Ride with Dygert, Froome, Campanaerts on Zwift to celebrate World Bicycle Day

Today is World Bicycle Day, and to celebrate the event, several pros will be riding on Zwift as a way to connect and spread the message.

You can join world hour record holder Victor Campenaerts at 9am CET, off-road star Jolanda Neff at 12pm CET, four-time Tour de France winner Chris Froome at 6pm CET and world time trial champion Chloe Dygert at 9pm CET.

Three years young, the United Nations General Assembly declared June 3 World Bicycle Day in 2018 as a way to increase awareness of the benefits of cycling around the world. The purpose of World Bicycle Day is to raise awareness of the multiple advantages that cycling offers, as the bicycle remains perhaps the most affordable, healthiest and fastest means of transportation.

And as the world comes out of the confinement imposed by the coronavirus crisis, major cities around the world are working aggressively to increase cycling as a means of transportation as they need urgent solutions for reducing CO2 emissions in ever-growing metropolitan areas.

Professional cycling may not be the focus of World Bicycle Day, but numerous professionals are actively promoting it with their Zwift rides. Join them, or just go out and ride your bike!

You can register to ride at this link.