeExchange
|2:37
|111
|VLIEGEN Loïc
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|2:39
|112
|VENTURINI Clément
|AG2R Citroën Team
|2:41
|113
|SUNDERLAND Dylan
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|2:41
|114
|HAAS Nathan
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|2:43
|115
|HÄNNINEN Jaakko
|AG2R Citroën Team
|2:43
|116
|ARCAS Jorge
|Movistar Team
|2:46
|117
|SALMON Martin
|Team DSM
|2:46
|118
|NAKANE Hideto
|EF Education - Nippo
|2:46
|119
|ROJAS José Joaquín
|Movistar Team
|2:49
|120
|GAUTIER Cyril
|B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|2:50
|121
|HOFSTEDE Lennard
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|2:50
|122
|STEELS Stijn
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|2:56
|123
|BARBERO Carlos
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|2:58
|124
|VERONA Carlos
|Movistar Team
|3:02
|125
|GRMAY Tsgabu
|Team BikeExchange
|3:03
|126
|VANBILSEN Kenneth
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|3:03
|127
|KRISTOFF Alexander
|UAE-Team Emirates
|3:06
|128
|MORTON Lachlan
|EF Education - Nippo
|3:07
|129
|SCHWARZMANN Michael
|BORA - hansgrohe
|3:08
|130
|OWEN Logan
|EF Education - Nippo
|3:08
|131
|BONNET William
|Groupama - FDJ
|3:12
|132
|SÉNÉCHAL Florian
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|3:12
|133
|WANDAHL Frederik
|BORA - hansgrohe
|3:14
|134
|BOOKWALTER Brent
|Team BikeExchange
|3:15
|135
|SCHÖNBERGER Sebastian
|B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|3:30
|136
|DELAPLACE Anthony
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|3:35
|137
|HALLER Marco
|Bahrain - Victorious
|3:40
|138
|BELLICAUD Jeremy
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|3:53
|139
|MORIN Emmanuel
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|3:56
|140
|ARCHBOLD Shane
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|4:35
|141
|JAKOBSEN Fabio
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|4:41
|GC
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|PÖSTLBERGER Lukas
|BORA - hansgrohe
|12:57:07
|2
|LUTSENKO Alexey
|Astana - Premier Tech
|0:01
|3
|ASGREEN Kasper
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|0:09
|4
|IZAGIRRE Ion
|Astana - Premier Tech
|0:09
|5
|KELDERMAN Wilco
|BORA - hansgrohe
|0:13
|6
|VAN WILDER Ilan
|Team DSM
|0:14
|7
|PORTE Richie
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:16
|8
|THOMAS Geraint
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:24
|9
|KONRAD Patrick
|BORA - hansgrohe
|0:32
|10
|O'CONNOR Ben
|AG2R Citroën Team
|0:34
|11
|HAIG Jack
|Bahrain - Victorious
|0:35
|12
|PARET-PEINTRE Aurélien
|AG2R Citroën Team
|0:38
|13
|KRUIJSWIJK Steven
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:40
|14
|LÓPEZ Miguel Ángel
|Movistar Team
|0:43
|15
|SKJELMOSE JENSEN Mattias
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:49
|16
|COLBRELLI Sonny
|Bahrain - Victorious
|0:50
|17
|HERMANS Ben
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|0:52
|18
|HOWSON Damien
|Team BikeExchange
|1:00
|19
|GAUDU David
|Groupama - FDJ
|1:00
|20
|GEOGHEGAN HART Tao
|INEOS Grenadiers
|1:04
|21
|ARMIRAIL Bruno
|Groupama - FDJ
|1:06
|22
|VALGREN Michael
|EF Education - Nippo
|1:06
|23
|ARANBURU Alex
|Astana - Premier Tech
|1:09
|24
|VALVERDE Alejandro
|Movistar Team
|1:14
|25
|QUINTANA Nairo
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|1:15
|26
|MAS Enric
|Movistar Team
|1:16
|27
|CRAS Steff
|Lotto Soudal
|1:17
|28
|KUSS Sepp
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|1:18
|29
|TEUNS Dylan
|Bahrain - Victorious
|1:20
|30
|MARTIN Guillaume
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|1:21
|31
|MEINTJES Louis
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|1:23
|32
|MADOUAS Valentin
|Groupama - FDJ
|1:25
|33
|GALL Felix
|Team DSM
|1:27
|34
|ARU Fabio
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|1:35
|35
|PACHER Quentin
|B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|1:42
