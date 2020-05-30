Report: CADF begins back-testing samples from 2016, 2017

Operation Aderlass takes a new turn as officials have begun back-testing anti-doping controls from 2016 and 2017, the Belgian daily Het Nieuwsblad reports Saturday.

There was no immediate confirmation from UCI officials, but the paper quoted a Cycling Anti-Doping Foundation (CADF) official saying that the re-testing process has begun. Last November, the UCI initiated the process to back-test some samples based on information gathered from the ongoing Aderlass affaire.

Officials are acting on insider information about possible banned performance-enhancing products that was not detectable at the time. According to the paper, CADF is putting a special focus on the 2017 Tour de France on an unnamed product with links to the United States.

Labs in Seibersdorf, Austria, and Cologne, Germany, are conducting the tests using new testing methods, the paper reported, and any abnormal results would be shared with the UCI.

It’s the latest twist in the investigation that dates back February 2019 that focused on Nordic skiers and expanded to cycling. More than a half-dozen current and former riders being handed down bans in what’s the highest-profile doping investigation in years.