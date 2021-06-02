Become a Member

Get access to more than 30 brands, premium video, exclusive content, events, mapping, and more.

Join Outside+ Create Free Account
Already have an account? Sign In
Outside TV
Watch Live
Podcasts
The Outside Podcast
Maps
Get the Free Gaia GPS App
Events
Find Your Event
Outside+
See Membership Programs
Shop
Discover Outdoor Products

Become a Member

Get access to more than 30 brands, premium video, exclusive content, events, mapping, and more.

Join Outside+ Create Free Account
Already have an account? Sign In

Brands

Outdoor
Healthy Living
Endurance
Industry
Road

2021 Critérium du Dauphiné stage 4: Alexey Lutsenko fastest in race against the clock

American Brandon McNulty had another strong ride — finishing in eighth place on the stage after setting one of the fastest intermediate times — following his third place on the previous stage.

Join VeloNews.com

Create a personalized feed and bookmark your favorites.

Join for free

Already have an account?

Sign In

Join VeloNews.com

Create a personalized feed and bookmark your favorites.

Join for free

Already have an account?

Sign In

Alexey Lutsenko (Astana Premier-Tech) won the stage 4 time trial at the 2021 Critérium du Dauphiné, stopping the clock eight seconds ahead of teammate Ion Izagirre.

There was no change to the general classification after Lukas Pöstlberger (Bora-Hansgrohe) had a very strong ride to defend his overall lead by just one second.

The 16.4-kilometer time trial gradually gained elevation from start to finish, and many riders were out of the aero bars throughout the middle of the stage.

American Brandon McNulty (UAE Team Emirates) set the best time of the day at the intermediate time check ahead of the leader at the time, Jonas Vingegaard (Jumbo-Visma).

McNulty had a very handy performance on the previous stage, finishing in third place after an effective sprint for the line.

Behind McNulty, Nils Politt (Bora-Hansgrohe) passed Chris Froome (Israel Start-Up Nation) just after the midway time check. Froome would eventually finish more than two minutes back of the stage winner.

And then the GC favorites were out of the start house and on the course. The intermediate time checks and the stage lead changed regularly.

When Richie Porte (Ineos-Grenadiers) went through the intermediate time check, he was three seconds faster than McNulty and was pacing for the win.

The Australian rode into the early-going fastest time of the day by two seconds. Porte’s last time trial win was four years ago at this race.

And then, Izaguirre, a very competent time-trialer, went through seven seconds ahead of Porte at the finish.

When Wilco Kelderman (Jumbo-Visma) went through the intermediate time check, he was less than one second up on Porte. And by the time he arrived at the finish, Kelderman was still ahead of Porte, but fell behind Izaguirre on the stage standings.

Izaguirre’s lead did not last long, as GC star Geraint Thomas (Ineos-Grenadiers) blew out the intermediate time check by nearly seven seconds.

Thomas looked very good for the stage win until Lutsenko (Astana-Premier Tech) slotted into the lead, surprising the Brit with the strong performance.

What’s to come

Thursday’s fifth stage is a 175.4km route from Saint-Chamond to Saint-Vallier. A steep climb some 12km from the finish will prove a challenge for any of the sprinters looking to unseat Sonny Colbrelli (Bahrain-Victorious) from the green jersey lead.

The first half of the stage loses elevation, and is quite lumpy, while the remaining half of the stage features four climbs to test the bunch before the final, downhill run-in to the finish at Saint Vallier.