|36
|MONIQUET Sylvain
|Lotto Soudal
|1:46
|37
|ELISSONDE Kenny
|Trek - Segafredo
|1:46
|38
|ARMÉE Sander
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|1:50
|39
|VERMAERKE Kevin
|Team DSM
|2:00
|40
|ROLLAND Pierre
|B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|2:03
|41
|VAN AVERMAET Greg
|AG2R Citroën Team
|2:04
|42
|ANACONA Winner
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|2:05
|43
|DOMBROWSKI Joe
|UAE-Team Emirates
|2:08
|44
|CHEVALIER Maxime
|B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|2:19
|45
|HÄNNINEN Jaakko
|AG2R Citroën Team
|2:44
|46
|RODRÍGUEZ Óscar
|Astana - Premier Tech
|2:50
|47
|GRMAY Tsgabu
|Team BikeExchange
|3:04
|48
|RODRIGUEZ Carlos
|INEOS Grenadiers
|3:18
|49
|WELLENS Tim
|Lotto Soudal
|3:53
|50
|POLITT Nils
|BORA - hansgrohe
|4:22
|51
|MCNULTY Brandon
|UAE-Team Emirates
|4:29
|52
|EL FARES Julien
|EF Education - Nippo
|4:43
|53
|LIETAER Eliot
|B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|4:55
|54
|TUSVELD Martijn
|Team DSM
|5:00
|55
|VAN MOER Brent
|Lotto Soudal
|5:27
|56
|VERONA Carlos
|Movistar Team
|5:33
|57
|FROOME Chris
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|5:43
|58
|BONNAMOUR Franck
|B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|5:46
|59
|VENTURINI Clément
|AG2R Citroën Team
|5:52
|60
|GESCHKE Simon
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|5:55
|61
|ROJAS José Joaquín
|Movistar Team
|5:55
|62
|BENNETT Sean
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|6:16
|63
|PEREZ Anthony
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|6:21
|64
|GAUTIER Cyril
|B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|6:26
|65
|KWIATKOWSKI Michał
|INEOS Grenadiers
|6:35
|66
|BAKELANTS Jan
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|6:56
|67
|BJERG Mikkel
|UAE-Team Emirates
|6:56
|68
|STUYVEN Jasper
|Trek - Segafredo
|7:02
|69
|GOLDSTEIN Omer
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|7:04
|70
|BARGUIL Warren
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|7:40
|71
|WÜRTZ SCHMIDT Mads
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|8:22
|72
|SCHÖNBERGER Sebastian
|B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|9:07
|73
|CRADDOCK Lawson
|EF Education - Nippo
|10:00
|74
|NATAROV Yuriy
|Astana - Premier Tech
|10:01
|75
|BARBERO Carlos
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|10:30
|76
|BRENNER Marco
|Team DSM
|11:20
|77
|NAESEN Oliver
|AG2R Citroën Team
|11:22
|78
|OWSIAN Łukasz
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|11:27
|79
|BOOKWALTER Brent
|Team BikeExchange
|11:57
|80
|VINGEGAARD Jonas
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|12:04
|81
|ZEITS Andrey
|Team BikeExchange
|12:21
|82
|PEÁK Barnabás
|Team BikeExchange
|12:39
|83
|GODON Dorian
|AG2R Citroën Team
|12:48
|84
|KRISTOFF Alexander
|UAE-Team Emirates
|13:09
|85
|HOFSTEDE Lennard
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|13:25
|86
|VAN BAARLE Dylan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|13:33
|87
|BERNARD Julien
|Trek - Segafredo
|13:57
|88
|GAMPER Patrick
|BORA - hansgrohe
|13:59
|89
|DELAPLACE Anthony
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|14:01
|90
|LE GAC Olivier
|Groupama - FDJ
|14:03
|91
|BELLICAUD Jeremy
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|15:00
|92
|HAAS Nathan
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|15:40
|93
|RUSSO Clément
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|15:57
|94
|CATAFORD Alexander
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|15:58
|95
|HOLLENSTEIN Reto
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|15:58
|96
|VLIEGEN Loïc
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|16:03
|97
|BYSTRØM Sven Erik
|UAE-Team Emirates
|16:40
|98
|PICHON Laurent
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|16:43
|99
|BUITRAGO Santiago
|Bahrain - Victorious
|16:45
|100
|ROOSEN Timo
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|17:02
