Become a Member

Get access to more than 30 brands, premium video, exclusive content, events, mapping, and more.

Join Outside+ Create Free Account
Already have an account? Sign In
Outside Watch
Premium Films and Live TV
Campfire
Outside Learn
Expand your Skills with Online Courses
Podcasts
The Outside Podcast
Maps
Get the Free Gaia GPS App
Get the Free Trailforks App
Events
Find Your Event
New NFTs
Discover NFT Market
Outside+
See Membership Programs
Shop
Discover Outdoor Products
Advocacy
Find Your Good

Become a Member

Get access to more than 30 brands, premium video, exclusive content, events, mapping, and more.

Join Outside+ Create Free Account
Already have an account? Sign In

Brands

Outdoor
Healthy Living
Endurance
Industry

GET 25% OFF OUTSIDE+

The One Subscription to Fuel All Your Adventures

SAVE NOW

VeloNews News Road
Road

13 WorldTeams named for first ever women’s UAE Tour

Just Jumbo-Visma and EF Education-TIBCO-SVB missing from start list of four-day race.

Join VeloNews.com

Create a personalized feed and bookmark your favorites.

Join for free

Already have an account?

Sign In

Join VeloNews.com

Create a personalized feed and bookmark your favorites.

Join for free

Already have an account?

Sign In

Don't miss a moment from Paris-Roubaix and Unbound Gravel, to the Giro d’Italia, Tour de France, Vuelta a España, and everything in between when you join Outside+.

A total of 13 Women’s WorldTour teams are set to compete at the inaugural women’s UAE Tour next month.

Just Jumbo-Visma and EF Education-TIBCO-SVB are missing off the start list for the four-day race in the Middle East, with FDJ-Suez, Movistar, Trek-Segafredo, SD Worx, and home squad UAE Team ADQ among the top-level teams due to ride.

Seven women’s Continental teams will also make the journey to the UAE this February. BePink, Ceratizit-WNT, Laboral Kutxa-Fundación Euskadi, St Michel-Mavic-Auber93, Coop-Hitech Products, Top Girls Fassa Bortolo, and Zaaf Cycling are all on the start list.

Also read: Jebel Hafeet to decide inaugural women’s UAE Tour

This is the first time that the women’s UAE Tour is being held and sees the women’s peloton head to the Middle East for the first time since the Tour of Qatar folded in 2016. It is the third event on the Women’s WorldTour calendar after the Tour Down Under and the Cadel Evans Great Ocean Road Race.

The four-day race will be a good opportunity for the sprinters in the peloton to get a win or two on their 2023 palmarès, with three stages set to end in a bunch finish.

Jebel Hafeet on stage 3 is likely to be the only day that will not end in a big dash for the line and should decide the overall winner of the race. The 10km climb averages nine percent and hits a peak of 11 percent.

With few opportunities for the climbers in the opening months of the season, the Jebel Hafeet finale is likely to attract some star names to the UAE Tour.

Stay On Topic