2021 Critérium du Dauphiné stage 5 elevation profile.
2021 Critérium du Dauphiné stage 5 elevation profile. Photo: PCS

Critérium du Dauphiné Stage 4 (ITT) Results

Time Trial
RankNameTeamTime
1LUTSENKO AlexeyAstana - Premier Tech21:36
2IZAGIRRE IonAstana - Premier Tech0:08
3ASGREEN KasperDeceuninck - Quick Step0:09
4KELDERMAN WilcoBORA - hansgrohe0:12
5VAN WILDER IlanTeam DSM0:13
6PORTE RichieINEOS Grenadiers0:15
7VINGEGAARD JonasTeam Jumbo-Visma0:17
8MCNULTY BrandonUAE-Team Emirates0:21
9PÖSTLBERGER LukasBORA - hansgrohe0:23
10THOMAS GeraintINEOS Grenadiers0:23
11KWIATKOWSKI MichałINEOS Grenadiers0:28
12KONRAD PatrickBORA - hansgrohe0:31
13O'CONNOR BenAG2R Citroën Team0:33
14HAIG JackBahrain - Victorious0:34
15BJERG MikkelUAE-Team Emirates0:35
16PARET-PEINTRE AurélienAG2R Citroën Team0:37
17WELLENS TimLotto Soudal0:38
18CRADDOCK LawsonEF Education - Nippo0:39
19KRUIJSWIJK StevenTeam Jumbo-Visma0:39
20LÓPEZ Miguel ÁngelMovistar Team0:42
21SKJELMOSE JENSEN MattiasTrek - Segafredo0:48
22RODRÍGUEZ ÓscarAstana - Premier Tech0:50
23HERMANS BenIsrael Start-Up Nation0:51
24POLITT NilsBORA - hansgrohe0:51
25SWEENY HarryLotto Soudal0:52
26ARMIRAIL BrunoGroupama - FDJ0:53
27RODRIGUEZ CarlosINEOS Grenadiers0:58
28HOWSON DamienTeam BikeExchange0:59
29GAUDU DavidGroupama - FDJ0:59
30PEREZ AnthonyCofidis, Solutions Crédits0:59
31MARTIN TonyTeam Jumbo-Visma0:59
32VAN MOER BrentLotto Soudal1:00
33HAGA ChadTeam DSM1:01
34GEOGHEGAN HART TaoINEOS Grenadiers1:03
35TUSVELD MartijnTeam DSM1:03
36VALGREN MichaelEF Education - Nippo1:05
37HOLLENSTEIN RetoIsrael Start-Up Nation1:07
38TEUNS DylanBahrain - Victorious1:08
39GENIETS KevinGroupama - FDJ1:09
40COLBRELLI SonnyBahrain - Victorious1:11
41VAN BAARLE DylanINEOS Grenadiers1:13
42MONIQUET SylvainLotto Soudal1:13
43BRENNER MarcoTeam DSM1:14
44QUINTANA NairoTeam Arkéa Samsic1:14
45ARANBURU AlexAstana - Premier Tech1:14
46MAS EnricMovistar Team1:15
47CRAS SteffLotto Soudal1:16
48KUSS SeppTeam Jumbo-Visma1:17
49VALVERDE AlejandroMovistar Team1:17
50GODON DorianAG2R Citroën Team1:20
51GESINK RobertTeam Jumbo-Visma1:20
52MARTIN GuillaumeCofidis, Solutions Crédits1:20
53ČERNÝ JosefDeceuninck - Quick Step1:21
54WÜRTZ SCHMIDT MadsIsrael Start-Up Nation1:21
55MEINTJES LouisIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux1:22
56VERMAERKE KevinTeam DSM1:23
57MADOUAS ValentinGroupama - FDJ1:24
58PADUN MarkBahrain - Victorious1:26
59GALL FelixTeam DSM1:26
60CHEVALIER MaximeB&B Hotels p/b KTM1:32
61ARU FabioTeam Qhubeka ASSOS1:34
62EL FARES JulienEF Education - Nippo1:37
63PACHER QuentinB&B Hotels p/b KTM1:41
64PICHON LaurentTeam Arkéa Samsic1:42
