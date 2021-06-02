2021 Critérium du Dauphiné stage 4: Alexey Lutsenko fastest in race against the clock

Alexey Lutsenko (Astana Premier-Tech) won the stage 4 time trial at the 2021 Critérium du Dauphiné, stopping the clock eight seconds ahead of teammate Ion Izagirre.

There was no change to the general classification after Lukas Pöstlberger (Bora-Hansgrohe) had a very strong ride to defend his overall lead by just one second.

The 16.4-kilometer time trial gradually gained elevation from start to finish, and many riders were out of the aero bars throughout the middle of the stage.

🏆 What. A. Day @dauphine It was a 🥇🥈 for our team as @AlexeyLutsenko3 flew to his first win of the season and teammate Ion Izagirre took a great second place. #UnitedWeRace 🤜🏻🤛🏻 pic.twitter.com/TOJJ01Q4Uy — Astana – Premier Tech (@AstanaPremTech) June 2, 2021

American Brandon McNulty (UAE Team Emirates) set the best time of the day at the intermediate time check ahead of the leader at the time, Jonas Vingegaard (Jumbo-Visma).

McNulty had a very handy performance on the previous stage, finishing in third place after an effective sprint for the line.

Behind McNulty, Nils Politt (Bora-Hansgrohe) passed Chris Froome (Israel Start-Up Nation) just after the midway time check. Froome would eventually finish more than two minutes back of the stage winner.

And then the GC favorites were out of the start house and on the course. The intermediate time checks and the stage lead changed regularly.

When Richie Porte (Ineos-Grenadiers) went through the intermediate time check, he was three seconds faster than McNulty and was pacing for the win.

The Australian rode into the early-going fastest time of the day by two seconds. Porte’s last time trial win was four years ago at this race.

And then, Izaguirre, a very competent time-trialer, went through seven seconds ahead of Porte at the finish.

When Wilco Kelderman (Jumbo-Visma) went through the intermediate time check, he was less than one second up on Porte. And by the time he arrived at the finish, Kelderman was still ahead of Porte, but fell behind Izaguirre on the stage standings.

Izaguirre’s lead did not last long, as GC star Geraint Thomas (Ineos-Grenadiers) blew out the intermediate time check by nearly seven seconds.

Thomas looked very good for the stage win until Lutsenko (Astana-Premier Tech) slotted into the lead, surprising the Brit with the strong performance.

What’s to come

Thursday’s fifth stage is a 175.4km route from Saint-Chamond to Saint-Vallier. A steep climb some 12km from the finish will prove a challenge for any of the sprinters looking to unseat Sonny Colbrelli (Bahrain-Victorious) from the green jersey lead.

The first half of the stage loses elevation, and is quite lumpy, while the remaining half of the stage features four climbs to test the bunch before the final, downhill run-in to the finish at Saint Vallier.

2021 Critérium du Dauphiné stage 5 elevation profile. Photo: PCS