2020 Tour of America’s Dairyland postponed

The Tour of America’s Dairyland (ToAD) has canceled the 12th edition of the 11-race event, which had been scheduled for June 17 – 27, 2020.

After consulting with partners, staff, host cities, and sponsors, the Wisconsin-based series determined that it was in the best interest of athletes, race organizers and volunteers, support staff, and spectators to postpone the event until 2021.

“While Wisconsin has slowly started to re-open, our collective ability to determine how best to keep our generous series sponsors, amazing racers, dedicated staff, and loyal fans healthy and safe as COVID-19 evolves remains incredibly uncertain,” said ToAD executive director Bill Koch. “ToAD has built our reputation and success the past 11 years by delivering world-class bike racing and outstanding community celebrations, and we promise to build upon that success into the future.”

Those who took advantage of early registration will be offered an option of a deferral or a refund.

In 2019, more than 100,000 spectators attended the 11-race criterium series which featured more than 5,000 entries from nearly 1,000 racers including professionals, Olympians, and amateurs. According to ToAD, nearly 70 percent came from outside of Wisconsin including 15 countries.