65AMADOR AndreyINEOS Grenadiers1:42
66ELISSONDE KennyTrek - Segafredo1:45
67BARTA WillEF Education - Nippo1:45
68MULLEN RyanTrek - Segafredo1:46
69DOMBROWSKI JoeUAE-Team Emirates1:46
70STUYVEN JasperTrek - Segafredo1:47
71ANACONA WinnerTeam Arkéa Samsic1:48
72OLIVEIRA IvoUAE-Team Emirates1:48
73ARMÉE SanderTeam Qhubeka ASSOS1:49
74LIETAER EliotB&B Hotels p/b KTM1:49
75BENNETT SeanTeam Qhubeka ASSOS1:51
76BERNARD JulienTrek - Segafredo1:51
77NAESEN OliverAG2R Citroën Team1:51
78BAKELANTS JanIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux1:52
79GRUZDEV DmitriyAstana - Premier Tech1:53
80LE GAC OlivierGroupama - FDJ1:58
81LADAGNOUS MatthieuGroupama - FDJ1:58
82BUITRAGO SantiagoBahrain - Victorious2:00
83ROLLAND PierreB&B Hotels p/b KTM2:02
84NATAROV YuriyAstana - Premier Tech2:02
85VAN AVERMAET GregAG2R Citroën Team2:03
86GOLDSTEIN OmerIsrael Start-Up Nation2:03
87RENARD AlexisIsrael Start-Up Nation2:05
88BYSTRØM Sven ErikUAE-Team Emirates2:05
89DE PLUS JasperIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux2:06
90ERVITI ImanolMovistar Team2:07
91OWSIAN ŁukaszTeam Arkéa Samsic2:10
92RUSSO ClémentTeam Arkéa Samsic2:11
93FROOME ChrisIsrael Start-Up Nation2:12
94ZEITS AndreyTeam BikeExchange2:13
95DELACROIX TheoIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux2:13
96PÉRICHON Pierre-LucCofidis, Solutions Crédits2:14
97ROOSEN TimoTeam Jumbo-Visma2:16
98CATAFORD AlexanderIsrael Start-Up Nation2:19
99RIES MichelTrek - Segafredo2:21
100ARDILA Andrés CamiloUAE-Team Emirates2:25
101VAN MELSEN KévinIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux2:26
102COLLEONI KevinTeam BikeExchange2:27
103GESCHKE SimonCofidis, Solutions Crédits2:28
104BONNAMOUR FranckB&B Hotels p/b KTM2:31
105GAMPER PatrickBORA - hansgrohe2:33
106PEÁK BarnabásTeam BikeExchange2:34
107GRIGNARD SébastienLotto Soudal2:34
108BARGUIL WarrenTeam Arkéa Samsic2:36
109HOLMES MatthewLotto Soudal2:36
110GROVES KadenTeam BikeExchange2:37
111VLIEGEN LoïcIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux2:39
112VENTURINI ClémentAG2R Citroën Team2:41
113SUNDERLAND DylanTeam Qhubeka ASSOS2:41
114HAAS NathanCofidis, Solutions Crédits2:43
115HÄNNINEN JaakkoAG2R Citroën Team2:43
116ARCAS JorgeMovistar Team2:46
117SALMON MartinTeam DSM2:46
118NAKANE HidetoEF Education - Nippo2:46
119ROJAS José JoaquínMovistar Team2:49
120GAUTIER CyrilB&B Hotels p/b KTM2:50
121HOFSTEDE LennardTeam Jumbo-Visma2:50
122STEELS StijnDeceuninck - Quick Step2:56
123BARBERO CarlosTeam Qhubeka ASSOS2:58
124VERONA CarlosMovistar Team3:02
125GRMAY TsgabuTeam BikeExchange3:03
126VANBILSEN KennethCofidis, Solutions Crédits3:03
