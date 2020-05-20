2020 Prudential RideLondon canceled

The 2020 Prudential RideLondon festival of cycling has been canceled.

The decision has been made by London authorities after discussion with partners involved in the planning of the event.

The event was to include two UCI races: the Prudential RideLondon-Surrey Classic and women’s Prudential RideLondon Classique.

In 2019, Elia Viviani (Deceuninck—Quick-Step) won the UCI Prudential RideLondon Classic, while Lorena Wiebes (Parkhotel-Valkenburg) won the women’s UCI Prudential RideLondon Classique.

In its eighth year, the festival of cycling already had more than 31,000 registered for the August 15 – 16 event which offered 19-mile, 46-mile, and 100-mile sportives.

An event exhibition and the Brompton World Championship final were also slated for the PRL weekend.

This year’s event was to also include the Prudential RideLondon FreeCycle, a “free-for-all event that invites cyclists to pedal seven miles of traffic-free roads in central London.”

Hugh Brasher, event director of Prudential RideLondon, said: “We know how disappointing this news will be to the tens of thousands of riders who were hoping to participate in one of the fantastic events in the world’s greatest festival of cycling, for the thousands of charities that would have benefited from fundraising and for the world’s best professional cyclists who love racing on the streets of London and Surrey, but I am sure everyone will understand why this decision has been made.”

RideLondon has indicted that “all participants and charities that bought places in the 2020 Prudential RideLondon will be refunded their entry fee in full.

In previous years, the Prudential RideLondon had in excess of 100,000 riders of all ages and abilities participate in events on traffic-free roads in London and nearby Surrey. More than £77,000,000 has been raised for charity partners.