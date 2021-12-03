Road to UCI e-worlds: USA Cycling offers spots to winners of RGT race

Get access to everything we publish when you join VeloNews or Outside+.

For the 2022 UCI esports world cycling championships, USA Cycling will be offering five men’s and five women’s spots on Team USA. While many spots will be selected at USA Cycling’s discretion, one sure-fire way to qualify is by winning the qualification race December 11 held on the RGT platform.

Like last year, esports worlds will be held on Zwift. And also like last year, USA Cycling is using the competing virtual cycling platform RGT for its qualifier race.

Anyone can join the race, but racers must hold a UCI international license to represent USA Cycling at the esports worlds.

All interested competitors can register for the qualification event — and all future Echelon Racing League events on RGT — through BikeReg.

The highest placed American man and woman in their respective qualification races will receive a nomination for esports worlds.

All competitors are required to follow the League’s governance protocols as outlined in the Race Bible.

Athletes who wish to petition for selection outside qualification events may complete an online petition form.

The qualification race will be held on RGT’s Gateway Cup course, which was built with GPS to mimic the actual Gateway Cup course.

Separately, Zwift held its America’s qualification race for the 2022 UCI esports world cycling championships was held last week, with the top five men and women each earning automatic selection for their respective national teams. VeloNews training columnist Zach Nehr won the men’s race.

The final Team USA roster for the 2022 UCI esports world cycling championships will be announced on December 14.

The 2022 UCI esports world cycling championships will take place on February 26 on Zwift.