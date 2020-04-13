Ride with Geraint Thomas as he pedals for 36 hours on Zwift

In an effort to simulate the long shifts of healthcare workers helping COVID-19 patients, Geraint Thomas will ride three 12-hour shifts on Zwift over three days.

Geraint Thomas has committed himself to a bold and bizarre indoor cycling challenge.

Thomas (Team Ineos), the 2018 Tour de France champion, will be pedaling on Zwift for three, 12-hour shifts, as part of a fundraiser for NHS Charities Together. This charitable organization supports NHS staff and volunteers who are caring for COVID-19 patients.

In an effort to simulate the long shifts which healthcare workers face when caring for those stricken with COVID-19, Thomas will ride for 12 hours, and then rest for 12 hours for three consecutive days, to hit a grand total of 36 hours of indoor riding.

Thomas will begin Zwifting at 7:30 AM GMT, on Wednesday, April 15th, and continue through Friday, April 17th at 7:30 pm GMT. Expect to see guest appearances by Thomas’ teammates, as well as by other pros wanting to support this charity effort.

You can join him for two-hour ride blocks, by registering on the Zwift web site, or through the Zwift companion app.

Although racing has been on hold, Team Ineos has been very active in virtual cycling events. This past weekend, the British-based squad raced each other up the Alpe du Zwift, a route which was designed to mimic the ascent of the iconic Alpe d’Huez. World time trial champion Rohan Denis took the win over teammates Chris Froome, Egan Bernal, Geraint Thomas, Michael Kwiatkowski, and pro triathlete Cameron Wurf.

And, in an open-to-all group ride, members of Team Ineos had more than 10,000 Zwifters keeping them company.

Should riding for twelve — or even two — hours seem like a lot of indoor saddle time, check out the VeloNews weekly Wednesday ride. This 60-minute ride is open to all categories, and will feature VeloNews staff, and guest appearances by professional cyclists and celebrities.