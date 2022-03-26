Tom Pidcock on track for Tour of Flanders after recent stomach problems

Get access to everything we publish when you join VeloNews or Outside+.

Tom Pidcock is expected to return to racing next week ahead of a high-profile start at the Tour of Flanders, reports Cycling News.

Stomach problems saw Pidcock skip Strade Bianche at the turn of this month and abandon Milan San Remo one week later. The young Brit has been out of action since.

Ineos Grenadiers manager Rod Ellingworth told Cycling News that Pidcock has been slated to return at Dwars door Vlaanderen next week ahead of lining out for De Ronde on Sunday.

Also read: Pidcock classics campaign under threat after another stomach bug

“He’s alright, he’s been training well. He recovered pretty quickly after Milan-San Remo,” Ellingworth said Friday. “He’s fine now, he’s been training okay and I think he’s looking forward to the classics.”

Ellingworth also suggested that the problem that forced Pidcock to abandon in the final 100km of San Remo was unrelated to the issue that forced him to withdraw ahead of Strade Bianche.

Pidcock is expected to race a full block of Ardennes classics ahead of making his debut at Liège-Bastogne-Liège later this spring.

VeloNews has reached out to Ineos Grenadiers officials for confirmation of Pidcock’s return and his upcoming schedule.