127KRISTOFF AlexanderUAE-Team Emirates3:06
128MORTON LachlanEF Education - Nippo3:07
129SCHWARZMANN MichaelBORA - hansgrohe3:08
130OWEN LoganEF Education - Nippo3:08
131BONNET WilliamGroupama - FDJ3:12
132SÉNÉCHAL FlorianDeceuninck - Quick Step3:12
133WANDAHL FrederikBORA - hansgrohe3:14
134BOOKWALTER BrentTeam BikeExchange3:15
135SCHÖNBERGER SebastianB&B Hotels p/b KTM3:30
136DELAPLACE AnthonyTeam Arkéa Samsic3:35
137HALLER MarcoBahrain - Victorious3:40
138BELLICAUD JeremyIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux3:53
139MORIN EmmanuelCofidis, Solutions Crédits3:56
140ARCHBOLD ShaneDeceuninck - Quick Step4:35
141JAKOBSEN FabioDeceuninck - Quick Step4:41
GC
RankNameTeamTime
1PÖSTLBERGER LukasBORA - hansgrohe 12:57:07
2LUTSENKO AlexeyAstana - Premier Tech0:01
3ASGREEN KasperDeceuninck - Quick Step0:09
4IZAGIRRE IonAstana - Premier Tech0:09
5KELDERMAN WilcoBORA - hansgrohe0:13
6VAN WILDER IlanTeam DSM0:14
7PORTE RichieINEOS Grenadiers0:16
8THOMAS GeraintINEOS Grenadiers0:24
9KONRAD PatrickBORA - hansgrohe0:32
10O'CONNOR BenAG2R Citroën Team0:34
11HAIG JackBahrain - Victorious0:35
12PARET-PEINTRE AurélienAG2R Citroën Team0:38
13KRUIJSWIJK StevenTeam Jumbo-Visma0:40
14LÓPEZ Miguel ÁngelMovistar Team0:43
15SKJELMOSE JENSEN MattiasTrek - Segafredo0:49
16COLBRELLI SonnyBahrain - Victorious0:50
17HERMANS BenIsrael Start-Up Nation0:52
18HOWSON DamienTeam BikeExchange1:00
19GAUDU DavidGroupama - FDJ1:00
20GEOGHEGAN HART TaoINEOS Grenadiers1:04
21ARMIRAIL BrunoGroupama - FDJ1:06
22VALGREN MichaelEF Education - Nippo1:06
23ARANBURU AlexAstana - Premier Tech1:09
24VALVERDE AlejandroMovistar Team1:14
25QUINTANA NairoTeam Arkéa Samsic1:15
26MAS EnricMovistar Team1:16
27CRAS SteffLotto Soudal1:17
28KUSS SeppTeam Jumbo-Visma1:18
29TEUNS DylanBahrain - Victorious1:20
30MARTIN GuillaumeCofidis, Solutions Crédits1:21
31MEINTJES LouisIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux1:23
32MADOUAS ValentinGroupama - FDJ1:25
33GALL FelixTeam DSM1:27
34ARU FabioTeam Qhubeka ASSOS1:35
35PACHER QuentinB&B Hotels p/b KTM1:42
36MONIQUET SylvainLotto Soudal1:46
37ELISSONDE KennyTrek - Segafredo1:46
38ARMÉE SanderTeam Qhubeka ASSOS1:50
39VERMAERKE KevinTeam DSM2:00
40ROLLAND PierreB&B Hotels p/b KTM2:03
41VAN AVERMAET GregAG2R Citroën Team2:04
42ANACONA WinnerTeam Arkéa Samsic2:05
43DOMBROWSKI JoeUAE-Team Emirates2:08
44CHEVALIER MaximeB&B Hotels p/b KTM2:19
45HÄNNINEN JaakkoAG2R Citroën Team2:44
46RODRÍGUEZ ÓscarAstana - Premier Tech2:50
47GRMAY TsgabuTeam BikeExchange3:04
48RODRIGUEZ CarlosINEOS Grenadiers3:18
49WELLENS TimLotto Soudal3:53
50POLITT NilsBORA - hansgrohe4:22
51MCNULTY BrandonUAE-Team Emirates4:29
