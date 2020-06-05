2020 L’Étape du Tour de France postponed, A.S.O. to reveal new date

Although the 2020 L’Étape du Tour de France has already been postponed A.S.O has indicated a new date to be announced by June 30.

This year’s l’Étape is planned for Nice, to coincide with stage two of the 2020 Tour de France.

L’Étape is a cyclosportive — gran fondo style event — in which participants race over the same route as a Tour stage.

L’Étape 2020 route profile.

The 2020 175km has an elevation gain of 3,600m traversing the Col de la Colmiane, the Col de Turini, and the Col d’Èze.

For those who have already registered, but will not be able to participate in the 2020 l’Étape du Tour, A.S.O. is offering vouchers equivalent to the purchase of a bib and any add-ons which can be used in other A.S.O. events.