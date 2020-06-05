Report: 2020 Giro d’Italia could start in Palermo

The 2020 Giro d’Italia may see a grand depart from the Sicilian capital of Palermo with an individual time trial, Italian website Tuttobiciweb has reported.

Tuttobici did not cite specific sources in the story. Giro d’Italia organizer RCS Sport has not yet announced the new departure site for the upcoming race.

With the first three stages of the 2020 Giro d’Italia relocated — no longer slated for Hungary due to COVID-19 travel restrictions — the updated route is being reconfigured to be entirely in Italy.

From Palermo, the reconfigured route may swing through Monreale Agrigento and then possibly Etna Provenzana.

Another rumored potential host region is Abruzzo, to the east of Rome, on the Adriatic coast.

Stage 4 will see the route continue as planned, in Villafranca Tirrena.

Currently, the 2020 Giro is on the new UCI calendar for October 3 – 25, which puts the Italian grand tour in conflict with the Tour of Flanders and Paris-Roubaix.