52EL FARES JulienEF Education - Nippo4:43
53LIETAER EliotB&B Hotels p/b KTM4:55
54TUSVELD MartijnTeam DSM5:00
55VAN MOER BrentLotto Soudal5:27
56VERONA CarlosMovistar Team5:33
57FROOME ChrisIsrael Start-Up Nation5:43
58BONNAMOUR FranckB&B Hotels p/b KTM5:46
59VENTURINI ClémentAG2R Citroën Team5:52
60GESCHKE SimonCofidis, Solutions Crédits5:55
61ROJAS José JoaquínMovistar Team5:55
62BENNETT SeanTeam Qhubeka ASSOS6:16
63PEREZ AnthonyCofidis, Solutions Crédits6:21
64GAUTIER CyrilB&B Hotels p/b KTM6:26
65KWIATKOWSKI MichałINEOS Grenadiers6:35
66BAKELANTS JanIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux6:56
67BJERG MikkelUAE-Team Emirates6:56
68STUYVEN JasperTrek - Segafredo7:02
69GOLDSTEIN OmerIsrael Start-Up Nation7:04
70BARGUIL WarrenTeam Arkéa Samsic7:40
71WÜRTZ SCHMIDT MadsIsrael Start-Up Nation8:22
72SCHÖNBERGER SebastianB&B Hotels p/b KTM9:07
73CRADDOCK LawsonEF Education - Nippo10:00
74NATAROV YuriyAstana - Premier Tech10:01
75BARBERO CarlosTeam Qhubeka ASSOS10:30
76BRENNER MarcoTeam DSM11:20
77NAESEN OliverAG2R Citroën Team11:22
78OWSIAN ŁukaszTeam Arkéa Samsic11:27
79BOOKWALTER BrentTeam BikeExchange11:57
80VINGEGAARD JonasTeam Jumbo-Visma12:04
81ZEITS AndreyTeam BikeExchange12:21
82PEÁK BarnabásTeam BikeExchange12:39
83GODON DorianAG2R Citroën Team12:48
84KRISTOFF AlexanderUAE-Team Emirates13:09
85HOFSTEDE LennardTeam Jumbo-Visma13:25
86VAN BAARLE DylanINEOS Grenadiers13:33
87BERNARD JulienTrek - Segafredo13:57
88GAMPER PatrickBORA - hansgrohe13:59
89DELAPLACE AnthonyTeam Arkéa Samsic14:01
90LE GAC OlivierGroupama - FDJ14:03
91BELLICAUD JeremyIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux15:00
92HAAS NathanCofidis, Solutions Crédits15:40
93RUSSO ClémentTeam Arkéa Samsic15:57
94CATAFORD AlexanderIsrael Start-Up Nation15:58
95HOLLENSTEIN RetoIsrael Start-Up Nation15:58
96VLIEGEN LoïcIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux16:03
97BYSTRØM Sven ErikUAE-Team Emirates16:40
98PICHON LaurentTeam Arkéa Samsic16:43
99BUITRAGO SantiagoBahrain - Victorious16:45
100ROOSEN TimoTeam Jumbo-Visma17:02
101DELACROIX TheoIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux17:18
102GESINK RobertTeam Jumbo-Visma17:25
103GRIGNARD SébastienLotto Soudal18:03
104PADUN MarkBahrain - Victorious18:06
105ARCAS JorgeMovistar Team18:14
106HAGA ChadTeam DSM18:22
107GROVES KadenTeam BikeExchange18:32
108SWEENY HarryLotto Soudal18:37
109ERVITI ImanolMovistar Team18:45
110GENIETS KevinGroupama - FDJ18:59
111BARTA WillEF Education - Nippo19:00
112SCHWARZMANN MichaelBORA - hansgrohe19:14
113COLLEONI KevinTeam BikeExchange19:15
114LADAGNOUS MatthieuGroupama - FDJ19:42