|101
|DELACROIX Theo
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|17:18
|102
|GESINK Robert
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|17:25
|103
|GRIGNARD Sébastien
|Lotto Soudal
|18:03
|104
|PADUN Mark
|Bahrain - Victorious
|18:06
|105
|ARCAS Jorge
|Movistar Team
|18:14
|106
|HAGA Chad
|Team DSM
|18:22
|107
|GROVES Kaden
|Team BikeExchange
|18:32
|108
|SWEENY Harry
|Lotto Soudal
|18:37
|109
|ERVITI Imanol
|Movistar Team
|18:45
|110
|GENIETS Kevin
|Groupama - FDJ
|18:59
|111
|BARTA Will
|EF Education - Nippo
|19:00
|112
|SCHWARZMANN Michael
|BORA - hansgrohe
|19:14
|113
|COLLEONI Kevin
|Team BikeExchange
|19:15
|114
|LADAGNOUS Matthieu
|Groupama - FDJ
|19:42
|115
|DE PLUS Jasper
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|19:50
|116
|ARCHBOLD Shane
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|20:17
|117
|SUNDERLAND Dylan
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|20:25
|118
|ARDILA Andrés Camilo
|UAE-Team Emirates
|20:27
|119
|SALMON Martin
|Team DSM
|20:29
|120
|SÉNÉCHAL Florian
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|20:41
|121
|GRUZDEV Dmitriy
|Astana - Premier Tech
|21:01
|122
|VAN MELSEN Kévin
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|21:10
|123
|AMADOR Andrey
|INEOS Grenadiers
|21:54
|124
|OWEN Logan
|EF Education - Nippo
|22:56
|125
|PÉRICHON Pierre-Luc
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|23:01
|126
|RIES Michel
|Trek - Segafredo
|23:36
|127
|NAKANE Hideto
|EF Education - Nippo
|23:42
|128
|BONNET William
|Groupama - FDJ
|24:08
|129
|VANBILSEN Kenneth
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|24:09
|130
|MORTON Lachlan
|EF Education - Nippo
|24:57
|131
|RENARD Alexis
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|24:58
|132
|MARTIN Tony
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|25:45
|133
|STEELS Stijn
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|27:06
|134
|HOLMES Matthew
|Lotto Soudal
|28:21
|135
|HALLER Marco
|Bahrain - Victorious
|28:26
|136
|MULLEN Ryan
|Trek - Segafredo
|28:45
|137
|ČERNÝ Josef
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|29:19
|138
|JAKOBSEN Fabio
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|31:35
|139
|WANDAHL Frederik
|BORA - hansgrohe
|32:54
|140
|OLIVEIRA Ivo
|UAE-Team Emirates
|33:12
|141
|MORIN Emmanuel
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|33:25
|Points
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Points
|1
|COLBRELLI Sonny
|Bahrain - Victorious
|69
|2
|ASGREEN Kasper
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|48
|3
|ARANBURU Alex
|Astana - Premier Tech
|38
|4
|PÖSTLBERGER Lukas
|BORA - hansgrohe
|37
|5
|STUYVEN Jasper
|Trek - Segafredo
|36
|6
|VENTURINI Clément
|AG2R Citroën Team
|34
|7
|VAN MOER Brent
|Lotto Soudal
|29
|8
|VALVERDE Alejandro
|Movistar Team
|26
|9
|KELDERMAN Wilco
|BORA - hansgrohe
|24
|10
|MCNULTY Brandon
|UAE-Team Emirates
|23
|11
|VAN WILDER Ilan
|Team DSM
|18
|12
|BYSTRØM Sven Erik
|UAE-Team Emirates
|16
|13
|GROVES Kaden
|Team BikeExchange
|16
|14
|LUTSENKO Alexey
|Astana - Premier Tech
|15
|15
|KONRAD Patrick
|BORA - hansgrohe
|14
|16
|POLITT Nils
|BORA - hansgrohe
|14
|17
|IZAGIRRE Ion
|Astana - Premier Tech
|12
|18
|KWIATKOWSKI Michał
|INEOS Grenadiers
|12
|19
|BARBERO Carlos
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|12
|20
|GOLDSTEIN Omer
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|10
|21
|GAMPER Patrick
|BORA - hansgrohe
|10
|22
|VAN AVERMAET Greg
|AG2R Citroën Team
|10
|23
|RUSSO Clément
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|10
|24
|WELLENS Tim
|Lotto Soudal
|8
|25
|GAUDU David
|Groupama - FDJ
|6
|26
|GAUTIER Cyril
|B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|6
|27
|DELAPLACE Anthony
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|6
|28
|VLIEGEN Loïc
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|6
|29
|PORTE Richie
|INEOS Grenadiers
|5
|30
|VINGEGAARD Jonas
