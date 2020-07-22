Report: Carlos Betancur missed flight from Colombia back to Europe

Carlos Betancur (Movistar) remains in Colombia after missing a connection for last weekend’s “flight of the stars” that brought Colombia’s top cycling stars to Europe.

That’s according to Ziklolandia, a Spanish website that reported that Betancur missed a connector flight from Medellín to Bogotá this weekend. VeloNews could not independently verify the report with Movistar officials.

According to the report, Betancur did not show up for the connector flight, later citing a family emergency, and it departed without him. More than 100 cyclists and other Colombian athletes and officials later flew directly to Madrid on a specially chartered flight, including the likes of Egan Bernal, Rigoberto Urán and Nairo Quintana.

Due to travel restrictions currently in place between Colombia and the European Union, Betancur could face some difficulties returning to Europe in time to race. He was slated to start Strade Bianche and other Italian races ahead of the Giro d’Italia in October.

One of the most promising Colombian riders of his generation, Betancur, 30, turned pro in 2011 and finished 5th at the 2013 Giro d’Italia before winning the overall at Paris-Nice in 2014. The Colombian then went through a slump from 2015-2017, battling illness and injuries.

Betancur has appeared to be back on the road to success, finishing 15th place in the 2018 Giro d’Italia and 8th place at the 2019 Tour de Suisse. His only two races in 2020 were the Vuelta a San Juan and Tour Colombia 2.1.