115DE PLUS JasperIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux19:50
116ARCHBOLD ShaneDeceuninck - Quick Step20:17
117SUNDERLAND DylanTeam Qhubeka ASSOS20:25
118ARDILA Andrés CamiloUAE-Team Emirates20:27
119SALMON MartinTeam DSM20:29
120SÉNÉCHAL FlorianDeceuninck - Quick Step20:41
121GRUZDEV DmitriyAstana - Premier Tech21:01
122VAN MELSEN KévinIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux21:10
123AMADOR AndreyINEOS Grenadiers21:54
124OWEN LoganEF Education - Nippo22:56
125PÉRICHON Pierre-LucCofidis, Solutions Crédits23:01
126RIES MichelTrek - Segafredo23:36
127NAKANE HidetoEF Education - Nippo23:42
128BONNET WilliamGroupama - FDJ24:08
129VANBILSEN KennethCofidis, Solutions Crédits24:09
130MORTON LachlanEF Education - Nippo24:57
131RENARD AlexisIsrael Start-Up Nation24:58
132MARTIN TonyTeam Jumbo-Visma25:45
133STEELS StijnDeceuninck - Quick Step27:06
134HOLMES MatthewLotto Soudal28:21
135HALLER MarcoBahrain - Victorious28:26
136MULLEN RyanTrek - Segafredo28:45
137ČERNÝ JosefDeceuninck - Quick Step29:19
138JAKOBSEN FabioDeceuninck - Quick Step31:35
139WANDAHL FrederikBORA - hansgrohe32:54
140OLIVEIRA IvoUAE-Team Emirates33:12
141MORIN EmmanuelCofidis, Solutions Crédits33:25
Points
RankNameTeamPoints
1COLBRELLI SonnyBahrain - Victorious69
2ASGREEN KasperDeceuninck - Quick Step48
3ARANBURU AlexAstana - Premier Tech38
4PÖSTLBERGER LukasBORA - hansgrohe37
5STUYVEN JasperTrek - Segafredo36
6VENTURINI ClémentAG2R Citroën Team34
7VAN MOER BrentLotto Soudal29
8VALVERDE AlejandroMovistar Team26
9KELDERMAN WilcoBORA - hansgrohe24
10MCNULTY BrandonUAE-Team Emirates23
11VAN WILDER IlanTeam DSM18
12BYSTRØM Sven ErikUAE-Team Emirates16
13GROVES KadenTeam BikeExchange16
14LUTSENKO AlexeyAstana - Premier Tech15
15KONRAD PatrickBORA - hansgrohe14
16POLITT NilsBORA - hansgrohe14
17IZAGIRRE IonAstana - Premier Tech12
18KWIATKOWSKI MichałINEOS Grenadiers12
19BARBERO CarlosTeam Qhubeka ASSOS12
20GOLDSTEIN OmerIsrael Start-Up Nation10
21GAMPER PatrickBORA - hansgrohe10
22VAN AVERMAET GregAG2R Citroën Team10
23RUSSO ClémentTeam Arkéa Samsic10
24WELLENS TimLotto Soudal8
25GAUDU DavidGroupama - FDJ6
26GAUTIER CyrilB&B Hotels p/b KTM6
27DELAPLACE AnthonyTeam Arkéa Samsic6
28VLIEGEN LoïcIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux6
29PORTE RichieINEOS Grenadiers5
30VINGEGAARD JonasTeam Jumbo-Visma4
31THOMAS GeraintINEOS Grenadiers1
Youth
RankNameTeamTime
1VAN WILDER IlanTeam DSM 12:57:21
2PARET-PEINTRE AurélienAG2R Citroën Team0:24
3SKJELMOSE JENSEN MattiasTrek - Segafredo0:35
4GAUDU DavidGroupama - FDJ0:46
5CRAS SteffLotto Soudal1:03
6MADOUAS ValentinGroupama - FDJ1:11