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|4
|31
|THOMAS Geraint
|INEOS Grenadiers
|1
|Youth
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Time
|1
|VAN WILDER Ilan
|Team DSM
|12:57:21
|2
|PARET-PEINTRE Aurélien
|AG2R Citroën Team
|0:24
|3
|SKJELMOSE JENSEN Mattias
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:35
|4
|GAUDU David
|Groupama - FDJ
|0:46
|5
|CRAS Steff
|Lotto Soudal
|1:03
|6
|MADOUAS Valentin
|Groupama - FDJ
|1:11
|7
|GALL Felix
|Team DSM
|1:13
|8
|MONIQUET Sylvain
|Lotto Soudal
|1:32
|9
|VERMAERKE Kevin
|Team DSM
|1:46
|10
|CHEVALIER Maxime
|B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|2:05
|11
|HÄNNINEN Jaakko
|AG2R Citroën Team
|2:30
|12
|RODRIGUEZ Carlos
|INEOS Grenadiers
|3:04
|13
|MCNULTY Brandon
|UAE-Team Emirates
|4:15
|14
|VAN MOER Brent
|Lotto Soudal
|5:13
|15
|BENNETT Sean
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|6:02
|16
|BJERG Mikkel
|UAE-Team Emirates
|6:42
|17
|GOLDSTEIN Omer
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|6:50
|18
|NATAROV Yuriy
|Astana - Premier Tech
|9:47
|19
|BRENNER Marco
|Team DSM
|11:06
|20
|VINGEGAARD Jonas
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|11:50
|21
|PEÁK Barnabás
|Team BikeExchange
|12:25
|22
|GODON Dorian
|AG2R Citroën Team
|12:34
|23
|GAMPER Patrick
|BORA - hansgrohe
|13:45
|24
|BELLICAUD Jeremy
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|14:46
|25
|BUITRAGO Santiago
|Bahrain - Victorious
|16:31
|26
|DELACROIX Theo
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|17:04
|27
|GRIGNARD Sébastien
|Lotto Soudal
|17:49
|28
|PADUN Mark
|Bahrain - Victorious
|17:52
|29
|GROVES Kaden
|Team BikeExchange
|18:18
|30
|SWEENY Harry
|Lotto Soudal
|18:23
|31
|GENIETS Kevin
|Groupama - FDJ
|18:45
|32
|BARTA Will
|EF Education - Nippo
|18:46
|33
|COLLEONI Kevin
|Team BikeExchange
|19:01
|34
|DE PLUS Jasper
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|19:36
|35
|SUNDERLAND Dylan
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|20:11
|36
|ARDILA Andrés Camilo
|UAE-Team Emirates
|20:13
|37
|SALMON Martin
|Team DSM
|20:15
|38
|RIES Michel
|Trek - Segafredo
|23:22
|39
|RENARD Alexis
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|24:44
|40
|JAKOBSEN Fabio
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|31:21
|41
|WANDAHL Frederik
|BORA - hansgrohe
|32:40
|42
|OLIVEIRA Ivo
|UAE-Team Emirates
|32:58
|Mountains
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|Points
|1
|HOLMES Matthew
|Lotto Soudal
|13
|2
|PÖSTLBERGER Lukas
|BORA - hansgrohe
|12
|3
|VAN MOER Brent
|Lotto Soudal
|10
|4
|DELAPLACE Anthony
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|9
|5
|ARCHBOLD Shane
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|4
|6
|GOLDSTEIN Omer
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|3
|7
|O'CONNOR Ben
|AG2R Citroën Team
|3
|8
|RODRIGUEZ Carlos
|INEOS Grenadiers
|2
|9
|GAUTIER Cyril
|B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|2
|10
|KONRAD Patrick
|BORA - hansgrohe
|1
|11
|VAN BAARLE Dylan
|INEOS Grenadiers
|1
|12
|GAMPER Patrick
|BORA - hansgrohe
|1
|13
|VLIEGEN Loïc
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|1
|Teams
|Rank
|Name
|Time
|1
|BORA - hansgrohe
|38:52:19
|2
|Astana - Premier Tech
|0:03
|3
|INEOS Grenadiers
|0:11
|4
|AG2R Citroën Team
|1:35
|5
|Team DSM
|1:58
|6
|Bahrain - Victorious
|2:09
|7
|Groupama - FDJ
|2:18
|8
|Movistar Team
|2:19
|9
|B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|4:28
|10
|Lotto Soudal
|4:56
|11
|Team Qhubeka ASSOS
|5:52
|12
|Trek - Segafredo
|6:13
|13
|UAE-Team Emirates
|7:09
|14
|Team Arkéa Samsic
|7:19
|15
|Team BikeExchange
|7:38
|16
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|8:43
|17
|Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|10:41
|18
|Team Jumbo-Visma
|11:34
|19
|EF Education - Nippo
|14:51
|20
|Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux
|16:05
|21
|Deceuninck - Quick Step
|36:22
Results provided by ProCyclingStats.