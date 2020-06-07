Riders’ union CPA looking to expand footprint

The Cyclistes Professionnels Associés, the union safeguarding the interests of professional cyclists, is hoping to expand its membership base later this month.

The CPA works in the interests of active pro riders at WorldTour, ProTour, and Continental level, as well as with national associations. The union confirmed this week that it will be voting on the addition of the Belgian (BPCA), Australian (AAPC) and Polish (SKZP) associations to its network June 29.

National associations are charged with dealing with riders’ needs at a local level regarding national bylaws and regulations, as well as promoting cycling to a younger audience. At present, associations in the USA, Canada, France, Spain, Belgium, the Netherlands, Switzerland, and Portugal are all part of the CPA.

“We were ready to welcome these new associations in February but the pandemic forced us to postpone this step,” said Laura Mora, secretary-general of the CPA. “Nevertheless, we are very proud to have helped these new associations to get started. Now that we are getting back to a quite regular life we can take up again the globalization project of our association, which wants to represent all the athletes and can do it best only with the constant and direct work on the territory of the national associations.”

With the wheels of cycling starting to turn again as the world emerges from coronavirus lockdown, the CPA is likewise looking to return to business as usual as soon as possible.

“Our goal is to return to normal as soon as possible, to guarantee the contracts of the riders, and to ensure that post-pandemic cycling is a place of safe work for everyone,” Mora said.