7GALL FelixTeam DSM1:13
8MONIQUET SylvainLotto Soudal1:32
9VERMAERKE KevinTeam DSM1:46
10CHEVALIER MaximeB&B Hotels p/b KTM2:05
11HÄNNINEN JaakkoAG2R Citroën Team2:30
12RODRIGUEZ CarlosINEOS Grenadiers3:04
13MCNULTY BrandonUAE-Team Emirates4:15
14VAN MOER BrentLotto Soudal5:13
15BENNETT SeanTeam Qhubeka ASSOS6:02
16BJERG MikkelUAE-Team Emirates6:42
17GOLDSTEIN OmerIsrael Start-Up Nation6:50
18NATAROV YuriyAstana - Premier Tech9:47
19BRENNER MarcoTeam DSM11:06
20VINGEGAARD JonasTeam Jumbo-Visma11:50
21PEÁK BarnabásTeam BikeExchange12:25
22GODON DorianAG2R Citroën Team12:34
23GAMPER PatrickBORA - hansgrohe13:45
24BELLICAUD JeremyIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux14:46
25BUITRAGO SantiagoBahrain - Victorious16:31
26DELACROIX TheoIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux17:04
27GRIGNARD SébastienLotto Soudal17:49
28PADUN MarkBahrain - Victorious17:52
29GROVES KadenTeam BikeExchange18:18
30SWEENY HarryLotto Soudal18:23
31GENIETS KevinGroupama - FDJ18:45
32BARTA WillEF Education - Nippo18:46
33COLLEONI KevinTeam BikeExchange19:01
34DE PLUS JasperIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux19:36
35SUNDERLAND DylanTeam Qhubeka ASSOS20:11
36ARDILA Andrés CamiloUAE-Team Emirates20:13
37SALMON MartinTeam DSM20:15
38RIES MichelTrek - Segafredo23:22
39RENARD AlexisIsrael Start-Up Nation24:44
40JAKOBSEN FabioDeceuninck - Quick Step31:21
41WANDAHL FrederikBORA - hansgrohe32:40
42OLIVEIRA IvoUAE-Team Emirates32:58
Mountains
RankNameTeamPoints
1HOLMES MatthewLotto Soudal13
2PÖSTLBERGER LukasBORA - hansgrohe12
3VAN MOER BrentLotto Soudal10
4DELAPLACE AnthonyTeam Arkéa Samsic9
5ARCHBOLD ShaneDeceuninck - Quick Step4
6GOLDSTEIN OmerIsrael Start-Up Nation3
7O'CONNOR BenAG2R Citroën Team3
8RODRIGUEZ CarlosINEOS Grenadiers2
9GAUTIER CyrilB&B Hotels p/b KTM2
10KONRAD PatrickBORA - hansgrohe1
11VAN BAARLE DylanINEOS Grenadiers1
12GAMPER PatrickBORA - hansgrohe1
13VLIEGEN LoïcIntermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux1
Teams
RankNameTime
1BORA - hansgrohe 38:52:19
2Astana - Premier Tech0:03
3INEOS Grenadiers0:11
4AG2R Citroën Team1:35
5Team DSM1:58
6Bahrain - Victorious2:09
7Groupama - FDJ2:18
8Movistar Team2:19
9B&B Hotels p/b KTM4:28
10Lotto Soudal4:56
11Team Qhubeka ASSOS5:52
12Trek - Segafredo6:13
13UAE-Team Emirates7:09
14Team Arkéa Samsic7:19
15Team BikeExchange7:38
16Israel Start-Up Nation8:43
17Cofidis, Solutions Crédits10:41
18Team Jumbo-Visma11:34
19EF Education - Nippo14:51
20Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux16:05
21Deceuninck - Quick Step36:22

Results provided by ProCyclingStats.

Stay On Topic